Assam NEET UG Stray Round Counselling 2026 Begins at dme.assam.gov.in: Check Full MBBS & BDS Schedule

Assam NEET UG 2026: The Directorate of Medical Education, Assam has announced and made official the process of registration for the stray vacancy round of NEET UG counseling for admissions in the year 2026 for MBBS and BDS first year courses in government medical and Dental colleges of Assam. As per the schedule released by DME Assam, the process of registration for the stray vacancy round will commence on October 17, 2026, and will continue till 11:59 PM. Choice filling of choices for eligible students will be from October 18, 2026, to October 19, 2026 (till 10:00 PM), after which the process of choice locking will be carried out on October 19, 2026, between 7:00 PM and 11:59 PM.

The seat allotment process will be held on October 20, 2026, while the process of publishing of the provisionally allotted seats under stray vacancy round of NEET UG counseling will be on October 21, 2026. The process of physical reporting and securing admission for the provisionally allotted seats will be between October 25, 2026, and October 26, 2026. Candidates have to submit original certificates, get themselves medically verified, and pay requisite admission fees for institution during the process of reporting.