IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download Hall Ticket at ibps.in- Get Direct Link Here

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially released the Mains Admit Card for the IBPS Specialist Officer (CRP SPL-XVI) recruitment 2026. Candidates who qualified in the IBPS SO Prelims Exam 2026, the result for which was released on October 15, 2026, will now be able to download their hall tickets from the official website, i.e., ibps.in. The IBPS SO Mains exam 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on November 1, 2026, across various exam centres in India to recruit for 1,035 SO posts. Candidates will have to use the registration number or roll number and date of birth or password to download their admit card. Candidates will have to take a printout of the admit card to enter the exam centre to give the IBPS SO Mains Exam 2026.

IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2026 Link

The IBPS SO Mains exam 2026 for 1035 posts of Specialist Officers will be held on November 1, 2026. Candidates can download the admit card for the IBPS SO Mains Exam 2026 from the official website or the direct link given below. They will have to enter details like the registration date or roll number, date of birth in dd/mm/yyyyy format, or password, and enter the CAPTCHA code on the screen to download the admit card.