Jamia Millia Islamia Students Demand Student Union Elections, 5 Begin Indefinite Hunger Strike
Five students at Jamia Millia Islamia are on an indefinite hunger strike demanding the restoration of student union elections, which have been discontinued since 2006. The protest follows Aligarh Muslim University’s decision to hold student union elections after years of demands.
Five students at Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi have been on an indefinite hunger strike since October 12, demanding the restoration of student union elections at the university. The protest began with three students and later grew to five, including two members of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Indian National Congress.
The protest comes days after Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) agreed to hold student union elections on October 9, following weeks of demonstrations and a 19-day hunger strike by postgraduate student Yasir Fahad.
Faizan Ali Khan, one of the students participating in the Jamia protest, said the developments at AMU had given him hope that their demand could also be considered.
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Why Are Jamia Students Demanding Union Elections?
Student union elections at Jamia Millia Islamia have been discontinued since 2006. The university had cited campus violence and disruptions to academic activities as reasons for stopping the elections.
The protesting students want the university to restore an elected student union that can represent students and raise their concerns with the administration.
According to Saurabh Tripathi, a Hindi PhD scholar participating in the protest, their demands also include an independent election commission for the student union and a properly constituted Internal Complaints Committee (ICC). An ICC is a committee that handles complaints of sexual harassment at an institution, as required under applicable rules.
The students say an elected union would help them raise everyday campus issues, including fee increases, admission-related concerns and hostel conditions.
Students Allege They Were Asked to Leave Protest Site
According to Tripathi, the students initially gathered at Gate 18, a designated protest site on the campus. He alleged that Delhi Police escorted them away and detained some students.
The protesters later moved to Ghalib Lawn near Gate 7, where they continued their hunger strike.
Faizan said he had submitted a memorandum to the vice-chancellor’s office on Wednesday. The document reportedly carried the names, departments and signatures of around 300 students who supported the demand for union elections.
According to Faizan, the memorandum was returned, and he received an email asking him to provide the contact details and photocopies of student identity cards of those named in it. He declined to submit the additional information, alleging that the process would delay action on their demand.
The protesters also alleged that they were asked to leave Ghalib Lawn and move to a designated protest site. They questioned where they could continue their demonstration after being removed from Gate 18.
According to the media reports, Jamia Millia Islamia had not responded to the publication’s request for comment at the time of its report.
History of the Demand for Jamia Student Union Elections
The demand to restore student union elections has been raised for years. In 2012, Jamia student Hamidur Rehman approached the Delhi High Court seeking their restoration.
In December 2022, the court disposed of the petition after the university’s counsel stated that the student union had been dissolved. The court did not direct the university to resume elections.
Hunger Strike Raises Health Concerns
Jasim Khan, a master’s student of International Studies at Jamia, was the first protester to begin the hunger strike. Faizan said a doctor found that Jasim’s blood pressure and blood sugar levels had dropped, although he described his condition as stable.
The students continue to demand an elected union that can represent their interests and provide a platform to raise campus-related concerns. The university’s response to their latest demands remains awaited.
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Executive
Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.