Assam NEET UG Stray Round Counselling 2026 Begins at dme.assam.gov.in: Check Full MBBS & BDS Schedule
Assam NEET UG 2026: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Assam, has started online registration for the NEET UG 2026 stray vacancy round for MBBS and BDS admissions. Registration takes place on October 17, followed by choice filling on October 18–19. Seat allotment results will be declared on October 21, with reporting on October 25–26.
Assam NEET UG 2026: The Directorate of Medical Education, Assam has announced and made official the process of registration for the stray vacancy round of NEET UG counseling for admissions in the year 2026 for MBBS and BDS first year courses in government medical and Dental colleges of Assam. As per the schedule released by DME Assam, the process of registration for the stray vacancy round will commence on October 17, 2026, and will continue till 11:59 PM. Choice filling of choices for eligible students will be from October 18, 2026, to October 19, 2026 (till 10:00 PM), after which the process of choice locking will be carried out on October 19, 2026, between 7:00 PM and 11:59 PM.
The seat allotment process will be held on October 20, 2026, while the process of publishing of the provisionally allotted seats under stray vacancy round of NEET UG counseling will be on October 21, 2026. The process of physical reporting and securing admission for the provisionally allotted seats will be between October 25, 2026, and October 26, 2026. Candidates have to submit original certificates, get themselves medically verified, and pay requisite admission fees for institution during the process of reporting.
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Assam NEET UG Counselling Dates Stray Round
Assam NEET UG 2026 counseling stray round timetable for candidates is available here.
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Events
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Dates
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Registration
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October 17, 2026 (11:59 PM)
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Choice filling
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October 18 to 19, 2026 (10 PM)
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Choice locking
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October 19, 2026 (5 PM to 11.59 PM)
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Seat allotment result
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October 21, 2026
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Reporting / Joining
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October 25 to 26, 2026
Assam NEET UG Counselling: Eligibility & Key Guidelines
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Re-Registration Policy: Candidates who have previously undergone registration in any round (Round 1, Round 2, or Round 3) are exempted from re-registration and can directly join in the choice filling procedure.
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Disqualification Condition: Candidates who are already having or allotted any seat after Round 3 of counseling conducted by the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) or state rounds cannot be eligible to participate.
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Physical Reporting: The candidates provisionally selected have to report physically to their allotted colleges from October 25 to 26, 2026.
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.