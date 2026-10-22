List of Highest Successful Run Chases by India in T20I Cricket ft. India vs New Zealand

The Indian cricket team is a T20 powerhouse with the most number of World Cup titles. In a sensational batting performance, India successfully chased down their highest-ever T20I target against New Zealand on Thursday.

In a high-scoring clash in Christchurch, India chased down 226 runs with 2 balls to spare. Since then, India have shown remarkable grit in some iconic matches.

From that iconic Virat Kohli special at the MCG to Dinesh Karthik finishing it off in the Nidahas Trophy final, the list just keeps going on and on.

In this article, check out the list of India's highest successful run chases in T20I cricket history.

Top Successful T20I Run Chases by India