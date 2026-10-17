UPPSC LT Grade Teacher Mains Result 2026 (OUT): Direct Link to Download Home Science Merit List PDF at uppsc.up.nic.in
UPPSC LT Grade Teacher Mains Result 2026 is being released on its official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the Home Science examination can now check their name and roll number in the merit list PDF given in this article.
Key Points
- UPPSC released Mains Result 2026 for 7,466 LT Grade Teacher posts.
- Mains exams held April-August 2026; results declared subject-wise online.
- Home Science Mains results declared Oct 17, 2026; next stage is document verification.
UPPSC LT Grade Teacher Mains Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has released the Mains Result 2026 for the Assistant Teacher, Trained Graduate Grade (LT Grade) Recruitment 2025. This recruitment covers 7,466 posts, and the selected teachers will teach classes 9 and 10 in Uttar Pradesh government schools. The Mains exams were held between April and August 2026, and results are being declared subject-wise. Candidates can check the result PDF on the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. Those who qualify will move to the next stage, document verification. Check this article for the result details, how to check it, and next steps.
UPPSC LT Grade Teacher Mains Result 2026 PDF Download
UPPSC LT Grade Mains Result 2026 is now available on the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the mains examination can now check their name and roll number in the merit list PDF given below:
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UPPSC LT Grade Mains Result Download Link
UPPSC LT Grade Home Science 2026: Prelims and Mains Statistics
UPPSC issued a notice on 17 October 2026 with the figures for the Home Science subject. These numbers show how many candidates took part in each stage and how many moved ahead.
Prelims
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Exam date: 21 December 2025
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Candidates appeared: 55,475
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Candidates qualified for Mains: 2,784 (declared on 18 February 2026)
Mains
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Exam date: 16 May 2026
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Candidates provisionally successful in Group 1: 218 (55 in the male branch and 163 in the female branch)
UPPSC LT Grade Teacher Mains Result 2026 Sarkari Result
UPPSC has been releasing the Mains results for the LT Grade teacher recruitment subject by subject. Candidates can find all the information about UPPSC LT Grade teacher result 2026 in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Organisation
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Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC)
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Exam Name
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Assistant Teacher, Trained Graduate Grade (LT Grade) Examination 2025
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Advertisement Number
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Advt. No. A-5/E-1/2025
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Post Designation
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Assistant Teacher (TGT) – Male/Female Branch
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Total Vacancies
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7,466 Posts(4,860 Male | 2,525 Female | 81 PwD)
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Prelims Exam Result
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Released Subject-Wise (February 2026)
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Mains Exam Schedule
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22 April 2026 to 16 August 2026
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Mains Result Status
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Released Subject-Wise (e.g., Home Science on October 17, Commerce & Agriculture/Horticulture on 1 September 2026)
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Result Mode / Format
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Online PDF Merit List (Roll Number Wise)
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Next Stage
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Document Verification (DV) & Character / Medical Verification
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Official Web Portal
Steps to Check UPPSC LT Grade Teacher Mains Result 2026
Candidates can check the UPPSC LT Grade Mains Result online in a few simple steps. The result is released as a subject-wise PDF merit list, so you only need your roll number to find your name.
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Visit the official UPPSC website, uppsc.up.nic.in.
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On the home page, open the "Results" section.
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Click the link for the Assistant Teacher, Trained Graduate Grade (Male/Female Branch) Mains Examination 2025 result (Advt. No. A-5/E-1/2025).
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Select the PDF for your subject.
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Press Ctrl + F and search for your roll number in the list of qualified candidates.
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Download the PDF and take a printout for future reference, as it will be useful during document verification.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com