Which Indian Railway Station Is Closest to the Bangladesh Border?
Which Indian railway station is closest to the Bangladesh border? Know about Gede Railway Station in West Bengal, its location, distance from the international border and India-Bangladesh railway connectivity.
India shares a 4,096.7-km-long international border with Bangladesh, passing through West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram. Several railway stations in these regions are located close to the international boundary and play an important role in trade and cross-border connectivity. Gede Railway Station in West Bengal is one of the closest Indian railway stations to the Bangladesh border. Located in Nadia district the station is approximately 500 metres from the international border’s zero point. Keep reading to know in detail.
Which Indian Railway Station Is Closest to the Bangladesh Border?
Gede Railway Station in West Bengal is closest to the India-Bangladesh border. The station is situated in Nadia district near the town of Gede and lies close to Darshana on the Bangladesh side. The station is connected to Kolkata by local trains and forms part of the railway corridor linking India with Bangladesh.
Gede Railway Station
|Tapashil / Mahiti
|Tapshil
|Railway station
|Gede Railway Station
|State
|West Bengal
|District
|Nadia
|Neighbouring country
|Bangladesh
|Approximate distance from border zero point
|500 metres
|Railway connection
|Gede-Darshana link
|Nearest railway connection on the Bangladesh side
|Darshana
|Main significance
|Cross-border railway connectivity
Where Is Gede Railway Station Located?
Gede Railway Station is located in Nadia district in West Bengal in eastern India. It lies close to the India-Bangladesh international boundary and serves as a railway gateway towards Darshana in Bangladesh.
What Is the Gede-Darshana Railway Link?
The Gede-Darshana railway link connects the Indian railway network with Bangladesh’s railway system. Gede is located in West Bengal, while Darshana is on the Bangladesh side of the border. India and Bangladesh have several railway connections that support cross-border transport and trade.
Which Other Indian Railway Stations Are Near the Bangladesh Border?
Apart from Gede, several Indian railway stations and railway points are located close to the India-Bangladesh border.
|Railway station or railway point
|State
|Border connection
|Gede
|West Bengal
|Gede-Darshana railway link
|Haldibari
|West Bengal
|Haldibari-Chilahati railway link
|Petrapole
|West Bengal
|Petrapole-Benapole crossing
|Singhabad
|West Bengal
|Singhabad-Rohanpur railway link
|Radhikapur
|West Bengal
|Radhikapur-Birol railway link
Which Indian States Share a Border With Bangladesh?
India shares its international border with Bangladesh across five states:
|Indian state
|Border region
|West Bengal
|Eastern India
|Assam
|Northeastern India
|Meghalaya
|Northeastern India
|Tripura
|Northeastern India
|Mizoram
|Northeastern India
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Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.