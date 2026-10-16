Kerala PG Dental Admission 2026: Vacancy List Released, Check MDS Vacant Seats and Details

Kerala PG Dental Admission 2026: The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE), Kerala has released the vacancy list for Post Graduate Dental Courses (MDS) 2026. Candidates seeking admission to PG Dental courses in Kerala can check the vacant seats through the official CEE Kerala website. The vacancy list was published, following the second phase of the centralised allotment process. Candidates who are eligible for the ongoing admission process should check the available seats before participating in further allotment activities. Also Read l CBSE 2027 Board Exam Date Sheet LIVE Kerala PG Dental Admission 2026: Important Dates Event Date Second Phase Final Allotment September 26, 2026 Application reopened after percentile reduction October 13, 2026 Online option registration October 13, 2026 Vacancy list published October 15, 2026 Reopened application deadline October 16, 2026, 5 PM

Kerala PG Dental Vacancy List 2026 Released CEE Kerala has published the latest PG Dental Courses 2026 vacancy list on its official admission portal. The list provides details of MDS seats that remain vacant after the earlier rounds of the centralised allotment process. The authority had published the second phase final allotment on September 26, while a further application submission facility was reopened after the minimum qualifying percentile for NEET MDS was lowered. Kerala NEET MDS Counselling 2026: What Happens Next? The vacancy list comes at an important stage of the Kerala PG Dental admission process. CEE Kerala has also made the online option registration facility available for eligible candidates. The authority reopened applications following the further lowering of the minimum qualifying percentile for NEET MDS 2026.