IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2026 OUT: Download Hall Ticket at ibps.in- Get Direct Link Here
IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2026 has been released for the Specialist Officer (CRP SPL-SVI) posts on the official website at ibps.in. Candidates can download the admit card from the official website and check the complete details in the article below.
Key Points
- IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2026 officially released for qualified candidates.
- The IBPS SO Mains exam 2026 is scheduled for November 1, 2026.
- Prelims result released on October 15, 2026; 1,035 SO posts to be filled.
The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has officially released the Mains Admit Card for the IBPS Specialist Officer (CRP SPL-XVI) recruitment 2026. Candidates who qualified in the IBPS SO Prelims Exam 2026, the result for which was released on October 15, 2026, will now be able to download their hall tickets from the official website, i.e., ibps.in. The IBPS SO Mains exam 2026 is scheduled to be conducted on November 1, 2026, across various exam centres in India to recruit for 1,035 SO posts. Candidates will have to use the registration number or roll number and date of birth or password to download their admit card. Candidates will have to take a printout of the admit card to enter the exam centre to give the IBPS SO Mains Exam 2026.
IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2026 Link
The IBPS SO Mains exam 2026 for 1035 posts of Specialist Officers will be held on November 1, 2026. Candidates can download the admit card for the IBPS SO Mains Exam 2026 from the official website or the direct link given below. They will have to enter details like the registration date or roll number, date of birth in dd/mm/yyyyy format, or password, and enter the CAPTCHA code on the screen to download the admit card.
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IBPS SO Mains Admit Card 2026
How to Download the IBPS SO Mains Hall Ticket 2026?
Qualified candidates who will appear for the IBPS SO Mains Exam 2026 on November 1, 2026 can use these simple steps to download the hall ticket from the official website:-
- Visit the official website, i.e., ibps.in.
- Click on the CRP SPL-XVI Mains Call Letter 2026 notification, once directed to the homepage.
- Enter the login details like the registration number or roll number and password or date of birth along with the captcha code.
- Candidate’s IBPS SO Mains Admit Card will appear on the screen. Download the PDF and take a clear printout for the exam day.
Details Mentioned on the IBPS SO Mains Call Letter
Once the candidates have downloaded the IBPS SO Mains Call Letter 2026 from the official website, they should immediately check the details mentioned. If the candidates find any mistake in the admit card, they should immediately get it corrected before the exam date.
- Candidate’s full name as entered during the online registration process
- Roll number or registration number of the candidates as assigned by IBPS
- A scanned or printed copy of the photo uploaded during the registration process along with two passport-size photographs.
- Exam name and the post applied for during the application process.
- Exam date, reporting time, exam duration, and the shift timings.
- Complete exam address, exam venue name, and a space will be left for the invigilator's signature and thumb impression.
Also check, IBPS SO Syllabus 2026
Important Documents to Carry in IBPS SO Mains Exam 2026
Below is the list of the important documents that the candidates should carry with them on the day of the IBPS SO Mains Exam 2026:-
- Printed copy of the IBPS SO Mains admit card with a recent passport-size photograph.
- Original Photo ID proof such as Aadhaar Card, PAN Card, Voter ID, Passport, or Driving License.
- Photocopy of the Photo ID Proof
- Additional passport-size photographs matching the photo uploaded in the application form.
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