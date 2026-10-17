Bhuvneshwar Kumar made his way back to the Indian setup after almost 4 long years in the 5th T20I against West Indies on Saturday, October 17. The rain-affected clash, which has been reduced to a 9-overs-a-side game, is set to kick off at 9:15 PM IST.

Caribbean skipper Shai Hope won the toss and elected to bowl first in this crucial clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. With the series on the line and both teams having won 2 games each, the match is expected to bring a lot of excitement among fans.

In this article, we will explore the details of the 9-over game, playing XIs and other key details.

India vs West Indies 5th T20I: Details of the 9-Over Game

The rain-affected match will feature 9 overs per innings, with each team getting 9 overs to bat. The powerplay will last 2.4 overs.