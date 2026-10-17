JEE Advanced: Third Attempt Under Discussion, IIT Kanpur Director Says No Immediate Changes
IIT Kanpur Director Manindra Agrawal says JEE Advanced may be revised in the coming years to reduce coaching dependence. A possible third attempt is also being discussed, but no final decision has been announced.
IIT Kanpur Director Manindra Agrawal has said that there will be no immediate change in JEE Advanced, although a revision may be considered in the coming years. He also confirmed that the possibility of allowing a third attempt is under discussion.
According to media reports, Agrawal said the examination had become heavily dependent on coaching and needed to be changed. He said discussions were underway to reduce this dependence. However, he clarified that any changes would not happen immediately.
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JEE Advanced Third Attempt: What Is Being Discussed?
Currently, candidates can appear for JEE Advanced a maximum of two times in two consecutive years, subject to the examination’s eligibility rules.
The demand for a third attempt has gained support among students. According to the media report, a student petition seeking three attempts, or two attempts spread over three consecutive years, has received more than 12,000 signatures.
Some students say they have limited access to coaching or learn about the examination late. Others report losing an attempt because of illness or accidents.
Agrawal said a third attempt was being considered for special cases rather than as a general rule. However, the authorities have not yet decided how such an arrangement could work.
He also highlighted the possible disadvantages. An additional attempt could lead some students to spend another year preparing and paying for coaching, without guaranteeing better results. He said the benefits and drawbacks would need to be considered carefully.
JEE Advanced May Be Revised to Reduce Coaching Dependence
Agrawal said JEE Advanced needs to be reviewed because preparation has become too dependent on coaching institutes. However, he did not announce any immediate changes to the examination pattern or eligibility rules.
The proposed changes are aimed at reducing the influence of coaching and improving the way students’ abilities are assessed.
IITs Explore Alternative Admission Methods
JEE Advanced will continue to be the main route to traditional programmes at the IITs. However, some courses may offer admission through other methods.
One example is the Bachelor of Cybersecurity programme launched by IIT Kanpur and IIT Madras. For this course, candidates were shortlisted based on their JEE Main scores and cybersecurity work before being invited to an on-campus hackathon.
The IITs also have provisions for admitting students through international-level Olympiads.
What Should JEE Aspirants Know?
For now, the existing JEE Advanced attempt limit remains unchanged. The discussion about a third attempt does not mean that the proposal has been approved. Students preparing for JEE Advanced 2027 should follow the current eligibility rules and check official announcements for any updates.
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Anjali is an education journalist with over a year of experience in digital and business journalism. She has previously worked with BW Businessworld and ANI, where she gained experience in news writing, editing, research, and fact-checking. At Jagran Josh, she writes education news and covers competitive exams and current affairs, with a keen interest in delivering accurate, informative, and reader-focused content. She holds a BA from Miranda House, University of Delhi, and a postgraduate diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC). Anjali enjoys reading and exploring new ideas and perspectives through books.