India vs West Indies 5th T20I Playing XI: Bhuvneshwar Kumar Returns After 1,425 Days as West Indies Opt to Bowl First in Bengaluru
Bhuvneshwar Kumar returns to the Indian setup almost after 4 years as West Indies skipper Shai Hope elects to bowl first in the rain-affected 5th T20I at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium. Check the playing XIs and live streaming details.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar made his way back to the Indian setup after almost 4 long years in the 5th T20I against West Indies on Saturday, October 17. The rain-affected clash, which has been reduced to a 9-overs-a-side game, is set to kick off at 9:15 PM IST.
Caribbean skipper Shai Hope won the toss and elected to bowl first in this crucial clash at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. With the series on the line and both teams having won 2 games each, the match is expected to bring a lot of excitement among fans.
In this article, we will explore the details of the 9-over game, playing XIs and other key details.
India vs West Indies 5th T20I: Details of the 9-Over Game
The rain-affected match will feature 9 overs per innings, with each team getting 9 overs to bat. The powerplay will last 2.4 overs.
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Match Detail
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Information
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Match
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India vs West Indies, 5th T20I
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Date
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Saturday, October 17, 2026
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Venue
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M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
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Toss
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West Indies won and elected to bowl
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Match Format
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9 overs per side
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Powerplay
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2.4 overs
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Start Time
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9:15 PM IST
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Series Score
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2-2
India vs West Indies 5th T20I: Playing XIs
West Indies Playing XI
West Indies are fielding the same playing XI that played in the previous match in Hyderabad.
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Player
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Role
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Shai Hope (C/WK)
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Batter/Wicketkeeper
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Jewel Andrew
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Batter
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Shimron Hetmyer
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Batter
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Rovman Powell
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Batter
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Sherfane Rutherford
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Batter
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Romario Shepherd
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All-rounder
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Roston Chase
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All-rounder
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Keemo Paul
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All-rounder
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Shamar Springer
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All-rounder
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Gudakesh Motie
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Bowler
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Shamar Joseph
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Bowler
India Playing XI
India have made 2 changes to their playing XI for the 5th T20I. Bhuvneshwar Kumar has returned to the Indian XI after a long period, replacing Arshdeep Singh, who has sustained a shoulder injury. Shivam Dube has also made his way back into the playing XI, while the rest of the team remains the same.
There is no place for Vaibhav Sooryavanshi in the 5th T20I as well. The 15-year-old prodigy has not featured in a single game of the series so far.
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Player
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Role
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Abhishek Sharma
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Opening Batter
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Sanju Samson (WK)
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Wicketkeeper/Batter
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Ishan Kishan
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Wicketkeeper/Batter
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Shreyas Iyer (C)
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Batter
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Tilak Varma
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Batter
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Shivam Dube
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All-rounder
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Naman Dhir
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All-rounder
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Axar Patel
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All-rounder
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Bhuvneshwar Kumar
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Bowler
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Prince Yadav
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Bowler
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Arshdeep Singh
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Bowler
India vs West Indies 5th T20I: Where to Watch Live?
Fans can enjoy the live action of the India vs West Indies 5th T20I on the Star Sports Network, while live streaming will be available on the JioHotstar app.
Senior Executive - Editorial
Varun Verma is an education and sports journalist with over three years of experience in journalism, with a strong focus on cricket . He has previously worked with SportsYaari and CricketTimes.com, where he developed a strong news sense and a knack for storytelling while covering breaking news and major sporting events.
He holds a PG Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), New Delhi. Beyond sports, his interests include geopolitics, Indian polity and government policies. Inspired by the grit and passion of Ben Stokes, he strives to bring the same depth in his life.
For inquiries or professional insights, you can reach him directly at varun.verma@jagrannewmedia.com