AIIMS INICET January 2027 Window to Check Status of Registration Opens Today; Check at aiimsexams.in
AIIMS INICET January 2027 link to check status of registration, correction of applications opens today at aiimsexams.in. Candidates can check the status of their applications and make changes to their application form until October 19, 2026.
INI CET January 2027 Registration Status: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences will open the INI CET January 2027 registration status window today, October 17, 2026. Candidates who have submitted their online application form by October 13, 2026 and need to check their registration status can visit the official website and log in with their credentials.
Candidates can also use this window to make all required changes and corrections to their filled application form. The window will be available until 5:00 pm on October 19, 2026. Students who have submitted their applications for AIIMS INI CET January 2027 exams must make sure they log in to check their registration status and make the necessary changes to their filled application form.
AIIMS INI CET January 2027 Important Dates
Candidates can check the schedule for the AIIMS INICET January 2027 session examination here
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Online Registration for application
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September 16 to October 13, 2026
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Status of Registration
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October 17 to 19, 2026
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Final Status of online Registration and uploading of admit card on AIIMS website
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October 26, 2026
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Date of Examination
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November 1, 2026
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INICET January 2027: Status of Registration and Application Correction
Students appearing for the AIIMS INICET January 2027 examinations can check their registration and make changes to their application form through the steps provided below
Step 1: Visit the official website of INICET January 2027
Step 2: Click on Login and enter the credentials
Step 3: Check the status of registration and application
Step 4: Click on the link to make changes
Step 5: Review the changes made
Step 6: Save and click on submit
INI CET January 2027 Admit Card
The link for students to download the AIIMS INI CET January 2027 admit cards will be available on the official website on October 26, 2026. Those who have applied for the exam will be issued a copy of their INI CET admit card on their login. Candidates can log in with their required credentials to download the hall ticket PDF. The INICET hall ticket is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. Candidate details, exam centre details, name of the exam, reporting time to the centre and other details will be mentioned on the admit card.
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Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.