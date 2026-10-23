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Kerala PG Medical Degree Courses 2026: Application Deadline Extended to October 24, Apply Online

By Apeksha Agarwal
Last Updated: Oct 23, 2026, 11:11 IST

CEE Kerala has extended the application deadline for PG Medical Degree Courses 2026 to October 24. Check the revised last date, application link, registration steps and important details here.

Kerala PG Medical Degree Courses 2026: Application Deadline Extended to October 24, Apply Online
Kerala PG Medical Degree Courses 2026: Application Deadline Extended to October 24, Apply Online
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Kerala PG Medical Admission 2026: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala, has extended the last date to submit online applications for admission to Post Graduate Medical (Degree) Courses for the academic year 2026-27. According to the latest notification dated October 22, eligible candidates can now submit their applications until October 24, 2026, at 11 AM. The deadline for profile verification and uploading documents or certificates to rectify application deficiencies has also been extended to the same date and time. 

The extension gives eligible candidates additional time to complete the application process and correct any deficiencies in their submitted profiles. Candidates are advised to complete all required steps before the revised deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

Important: CA Foundation 2026 Result LIVE

Kerala PG Medical Admission 2026: Important Dates

Event

Date and time

Online application process began

October 12, 2026

Revised application deadline

October 24, 2026, 11 AM

Profile verification and document correction deadline

October 24, 2026, 11 AM

Academic session

2026–27

Kerala PG Medical Degree Courses Date Extended: Official NOTICE

How to Apply for Kerala PG Medical Degree Courses 2026?

Candidates can complete the online application process through the official CEE Kerala portal by following these steps:

  1. Visit the official website at cee.kerala.gov.in/pgmonline2026
  2. Click on the registration option if applying for the first time. Previously registered candidates can log in using their application number and password
  3. Fill in the required details in the online application form
  4. Pay the prescribed application fee through the available payment facility
  5. Upload the required images, certificates and supporting documents
  6. Review the application and submit it
  7. Print or save the acknowledgement page for future reference

Where to Apply for Kerala PG Medical Admission 2026?

Candidates can access the application portal and the latest admission notifications through the official CEE Kerala website.

Official website: cee.kerala.gov.in

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Apeksha Agarwal
Apeksha Agarwal

Executive - Editorial

Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future. 

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First Published: Oct 23, 2026, 11:11 IST
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