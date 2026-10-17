JEE Main 2027 Exam Dates Out: Check Session 1 Schedule, April Exam Update

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The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the tentative examination dates for JEE Main 2027 Session 1. The engineering entrance examination will be conducted on January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30, 2027. January 31 has been kept as a buffer date. The examination is conducted for admission to undergraduate engineering and other programmes at institutions such as the National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other participating colleges. JEE Main is conducted in two sessions, giving candidates another opportunity to appear for the examination during the same year. However, the exact dates for Session 2 in April 2027 have not yet been announced by the NTA. Candidates should follow the official website for updates on the examination schedule, registration and other important events.

Also read: All India Board Exam Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: CBSE, CISCE, Other State Time Table PDF Updates; How To Download Candidates can check the available examination dates below. JEE Main 2027 event Exam dates Session 1 January 22, 23, 24, 28, 29 and 30, 2027 Session 1 buffer date January 31, 2027 Session 2 April 2027; exact dates awaited The dates announced by the NTA are tentative and may change. The detailed examination schedule will provide further information about the test, including the date and shift allotted to each candidate. JEE Main 2027 Session 1 Exam Dates Announced JEE Main 2027 Session 1 will take place across six examination dates in January. The additional buffer date of January 31 has also been included in the calendar. Candidates should remember that these are the dates on which examinations are scheduled to be conducted, not the individual exam date allotted to every candidate. The candidate’s examination date, shift and centre-related details will be provided through the official examination documents.

Students preparing for the examination should use the announced schedule to plan their revision and complete mock tests in time. JEE Main 2027 Session 2 Exam Date: When Will the April Exam Be Held? The NTA has not announced the exact dates for JEE Main 2027 Session 2. The examination is expected to take place in April 2027, but candidates should wait for the official notification before treating any specific date as confirmed. The detailed schedule will be available on the official JEE Main website once released. Candidates should also check the notification for information about the Session 2 application process and deadlines. JEE Main 2027 Registration Date and Application Form The exact registration dates for JEE Main 2027 Session 1 have not been confirmed in the detailed examination notification. Registration is expected to begin in October 2026, according to media reports, but candidates should verify the dates through the official website.