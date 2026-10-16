Kerala PG Dental Admission 2026: Vacancy List Released, Check MDS Vacant Seats and Details
Kerala PG Dental Admission 2026 vacancy list has been released by CEE Kerala. Check MDS vacant seats, important dates, option registration and how to download the vacancy list.
Kerala PG Dental Admission 2026: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has released the vacancy list for Post Graduate Dental Courses (MDS) 2026. Candidates seeking admission to PG Dental courses in Kerala can check the vacant seats through the official CEE Kerala website.
The vacancy list was published, following the second phase of the centralised allotment process. Candidates who are eligible for the ongoing admission process should check the available seats before participating in further allotment activities.
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Kerala PG Dental Admission 2026: Important Dates
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Event
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Date
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Second Phase Final Allotment
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September 26, 2026
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Application reopened after percentile reduction
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October 13, 2026
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Online option registration
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October 13, 2026
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Vacancy list published
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October 15, 2026
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Reopened application deadline
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October 16, 2026, 5 PM
Kerala PG Dental Vacancy List 2026 Released
CEE Kerala has published the latest PG Dental Courses 2026 vacancy list on its official admission portal. The list provides details of MDS seats that remain vacant after the earlier rounds of the centralised allotment process.
The authority had published the second phase final allotment on September 26, while a further application submission facility was reopened after the minimum qualifying percentile for NEET MDS was lowered.
Kerala NEET MDS Counselling 2026: What Happens Next?
The vacancy list comes at an important stage of the Kerala PG Dental admission process. CEE Kerala has also made the online option registration facility available for eligible candidates. The authority reopened applications following the further lowering of the minimum qualifying percentile for NEET MDS 2026.
Candidates who have become eligible following the revised qualifying percentile should ensure that they complete the required application formalities within the given timeline.
CEE Kerala's MDS 2026 application portal states that the reopened application window began on October 13 and will close on October 16 at 5 PM.
How to Check Kerala PG Dental Vacancy List 2026?
- Visit the official CEE Kerala website
- Open the PG Dental Courses 2026 section
- Click on the link for the vacancy list as on October 15, 2026
- The vacancy list will open in PDF/document format
- Check the available seats, colleges and MDS specialities
- Download and save the vacancy list for future reference
Kerala PG Dental Vacancy List 2026: Direct LINK
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Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.