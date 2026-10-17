AIIMS INICET January 2027 Window to Check Status of Registration Opens Today; Check at aiimsexams.in

INI CET January 2027 Registration Status: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences will open the INI CET January 2027 registration status window today, October 17, 2026. Candidates who have submitted their online application form by October 13, 2026 and need to check their registration status can visit the official website and log in with their credentials.

Candidates can also use this window to make all required changes and corrections to their filled application form. The window will be available until 5:00 pm on October 19, 2026. Students who have submitted their applications for AIIMS INI CET January 2027 exams must make sure they log in to check their registration status and make the necessary changes to their filled application form.

AIIMS INI CET January 2027 Important Dates

Candidates can check the schedule for the AIIMS INICET January 2027 session examination here