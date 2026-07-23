IBPS SO Syllabus 2026: Check the Latest Exam Pattern, Topic-Wise Syllabus for Prelims and Mains
Check the latest IBPS SO Syllabus 2026 with the latest exam pattern, topic-wise syllabus for Prelims and Mains exam, important details on the exam pattern and other important details.
The IBPS SO syllabus 2026 is important for those candidates who are preparing for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Specialists Officer (SO) recruitment exam 2026. Before the candidates start their preparation for the exam, which is expected to be conducted in August 2026, they should completely understand the latest syllabus and exam pattern. The selection process for the IBPS SO 2026 will include Prelims exam, Mains Exam and Interview. Understanding the complete exam pattern and the subject-wise syllabus will help the candidates prepare in a better way and improve their chances of making it to the final list.
IBPS SO Prelims Syllabus 2026
The prelims of the IBPS SO 2026 exam will include topics from Reasoning, English Language, Professional Knowledge Section and Quantitative Aptitude. This section assesses the candidate’s basic knowledge and skills in these areas. Given below is the topic-wise syllabus of the IBPS Specialist Officers (SO) Prelims syllabus 2026:-
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Section
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Topic-Wise Syllabus
|
English Language
|
|
Reasoning
|
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
|
General Awareness
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IBPS SO Mains Syllabus 2026
The IBPS SO Mains Syllabus 2026 plays an important role in the exam preparation of the candidate. To qualify for the personal interview round, it is important that the candidates have an understanding of the syllabus. The Mains exam includes both general subjects and specialised topics which are relevant to the posts. Given below is the post-wise syllabus of the IBPS SO Mains Syllabus 2026 according to the post:-
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Post Name
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Topic-Wise Syllabus
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IT Officer
|
|
Marketing Officer
|
|
Agricultural Field Officer
|
|
Law Officer
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HR and Personnel Officer
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The Mains Exam is based on the professional knowledge related to the post applied for. The mains exam will check the candidate’s subject knowledge. Candidates are advised to prepare according to the professional subject of their chosen post.
What is the IBPS SO Prelims Exam Pattern 2026?
The exam pattern for the IBPS SO prelims for the posts of IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR or Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer will include four subjects: English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, Professional Knowledge, and Reasoning. The total number of questions asked will be 100 and anf the total number of marks will be 125. The candidates will have to complete their paper within 80 minutes.
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Section Name
|
Total Number of Questions
|
Total Number of Marks
|
Duration
|
English Language
|
25
|
25
|
20 Minutes
|
Reasoning
|
25
|
25
|
20 Minutes
|
Quantitative Aptitude
|
25
|
25
|
20 Minutes
|
Professional Knowledge
|
25
|
50
|
20 Minutes
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Total
|
100
|
125
|
80 Minutes
For the posts of the Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari, the exam pattern for the IBPS SO 2026 will be as follows:-
|
Section
|
Total Number of Questions
|
Total Number of Marks
|
Duration
|
English Language
|
25
|
25
|
20 Minutes
|
Reasoning
|
25
|
25
|
20 Minutes
|
General Awareness with special reference to the Banking Industry
|
25
|
25
|
20 Minutes
|
Professional Knowledge
|
25
|
50
|
20 Minutes
|
Total
|
100
|
125
|
80 Minutes
To qualify for the IBPS SO exam 2026, the candidates will also have to score a minimum cut-off mark in each section, which will be decided by IBPS.
IBPS SO Mains Exam Pattern 2026
The Mains Exam of the IBPS SO 2026 will mainly test the candidates professional knowledge. Given below is the exam pattern of the Mains Exam 2026 for the post of the Law Officer, IT Officer, HR and Personal Officer, Marketing Officer and Agriculture Field Officer:-
|
Section
|
Total Number of Question
|
Total Marks
|
Duration
|
Professional Knowledge
|
60
|
60
|
45 Minutes
The exam pattern for the Post of Rajbhasha and Adhikari includes two paper objective and descriptive paper of Professional Knowledge and it will be conducted within 60 minutes. Given below is the exam pattern of the IBPS SO Mains Exam of Rajbhasha and Adhikari:-
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Section
|
Total Number of Question
|
Total Marks
|
Duration
|
Professional Knowledge (Objective)
|
45
|
60 Marks
|
30 Minutes
|
Professional Knowledge (Descriptive)
|
2
|
30 Minutes
Candidates should note that if there any changes made in the exam pattern of the IBPS SO, it will informed on the official website of IBPS, and further information will be made available for the candidates to download in the Admit card of the information Handout Booklet.
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