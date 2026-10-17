JEE Advanced: Third Attempt Under Discussion, IIT Kanpur Director Says No Immediate Changes

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IIT Kanpur Director Manindra Agrawal has said that there will be no immediate change in JEE Advanced, although a revision may be considered in the coming years. He also confirmed that the possibility of allowing a third attempt is under discussion. According to media reports, Agrawal said the examination had become heavily dependent on coaching and needed to be changed. He said discussions were underway to reduce this dependence. However, he clarified that any changes would not happen immediately. Also read: Over 12000 Students Petition Ministry of Education for Extra Attempt in JEE Advanced; Here is What They Say All India Board Exam Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: CBSE, CISCE, Other State Time Table PDF Updates; How To Download JEE Advanced Third Attempt: What Is Being Discussed? Currently, candidates can appear for JEE Advanced a maximum of two times in two consecutive years, subject to the examination’s eligibility rules.

The demand for a third attempt has gained support among students. According to the media report, a student petition seeking three attempts, or two attempts spread over three consecutive years, has received more than 12,000 signatures. Some students say they have limited access to coaching or learn about the examination late. Others report losing an attempt because of illness or accidents. Agrawal said a third attempt was being considered for special cases rather than as a general rule. However, the authorities have not yet decided how such an arrangement could work. He also highlighted the possible disadvantages. An additional attempt could lead some students to spend another year preparing and paying for coaching, without guaranteeing better results. He said the benefits and drawbacks would need to be considered carefully.