IBPS SO Apply Online 2026 Last Date (26 July): Apply for 745 Specialist Officer Posts at ibps.in
IBPS SO Apply Online 2026 Date:- The IBPS SO 2026 registration process has extended the last date from July 21, 2026 to July 26, 2026. Candidates are advised to apply online for 745 Specialist Officer vacancies at the official IBPS website before the deadline to participate in the recruitment process.
The Institute of Banking Personnel, IBPS, will now close the registration process for the SO 2026 recruitment process on July 26, 2026. The earlier registration process close date was July 21, 2026, which now has been shifted. The registration process started on July 1, 2026. IBPS will fill 779 vacancies through this recruitment process. The candidates are advised to fill out their application form at their earliest convenience on the official website of the IBPS, i.e., ibps.in. The exams are expected to be conducted in August 2026.
IBPS SO Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Link
Interested candidates can apply online for the Specialist Officer (SO) position on the official website of the IBPS, or can use the direct link given below to apply online. It has also been advised to IBPS that the interested candidates or those candidates who have already applied for the recruitment exam should complete the payment of the application fee at the earliest.
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IBPS SO Recruitment 2026
IBPS Specialist Officer Recruitment Important Dates 2026
The registration dates for the submission of the IBPS Specialist Officer recruitment 2026 started on July 1, 2026 and will now close on July 26, 2026, which has been extended from July 21, 2026. It is advised that the candidates carefully fill out the application form, though the bank will open a correction window for 2 days after the registration closes.
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Events
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Important Dates
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Registration Start Date
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July 1, 2026
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Registration Close Date (Earlier)
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July 21, 2026
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Last date of fee payment
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July 1- 26, 2026
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New Registration Process Close Date
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July 26, 2026
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Last date to download the Application Form
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August 10, 2026
Steps to Apply Online for IBPS SO Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow the simple steps given below to apply online for the IBPS SO recruitment 2026:-
- Go to the official website of the IBPS, i.e., ibps.in
- Once directed to the homepage, under the CRP or Recent updates section, look for the notification related to the IBPS CRP SO XVI and click on it.
- Once the candidate is redirected, look for the apply online link and click on it.
- If the candidate is registering for the first time, they will have to click on the new registration and fill in the required information.
- Once the candidate enters all the information and uploads all the required documents, they will have to pay the applicable fee and then click on the submit button.
- Download the application form for future use.
Selection Process IBPS Specialist Officer Recruitment 2026
The selection process of the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, IBPS, will include the following stages:-
- The first stage will be the Prelims Examination
- The second stage will be the Mains Examination.
- The main round will include the interview.
Executive - Editorial
Pratyasha is a Communications Professional with over 2.2 years of experience in the education sector. Having worked with top names like Arihant Publications and Jagran Josh, she specializes in board exam results, education news, and government job updates. She also brings a unique perspective as a former Subject Matter Expert for nearly a year. Currently, she is a key part of the Exam Prep and Sarkari Naukri team at Jagran Josh. Pratyasha holds an Honours degree in Ancient Indian History, Culture, and Archaeology, and loves reading and traveling in her free time.