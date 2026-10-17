UPSSSC PET Hall Ticket 2026 Released at upsssc.gov.in; Download Admit Card Here

Key Points UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2026 released on October 17, 2026.

UP PET exams are scheduled for Oct 25, Oct 30, and Nov 1, 2026.

Qualifying certificate valid for 3 years for Group B/C jobs in UP.

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) has officially released the UPSSSC Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) Admit Card 2026 on October 17, 2026. Candidates who will appear for the examination can download their hall tickets from the official website at upsssc.gov.in. The UP PET exam will be conducted on October 25, October 30 and November 1, 2026. The admit card contains important details such as the candidate name, roll number, examination centre, date and reporting time. Candidates can now download their hall tickets and check details before the examination. UP PET is a state level qualifying examination conducted for those candidates who want to apply for various Group "B" and Group "C" government jobs in Uttar Pradesh. UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2026 Highlights

The UPSSSC PET is an eligibility exam which is conducted by the commission. All those candidates who qualify this exam will receive an eligibility certificate which will remain valid for 3 years. Check the important details related to the UP PET Exam in the table below. Particulars Details Exam Name Preliminary Eligibility Test (PET) 2026 Conducting Body Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UPSSSC) Advertisement Number 16-Exam/2026 Admit Card Status Released Exam Dates October 25, 30 and November 1, 2026 Exam Mode Offline (OMR-based) Official Website upsssc.gov.in UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2026 Download Link Candidates can now download and check the UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2026 from the official website at upsssc.gov.in. They will need to enter their login details to access the hall ticket. The admit card is an important document for appearing in the examination so candidates must download and print it before the exam day.

UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2026 Link Click Here Steps to Check UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2026 Candidates can follow the steps given below to check and download the UPSSSC PET Exam 2026 admit card- Visit the official website of UPSSSC at upsssc.gov.in.

The homepage will open then you have visit the Notice Board Section

Click on the UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2026.

Now you have to enter your login credentials such as user id and passwords.

The admit card will open on your screen. Details Mentioned on UPSSSC PET Hall Ticket 2026 PDF Candidates who will appear for the UPSSSC PET 2026 can check the following details which is mentioned in the hall ticket pdf- Candidate Name

Exam Name

Shift Timing

Registration number

Father’s or husband’s name

Date of birth (DOB)

Gender and category

Scanned photograph and signature

Centre Details

Guidelines for the OMR Test

Other Important guidelines issued by the commission

UPSSSC PET Exam 2026 Shift Timings Candidates who will participate for the UPSSSC PET 2026 examination can check their exam date and shift timing mentioned on UP PET admit card. The test will be conducted in two shifts on all three days. Check the shift timing of the UPSSSC PET Exam 2026 in the table below. Exam Date First Shift Second Shift October 25, 2026 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM October 30, 2026 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM November 1, 2026 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM UPSSSC PET 2026 Exam Day Guidelines for Candidates Candidates who will appear in UP PET Exam 2026 must follow all the instructions released by the commission on the admit card. Before leaving for the exam venue candidates should check their exam venue once and carry required documents. Check some of the exam day guidelines below.

Candidates will have to carry a copy of the UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2026 to the examination centre.

Before arriving at the exam centre candidates bring valid photo ID proof such as Aadhar Card, Driving License etc.

Candidates must reach the examination centre before the reporting time to complete verification formalities.

Candidates are advised to check exam centre address and reporting time given on hall ticket

Candidates must maintain discipline inside the examination hall and follow the instructions issued by officials How to Correct Errors in UPSSSC PET Admit Card 2026? Candidates who are facing any type of errors need not worry for this they can note down what error they are facing on their admit card and they can contact the UPSSSC via the phone no 0522-2720814 or through the mail online.upsssc@nic.in. Also you have to keep a copy of your original PET application form, fee payment receipt, and a valid photo ID ready for verification. If the authorities still do not respond you can visit the commission office at lucknow before the exam date.