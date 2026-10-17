Jamia Millia Islamia Students Demand Student Union Elections, 5 Begin Indefinite Hunger Strike

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Five students at Jamia Millia Islamia in New Delhi have been on an indefinite hunger strike since October 12, demanding the restoration of student union elections at the university. The protest began with three students and later grew to five, including two members of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI), the student wing of the Indian National Congress. The protest comes days after Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) agreed to hold student union elections on October 9, following weeks of demonstrations and a 19-day hunger strike by postgraduate student Yasir Fahad. Faizan Ali Khan, one of the students participating in the Jamia protest, said the developments at AMU had given him hope that their demand could also be considered. Also read: All India Board Exam Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: CBSE, CISCE, Other State Time Table PDF Updates; How To Download

Student union elections at Jamia Millia Islamia have been discontinued since 2006. The university had cited campus violence and disruptions to academic activities as reasons for stopping the elections. The protesting students want the university to restore an elected student union that can represent students and raise their concerns with the administration. According to Saurabh Tripathi, a Hindi PhD scholar participating in the protest, their demands also include an independent election commission for the student union and a properly constituted Internal Complaints Committee (ICC). An ICC is a committee that handles complaints of sexual harassment at an institution, as required under applicable rules. The students say an elected union would help them raise everyday campus issues, including fee increases, admission-related concerns and hostel conditions.

Students Allege They Were Asked to Leave Protest Site According to Tripathi, the students initially gathered at Gate 18, a designated protest site on the campus. He alleged that Delhi Police escorted them away and detained some students. The protesters later moved to Ghalib Lawn near Gate 7, where they continued their hunger strike. Faizan said he had submitted a memorandum to the vice-chancellor’s office on Wednesday. The document reportedly carried the names, departments and signatures of around 300 students who supported the demand for union elections. According to Faizan, the memorandum was returned, and he received an email asking him to provide the contact details and photocopies of student identity cards of those named in it. He declined to submit the additional information, alleging that the process would delay action on their demand.