XAT vs SNAP: For lakhs of MBA aspirants in India, XAT and SNAP are some of the popular national MBA entrance exams in the country. XAT and SNAP are the gateways to the top MBA colleges in India. Having said that, these exams differ in terms of exam pattern, difficulty level, admission process, etc. Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT) is conducted by XLRI, Jamshedpur, for admission to over 250 MBA colleges in the country including XLRI, XIMB, IMT Ghaziabad, etc. On the other hand, Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) is conducted by Symbiosis International (Deemed University) for admission to its 17 constituent colleges such as SIBM Pune, SCMHRD, SICSR, SIIMS, etc. In the article below, Jagran Josh has compared the two popular MBA entrance exams in terms of difficulty level, registrations, fees, pattern, etc. Read below to know more.

XAT vs SNAP: Registration, Fees and Key Dates Check the table below to know the comparative overview of the XAT vs SNAP: Feature XAT SNAP Conducting Body Xavier School of Management, XLRI, Jameshedpur Symbiosis International (Deemed University) Registration last date December 6, 2026 November 25, 2026 Registration fee General/OBC- INR 2,300

SC/ST/PwD- INR 2,200 INR 2550 (plus GST) per exam

INR 1000 per programme Exam Date January 3, 2026 SNAP 01: December 13, 2026 (Sunday)

SNAP 02: December 19, 2026 (Saturday)

SNAP 03: December 26, 2026 (Saturday) Number of Attempts One attempt Three Attempts Difficulty Level High Moderate Also Read: XAT syllabus 2027 SNAP Syllabus 2026 XAT registration process 2027 SNAP registration pocess 2026, direct link

XAT vs SNAP Exam Pattern and Difficulty Level: Which Exam is Easier? XAT and SNAP are both popular MBA exams and lakhs of aspirants take the exam every year. To build a good preparation plan and understand the structure of the exam, it is important for the students to know the exam properly. XAT tests the candidates’ analytical and intellectual abilities. It does not only analyse the aptitude of the candidate but also their decision making ability and ethical reasoning. On the other hand, SNAP tests the candidates’ speed, accuracy and quick thinking. Check the table below to know the comparison between the exam structures of SNAP and XAT: Feature XAT SNAP Mode of exam Online Online Duration 180 minutes or 3 hours 60 minutes or 1 hour Sections Verbal Ability, Decision Making, Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation, General Knowledge General English, Analytical and Logical Reasoning, Quantitative, Data Interpretation & Data Sufficiency, Ethics, Morality and Values Number of questions 95 questions 60 questions Marking Scheme +1 mark for a correct answer

- 0.25 marks for incorrect answer

- 0.10 marks for more than 8 un-attempted consecutive questions

No negative marking in the GK section +1 mark for correct answer and -0.25 marks for each incorrect answer Number of Answer Choices 5 per question 4 per question Difficulty Level Moderate to High Easy to Moderate