UPPSC LT Grade Teacher Mains Result 2026 (OUT): Direct Link to Download Home Science Merit List PDF at uppsc.up.nic.in

UPPSC LT Grade Teacher Mains Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the Mains Result 2026 for the Assistant Teacher, Trained Graduate Grade (LT Grade) Recruitment 2025. This recruitment covers 7,466 posts, and the selected teachers will teach classes 9 and 10 in Uttar Pradesh government schools. The Mains exams were held between April and August 2026, and results are being declared subject-wise. Candidates can check the result PDF on the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. Those who qualify will move to the next stage, document verification. Check this article for the result details, how to check it, and next steps.

UPPSC LT Grade Teacher Mains Result 2026 PDF Download

UPPSC LT Grade Mains Result 2026 is now available on the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the mains examination can now check their name and roll number in the merit list PDF given below: