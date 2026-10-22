List of Highest Successful Run Chases by India in T20I Cricket ft. India vs New Zealand
Check out the list of the highest successful T20I run chases by India, along with match details, scores, targets, venues and dates.
The Indian cricket team is a T20 powerhouse with the most number of World Cup titles. In a sensational batting performance, India successfully chased down their highest-ever T20I target against New Zealand on Thursday.
In a high-scoring clash in Christchurch, India chased down 226 runs with 2 balls to spare. Since then, India have shown remarkable grit in some iconic matches.
From that iconic Virat Kohli special at the MCG to Dinesh Karthik finishing it off in the Nidahas Trophy final, the list just keeps going on and on.
In this article, check out the list of India's highest successful run chases in T20I cricket history.
Top Successful T20I Run Chases by India
|
Rank
|
Score
|
Target
|
Opposition
|
Venue
|
Date
|
1
|
230/6
|
226
|
New Zealand
|
Christchurch, New Zealand
|
October 22, 2026
|
2 (tied)
|
209/8
|
209
|
Australia
|
Visakhapatnam, India
|
November 23, 2023
|
2 (tied)
|
209/3
|
209
|
New Zealand
|
Raipur, India
|
January 23, 2026
|
4
|
209/4
|
208
|
West Indies
|
Hyderabad, India
|
December 6, 2019
|
5
|
211/4
|
207
|
Sri Lanka
|
Mohali, India
|
December 12, 2009
|
6
|
204/4
|
204
|
New Zealand
|
Auckland, New Zealand
|
January 24, 2020
When Did India Chase Down Their Highest-Ever T20I Total?
India chased down their highest-ever total in T20I cricket on October 22, 2026, against New Zealand in the 1st T20I of the 5-match series, which took place in Christchurch. India chased down a total of 226 runs, winning the game by 4 wickets with 2 balls to spare.
New Zealand batted first in that match and posted a mammoth total powered by Glenn Phillips' sensational 82 runs in just 40 deliveries. He was well supported by Finn Allen, who scored 45 runs. Overall, New Zealand scored 225/4.
Coming out to chase, it was always a tough target away from home, but the opening batters did a phenomenal job with a 93-run opening partnership. Sanju Samson scored 67 runs in just 33 deliveries, and Abhishek Sharma scored a quick 29 runs in just 12 balls, giving India a perfect platform to capitalise on.
Meanwhile, skipper Shreyas Iyer and Naman Dheer down the order ensured India went on to chase the target. Skipper Shreyas Iyer scored 42 runs, but the X-factor came from Naman Dheer, who scored 42 runs in just 15 deliveries, remaining unbeaten and ensuring India went on to chase the target.
𝙒𝙃𝘼𝙏. 𝘼. 𝘾𝙃𝘼𝙎𝙀 🤩 Naman Dhir, take a bow 👏 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/ADfFnxXGzz #TeamIndia | #NZvIND https://t.co/3VcfLDwPQJ— BCCI (@BCCI) October 22, 2026
Against Which Team India Chase Down Their Highest-Ever T20I Total?
India chased down their highest-ever T20I total of 226 runs against New Zealand in Christchurch under skipper Shreyas Iyer.
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Senior Executive - Editorial
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