Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2026: Registration Opens Now For Students; Application Process, Steps Here
Education Minister Pralhad Joshi has launched the new portal for Kashi Tamil Sangamam 2026 5.0. Check the application process, step-by-step registration guide, eligibility, and important details.
Kashi Tamil Sangamam 5.0 Registration 2026: The Ministry of Education has opened registration for the fifth edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam (KTS 5.0), a cultural and educational exchange programme aimed at strengthening the historical and civilisational connections between Tamil Nadu and Kashi (Varanasi), Uttar Pradesh. Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi launched the registration portal on October 22, 2026.
The fifth edition will be held from November 28 to December 12, 2026, under the theme “Thirukkural Payilvom - Thirukkural Abhyas Karen”, meaning “Let Us Learn the Thirukkural”. The programme will focus on introducing the teachings of the classical Tamil text Thirukkural to students and learners across India while promoting cultural exchange, language learning and awareness of India's shared heritage.
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Kashi Tamil Sangamam 5.0: Important Dates
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Event
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Date
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Registration portal launched
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October 22, 2026
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Main delegation programme application deadline
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November 13, 2026
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Kashi Tamil Sangamam 5.0 begins
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November 28, 2026
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Kashi Tamil Sangamam 5.0 concludes
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December 12, 2026
What Is Kashi Tamil Sangamam 5.0?
Kashi Tamil Sangamam is an initiative of the Ministry of Education that celebrates the cultural, linguistic and historical connections between Tamil Nadu and Kashi. The programme brings together participants from different professional and academic backgrounds to exchange knowledge and explore shared traditions.
The fifth edition will focus on the Thirukkural, a classical Tamil text written by Thiruvalluvar that comprises 1,330 couplets addressing virtue, wealth and love. The initiative aims to make its ethical and moral teachings accessible to students and learners from different linguistic backgrounds.
The programme is being organised in collaboration with institutions including the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras), Banaras Hindu University (BHU), the Central Institute of Classical Tamil (CICT) and the Uttar Pradesh government.
Kashi Tamil Sangamam 5.0: Who Can Apply?
The main programme invites applications from participants across seven categories:
- Students
- Teachers
- Writers and media professionals
- People working in agriculture and allied sectors
- Professionals and artisans
- Women
- Spiritual leaders
Student Initiative Under Kashi Tamil Sangamam 5.0
A key component of this year's edition is a nationwide student engagement initiative involving 1,000 higher education institutions. Under this initiative, participating institutions will assess interested students and select one student on merit.
The selected students will study the Thirukkural through online orientation sessions, prepare research papers with faculty guidance and present their learning at their respective campuses. The programme is designed to promote engagement with Tamil literature across different languages and academic disciplines.
The official programme portal also states that each of the 1,000 selected students will receive a stipend of Rs 10,000 for the one-month internship.
How to Register for Kashi Tamil Sangamam 5.0?
Applicants can follow these steps to access the official registration portal:
- Visit the official Kashi Tamil Sangamam website at kashitamil.iitm.ac.in/ or the programme portal at www.kts.cict.in/
- Select the relevant registration option for the applicable participant category
- Read the eligibility criteria and application instructions carefully
- Enter the required personal, educational or professional details
- Upload the documents requested in the application form
- Review the information and submit the application as instructed
- Save the application acknowledgement or registration details for future reference
Through the student initiative, the programme will also encourage campus-level activities such as discussions, quizzes, presentations and research related to the Thirukkural.
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Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.