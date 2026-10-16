Odisha Student Union Elections 2026: 1,398 Candidates Elected, Counting Continues at Utkal University
Odisha Student Union Elections 2026: 1,398 candidates have been elected so far, with counting continuing at Utkal University and other campuses. Check latest results, voter turnout and key updates.
The Odisha Student Union Elections 2026 were held in colleges and universities on October 15, with voting taking place after a gap of eight years. While results have been declared in many institutions, counting of votes is still ongoing at prominent campuses, including Utkal University and Rama Devi Women’s University.
According to officials, 1,398 candidates have been elected so far, with 756 candidates winning their posts unopposed and 642 securing victory through contested elections. Results have been declared in 153 colleges, while counting and result announcements at several other institutions are continuing.
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Odisha Student Union Election Results 2026
The student union elections were conducted in 346 colleges and 13 universities in Odisha. A total of 6,891 candidates were in the fray for various student representative posts.
Polling was held from 8 am to 2 pm on October 15, followed by the counting of votes. The elections returned to Odisha campuses after an eight-year hiatus, with the polls having remained suspended for several reasons, including the COVID-19 pandemic.
The election saw contests between major student organisations, including the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) and National Students’ Union of India (NSUI).
Utkal University Student Union Election 2026
Counting at Utkal University continued late into the night following polling on Thursday. The university witnessed a 68.69% voter turnout, with 2,609 students casting their votes.
The counting process was delayed, leading to protests by NSUI supporters outside the university. The protesters also blocked the road near Vani Vihar in Bhubaneswar, demanding that the results be announced.
The university had witnessed heightened security ahead of polling following a clash between ABVP and BCJD supporters during a 'Why I Stand For' meeting on October 14. Police and additional security personnel were deployed on the campus to maintain law and order.
ABVP, BCJD Make Claims Over Odisha Student Polls
ABVP leader Pratyush Ranjan Dass claimed that the organisation had won student union elections in 112 colleges and secured all posts in six universities. BCJD president Ipsita Sahoo, meanwhile, claimed that her organisation was ahead of ABVP in several colleges.
The claims could not immediately be independently verified.
The elections are significant as they mark the return of organised student union polls to Odisha's higher education institutions after eight years. The remaining results are expected to be announced as counting progresses across campuses.
Executive - Editorial
Apeksha Agarwal is an Education Journalist with over 3.5 years of experience. She covers a wide range of topics, including school board examinations, entrance tests, admissions, results, scholarships, and higher education updates. Over the years, she has closely tracked major examinations such as JEE Main, NEET UG, CUET, and various state-level entrance exams, helping students stay informed throughout their academic journey. Apeksha has a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and a certificate in Digital Journalism. She is passionate about transforming complex educational developments into clear, accessible, and useful information. Her reporting focuses on providing students, parents, and educators with accurate updates and practical insights on examinations, results, and policy changes. She believes that quality education journalism can make a meaningful difference by helping students make informed decisions about their future.