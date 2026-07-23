IBPS SO Syllabus 2026: Check the Latest Exam Pattern, Topic-Wise Syllabus for Prelims and Mains

The IBPS SO syllabus 2026 is important for those candidates who are preparing for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Specialists Officer (SO) recruitment exam 2026. Before the candidates start their preparation for the exam, which is expected to be conducted in August 2026, they should completely understand the latest syllabus and exam pattern. The selection process for the IBPS SO 2026 will include Prelims exam, Mains Exam and Interview. Understanding the complete exam pattern and the subject-wise syllabus will help the candidates prepare in a better way and improve their chances of making it to the final list. IBPS SO Prelims Syllabus 2026 The prelims of the IBPS SO 2026 exam will include topics from Reasoning, English Language, Professional Knowledge Section and Quantitative Aptitude. This section assesses the candidate’s basic knowledge and skills in these areas. Given below is the topic-wise syllabus of the IBPS Specialist Officers (SO) Prelims syllabus 2026:-

Section Topic-Wise Syllabus English Language Reading Comprehension

Spotting Errors

Sentence Improvement

Sentence Correction

Para Jumbles

Fill in the Blanks

Sentence Completion

Cloze Test Reasoning Puzzles

Syllogism

Seating Arrangements

Input and Output

Data Sufficiency

Blood Relations,

Order and Rankings

Alphanumeric Series

Distance and Direction

Verbal Reasoning Quantitative Aptitude Data Interpretation

Simplification and Approximation

Data Sufficiency

Number Series

Quadratic eQUATION

Mensuration

Profit and Loss

Average

Ratio and Proportion

Work, Time and Energy

Time and Distance

Probability

Simple and Compound Interest

Permutation and Combination General Awareness Current Affairs, GK Updates

Banking Awareness

Important Places

Books and Authors

Awards and Honours

Headquarters

Government Schemes

Important Days and Events

Currencies

Important Places

IBPS SO Mains Syllabus 2026 The IBPS SO Mains Syllabus 2026 plays an important role in the exam preparation of the candidate. To qualify for the personal interview round, it is important that the candidates have an understanding of the syllabus. The Mains exam includes both general subjects and specialised topics which are relevant to the posts. Given below is the post-wise syllabus of the IBPS SO Mains Syllabus 2026 according to the post:- Post Name Topic-Wise Syllabus IT Officer Operating Systems

Software Engineering

Data Structure

Data Communication and Networking

Database Management System

Computer Organisation and Microprocessor

Object-Oriented Programming Marketing Officer Advertising

Public Relations

Sales

Retail

Business Ethics

Brand Management

Basics of Marketing Management

Market Segmentation

Market Research and Forecasting demand

Service Marketing

Marketing Strategies

Corporate Social Responsibility Agricultural Field Officer Basic of Crop Production

Seed Science

Agronomy and Irrigation

Agricultural Practices

Soil Resources

Animal Husbandry

Aroforestry

Ecology

Horticulture

Seed Science

Agricultral Economies

Government Schemes Law Officer Consumer Protection Act

Banking Regulations

Compliance and Legal Aspects

Prevention of Money Laundering, Limitation Act

Relevant Law and Orders related to negotiable instruments, securities, and foreign exchange

SARFAES

Banking Ombudsman Scheme

DRT Act

Laws and Actions with a direct link to the Banking Sector HR and Personnel Officer Human Resource Development

Transnational Analysis

Business Policy and Strategic Analysis

Training and Development

Industrial Relations

Rewards and Recognition

Grievance and Conflict Management

Performance Management Appraisal

The Mains Exam is based on the professional knowledge related to the post applied for. The mains exam will check the candidate’s subject knowledge. Candidates are advised to prepare according to the professional subject of their chosen post. What is the IBPS SO Prelims Exam Pattern 2026? The exam pattern for the IBPS SO prelims for the posts of IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR or Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer will include four subjects: English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, Professional Knowledge, and Reasoning. The total number of questions asked will be 100 and anf the total number of marks will be 125. The candidates will have to complete their paper within 80 minutes. Section Name Total Number of Questions Total Number of Marks Duration English Language 25 25 20 Minutes Reasoning 25 25 20 Minutes Quantitative Aptitude 25 25 20 Minutes Professional Knowledge 25 50 20 Minutes Total 100 125 80 Minutes

For the posts of the Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari, the exam pattern for the IBPS SO 2026 will be as follows:- Section Total Number of Questions Total Number of Marks Duration English Language 25 25 20 Minutes Reasoning 25 25 20 Minutes General Awareness with special reference to the Banking Industry 25 25 20 Minutes Professional Knowledge 25 50 20 Minutes Total 100 125 80 Minutes To qualify for the IBPS SO exam 2026, the candidates will also have to score a minimum cut-off mark in each section, which will be decided by IBPS. IBPS SO Mains Exam Pattern 2026 The Mains Exam of the IBPS SO 2026 will mainly test the candidates professional knowledge. Given below is the exam pattern of the Mains Exam 2026 for the post of the Law Officer, IT Officer, HR and Personal Officer, Marketing Officer and Agriculture Field Officer:-