JBIMS Placements 2026: Unplaced MMS Graduates Seek More Support from Institute

Eleven graduates from the 2024–26 Master of Management Studies (MMS) batch at Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies (JBIMS), Mumbai, have reportedly approached the institute’s authorities seeking additional assistance in finding jobs after campus placements. The students have raised concerns about limited communication, a lack of suitable job opportunities and inadequate feedback on their unsuccessful interviews. The development has drawn attention because JBIMS reported strong placement figures for the same batch, including a median annual cost-to-company (CTC) package of ₹26.15 lakh and a highest package of ₹80 lakh. However, the students who remain unemployed say they have struggled to secure offers despite participating in recruitment processes and continuing their job search independently.

The institute’s placement officer, Sudhakar Gaonkar, has defended the placement process, stating that academic backlogs, communication skills and performance in case studies affected the prospects of some candidates. JBIMS MMS Students Seek More Placement Assistance According to the students, support from the placement team became limited after April 2026, when most campus recruitment activities had concluded. They have asked the institute to help them access more employment opportunities through corporate connections, alumni referrals and regular updates about vacancies. The graduates also said that a WhatsApp group was created to share job-related information, but they had not received enough relevant opportunities through the channel. Some students claimed that subsequent updates largely consisted of job listings available on LinkedIn.

The students said they had participated in group discussions and interviews but were unable to convert those opportunities into job offers. They also expressed dissatisfaction with the feedback they received after unsuccessful recruitment attempts, saying that they needed clearer information about the skills or qualifications they were expected to improve. One of the graduates told the publication that communication from the placement team had been limited after the main campus recruitment period. The students have sought more active involvement from the institute and its faculty in helping them identify suitable openings. Unplaced JBIMS Graduates Face Financial Pressure The students said they have been searching for jobs independently but have found it difficult to secure offers that meet their expectations.One graduate from a village in interior Maharashtra described the financial pressure of remaining unemployed after completing the programme.

According to the report, he had taken an education loan of ₹11 lakh and was facing pressure from his farming family to begin earning.Despite having two years of experience as an agricultural salesperson, he said he had been unable to find a job offering more than ₹6 lakh annually. He had expected a substantially higher salary after completing his management degree at JBIMS, based on the institute’s earlier placement figures.His account highlights the financial uncertainty that can arise when graduates take education loans and plan their career decisions around anticipated post-MBA earnings. The students have argued that access to job openings alone is not sufficient and that they also need help connecting with recruiters, obtaining interview feedback and identifying opportunities suited to their profiles.

What Did JBIMS Say About the Placement Concerns? JBIMS placement officer Sudhakar Gaonkar described the 2024–26 recruitment season as excellent for students who met the institute’s eligibility requirements. He attributed some unsuccessful placement outcomes to academic backlogs, communication difficulties and an inability to solve case studies. He also said that students who attended classes regularly and completed presentations had opportunities to participate in the placement process.Gaonkar maintained that the institute had continued to assist unplaced students until July and August. According to him, the placement team subsequently had to shift its attention to the recruitment cycle for the incoming batch. He also cited recruitment activity across other programmes offered by the institute. He said that 40 students had already secured pre-placement offers in the current summer placement cycle and described finance and marketing as established strengths of the institute.