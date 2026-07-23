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IBPS SO Syllabus 2026: Check the Latest Exam Pattern, Topic-Wise Syllabus for Prelims and Mains

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Last Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 22:42 IST

Check the latest IBPS SO Syllabus 2026 with the latest exam pattern, topic-wise syllabus for Prelims and Mains exam, important details on the exam pattern and other important details.

IBPS SO Syllabus 2026: Check the Latest Exam Pattern, Topic-Wise Syllabus for Prelims and Mains
IBPS SO Syllabus 2026: Check the Latest Exam Pattern, Topic-Wise Syllabus for Prelims and Mains

The IBPS SO syllabus 2026 is important for those candidates who are preparing for the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) Specialists Officer (SO) recruitment exam 2026. Before the candidates start their preparation for the exam, which is expected to be conducted in August 2026, they should completely understand the latest syllabus and exam pattern. The selection process for the IBPS SO 2026 will include Prelims exam, Mains Exam and Interview. Understanding the complete exam pattern and the subject-wise syllabus will help the candidates prepare in a better way and improve their chances of making it to the final list. 

IBPS SO Prelims Syllabus 2026 

The prelims of the IBPS SO 2026 exam will include topics from Reasoning, English Language, Professional Knowledge Section and Quantitative Aptitude.  This section assesses the candidate’s basic knowledge and skills in these areas. Given below is the topic-wise syllabus of the IBPS Specialist Officers (SO) Prelims syllabus 2026:-

Section 

Topic-Wise Syllabus

English Language
  • Reading Comprehension
  • Spotting Errors
  • Sentence Improvement
  • Sentence Correction
  • Para Jumbles
  • Fill in the Blanks
  • Sentence Completion
  • Cloze Test

Reasoning
  • Puzzles
  • Syllogism
  • Seating Arrangements
  • Input and Output
  • Data Sufficiency
  • Blood Relations, 
  • Order and Rankings
  • Alphanumeric Series
  • Distance and Direction
  • Verbal Reasoning

Quantitative Aptitude
  • Data Interpretation
  • Simplification and Approximation
  • Data Sufficiency
  • Number Series
  • Quadratic eQUATION
  • Mensuration
  • Profit and Loss
  • Average
  • Ratio and Proportion
  • Work, Time and Energy
  • Time and Distance
  • Probability
  • Simple and Compound Interest
  • Permutation and Combination

General Awareness
  • Current Affairs, GK Updates
  • Banking Awareness
  • Important Places
  • Books and Authors
  • Awards and Honours
  • Headquarters
  • Government Schemes
  • Important Days and Events
  • Currencies
  • Important Places

IBPS SO Mains Syllabus 2026

The IBPS SO Mains Syllabus 2026 plays an important role in the exam preparation of the candidate. To qualify for the personal interview round, it is important that the candidates have an understanding of the syllabus. The Mains exam includes both general subjects and specialised topics which are relevant to the posts. Given below is the post-wise syllabus of the IBPS SO Mains Syllabus 2026 according to the post:-

Post Name

Topic-Wise Syllabus

IT Officer
  • Operating Systems
  • Software Engineering
  • Data Structure
  • Data Communication and Networking
  • Database Management System
  • Computer Organisation and Microprocessor
  • Object-Oriented Programming

Marketing Officer
  • Advertising
  • Public Relations
  • Sales
  • Retail
  • Business Ethics
  • Brand Management
  • Basics of Marketing Management
  • Market Segmentation
  • Market Research and Forecasting demand
  • Service Marketing
  • Marketing Strategies
  • Corporate Social Responsibility

Agricultural Field Officer
  • Basic of Crop Production
  • Seed Science
  • Agronomy and Irrigation
  • Agricultural Practices
  • Soil Resources
  • Animal Husbandry
  • Aroforestry
  • Ecology
  • Horticulture 
  • Seed Science
  • Agricultral Economies
  • Government Schemes

Law Officer
  • Consumer Protection Act
  • Banking Regulations
  • Compliance and Legal Aspects
  • Prevention of Money Laundering, Limitation Act
  • Relevant Law and Orders related to negotiable instruments, securities, and foreign exchange
  • SARFAES
  • Banking Ombudsman Scheme
  • DRT Act
  • Laws and Actions with a direct link to the Banking Sector

HR and Personnel Officer
  • Human Resource Development
  • Transnational Analysis
  • Business Policy and Strategic Analysis
  • Training and Development
  • Industrial Relations
  • Rewards and Recognition
  • Grievance and Conflict Management
  • Performance Management Appraisal

The Mains Exam is based on the professional knowledge related to the post applied for. The mains exam will check the candidate’s subject knowledge. Candidates are advised to prepare according to the professional subject of their chosen post.

What is the IBPS SO Prelims Exam Pattern 2026?

The exam pattern for the IBPS SO prelims for the posts of IT Officer, Agriculture Field Officer, HR or Personnel Officer, and Marketing Officer will include four subjects: English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, Professional Knowledge, and Reasoning. The total number of questions asked will be 100 and anf the total number of marks will be 125. The candidates will have to complete their paper within 80 minutes. 

Section Name

Total Number of Questions

Total Number of Marks

Duration

English Language

25

25

20 Minutes

Reasoning

25

25

20 Minutes

Quantitative Aptitude

25

25

20 Minutes

Professional Knowledge

25

50

20 Minutes

Total

100

125

80 Minutes

For the posts of the Law Officer and Rajbhasha Adhikari, the exam pattern for the IBPS SO 2026 will be as follows:-

Section

Total Number of Questions

Total Number of Marks

Duration

English Language

25

25

20 Minutes

Reasoning

25

25

20 Minutes

General Awareness with special reference to the Banking Industry

25

25

20 Minutes

Professional Knowledge

25

50

20 Minutes

Total

100

125

80 Minutes

To qualify for the IBPS SO exam 2026, the candidates will also have to score a minimum cut-off mark in each section, which will be decided by IBPS.

IBPS SO Mains Exam Pattern 2026

The Mains Exam of the IBPS SO 2026 will mainly test the candidates professional knowledge. Given below is the exam pattern of the Mains Exam 2026 for the post of the Law Officer, IT Officer, HR and Personal Officer, Marketing Officer and Agriculture Field Officer:-

Section

Total Number of Question

Total Marks

Duration

Professional Knowledge

60

60

45 Minutes

The exam pattern for the Post of Rajbhasha and Adhikari includes two paper objective and descriptive paper of Professional Knowledge and it will be conducted within 60 minutes. Given below is the exam pattern of the IBPS SO Mains Exam of Rajbhasha and Adhikari:-

Section

Total Number of Question

Total Marks

Duration

Professional Knowledge (Objective)

45

60 Marks

30 Minutes

Professional Knowledge (Descriptive)

2

30 Minutes

Candidates should note that if there any changes made in the exam pattern of the IBPS SO, it will informed on the official website of IBPS, and further information will be made available for the candidates to download in the Admit card of the information Handout Booklet.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Pratyasha Chaturvedi

Executive - Editorial

Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.

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First Published: Jul 23, 2026, 22:42 IST

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