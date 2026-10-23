Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2026: Registration Opens Now For Students; Application Process, Steps Here

Kashi Tamil Sangamam 5.0 Registration 2026: The Ministry of Education has opened registration for the fifth edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam (KTS 5.0), a cultural and educational exchange programme aimed at strengthening the historical and civilisational connections between Tamil Nadu and Kashi (Varanasi), Uttar Pradesh. Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi launched the registration portal on October 22, 2026. The fifth edition will be held from November 28 to December 12, 2026, under the theme “Thirukkural Payilvom - Thirukkural Abhyas Karen”, meaning “Let Us Learn the Thirukkural”. The programme will focus on introducing the teachings of the classical Tamil text Thirukkural to students and learners across India while promoting cultural exchange, language learning and awareness of India's shared heritage.

Important: CA Foundation 2026 Result LIVE Kashi Tamil Sangamam 5.0: Important Dates Event Date Registration portal launched October 22, 2026 Main delegation programme application deadline November 13, 2026 Kashi Tamil Sangamam 5.0 begins November 28, 2026 Kashi Tamil Sangamam 5.0 concludes December 12, 2026 What Is Kashi Tamil Sangamam 5.0? Kashi Tamil Sangamam is an initiative of the Ministry of Education that celebrates the cultural, linguistic and historical connections between Tamil Nadu and Kashi. The programme brings together participants from different professional and academic backgrounds to exchange knowledge and explore shared traditions. The fifth edition will focus on the Thirukkural, a classical Tamil text written by Thiruvalluvar that comprises 1,330 couplets addressing virtue, wealth and love. The initiative aims to make its ethical and moral teachings accessible to students and learners from different linguistic backgrounds.

The programme is being organised in collaboration with institutions including the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), Banaras Hindu University (BHU), the Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) and the Uttar Pradesh government. Kashi Tamil Sangamam 5.0: Who Can Apply? The main programme invites applications from participants across seven categories: Students

Teachers

Writers and media professionals

People working in agriculture and allied sectors

Professionals and artisans

Women

Spiritual leaders Student Initiative Under Kashi Tamil Sangamam 5.0 A key component of this year's edition is a nationwide student engagement initiative involving 1,000 higher education institutions. Under this initiative, participating institutions will assess interested students and select one student on merit.