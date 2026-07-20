IBPS SO Apply Online 2026 Last Date (26 July): Apply for 745 Specialist Officer Posts at ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel, IBPS, will now close the registration process for the SO 2026 recruitment process on July 26, 2026. The earlier registration process close date was July 21, 2026, which now has been shifted. The registration process started on July 1, 2026. IBPS will fill 779 vacancies through this recruitment process. The candidates are advised to fill out their application form at their earliest convenience on the official website of the IBPS, i.e., ibps.in. The exams are expected to be conducted in August 2026.

IBPS SO Recruitment 2026 Apply Online Link

Interested candidates can apply online for the Specialist Officer (SO) position on the official website of the IBPS, or can use the direct link given below to apply online. It has also been advised to IBPS that the interested candidates or those candidates who have already applied for the recruitment exam should complete the payment of the application fee at the earliest.