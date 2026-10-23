Kerala PG Medical Degree Courses 2026: Application Deadline Extended to October 24, Apply Online

Kerala PG Medical Admission 2026: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has extended the last date to submit online applications for admission to Post Graduate Medical (Degree) Courses for the academic year 2026-27. According to the latest notification dated October 22, eligible candidates can now submit their applications until October 24, 2026, at 11 AM. The deadline for profile verification and uploading documents or certificates to rectify application deficiencies has also been extended to the same date and time.

The extension gives eligible candidates additional time to complete the application process and correct any deficiencies in their submitted profiles. Candidates are advised to complete all required steps before the revised deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.