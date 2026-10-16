Odisha Student Union Elections 2026: 1,398 Candidates Elected, Counting Continues at Utkal University

The Odisha Student Union Elections 2026 were held in colleges and universities on October 15, with voting taking place after a gap of eight years. While results have been declared in many institutions, counting of votes is still ongoing at prominent campuses, including Utkal University and Rama Devi Women’s University. According to officials, 1,398 candidates have been elected so far, with 756 candidates winning their posts unopposed and 642 securing victory through contested elections. Results have been declared in 153 colleges, while counting and result announcements at several other institutions are continuing. Important: CBSE 2027 Board Exam Date Sheet LIVE Odisha Student Union Election Results 2026 The student union elections were conducted in 346 colleges and 13 universities in Odisha. A total of 6,891 candidates were in the fray for various student representative posts.

Polling was held from 8 am to 2 pm on October 15, followed by the counting of votes. The elections returned to Odisha campuses after an eight-year hiatus, with the polls having remained suspended for several reasons, including the COVID-19 pandemic. The election saw contests between major student organisations, including the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Biju Chhatra Janata Dal (BCJD) and National Students’ Union of India (NSUI). Utkal University Student Union Election 2026 Counting at Utkal University continued late into the night following polling on Thursday. The university witnessed a 68.69% voter turnout, with 2,609 students casting their votes. The counting process was delayed, leading to protests by NSUI supporters outside the university. The protesters also blocked the road near Vani Vihar in Bhubaneswar, demanding that the results be announced.