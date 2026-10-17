India shares a 4,096.7-km-long international border with Bangladesh, passing through West Bengal, Assam, Meghalaya, Tripura and Mizoram. Several railway stations in these regions are located close to the international boundary and play an important role in trade and cross-border connectivity. Gede Railway Station in West Bengal is one of the closest Indian railway stations to the Bangladesh border. Located in Nadia district the station is approximately 500 metres from the international border’s zero point. Keep reading to know in detail.

Which Indian Railway Station Is Closest to the Bangladesh Border?

Gede Railway Station in West Bengal is closest to the India-Bangladesh border. The station is situated in Nadia district near the town of Gede and lies close to Darshana on the Bangladesh side. The station is connected to Kolkata by local trains and forms part of the railway corridor linking India with Bangladesh.