NEET UG Counselling 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Registration Extended Window Closes Today at mcc.nic.in
NEET UG Counselling 2026 stray vacancy round registration, choice filling, and choice locking extended window closes today, October 16, 2026. Candidates participating in the online stray vacancy round can enter all the choices and submit the applications before deadline.
NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee earlier extended the window for students to register and enter their choices for the NEET UG stray vacancy round. As per the extended schedule, the registration link for the online stray vacancy round will remain open until 4 PM today, October 16, 2026. Candidates can also avail the Reser Registration, Fee Payment, Choice filling and choice locking facilities until today.
The window for students to enter choices for the NEET UG Counselling 2026 online stray vacancy round will be available until 11:55 PM today. The choice-locking window will open at 7 PM and close at 11:55 PM. Students entering their choices must lock them before the deadline. After the said deadline, the choices will be auto-locked, and candidates will not get any further chance to rearrange the choices.
As per the extended schedule, the NEET UG stray vacancy round allotment result will be released on October 19, 2026. Based on the allotment, students need to report to the colleges for admissions from October 19 to 26, 2026
NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Extended Schedule
Candidates participating in the NEET UG Counselling 2026 online stray vacancy round can check the extended schedule here
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Event / Process
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Revised Schedule (Server Time)
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Registration Window
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Available up to 4:00 PM on October 16, 2026
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RESET Registration Option
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Available up to 3:00 P.M on October 16, 2026
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Payment Facility
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Available up to 6:00 P.M on October 16, 2026
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Choice Filling Window
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Available up to 11:55 P.M on October 16, 2026
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Choice Locking Window
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7:00 P.M to 11:55 P.M on October 16, 2026
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Seat Processing
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October 17, 2026 – October 18, 2026
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Declaration of Allotment Result
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October 19, 2026
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Physical Reporting at Allotted Institutes
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October 19, 2026 – October 26, 2026
NEET UG 2026 Counselling Online Stray Vacancy Registration, Choice Filling and Choice Locking
The link for students to register and enter the choices for the online stray vacancy round is available on the official website. Eligible candidates can follow the steps provided below to apply
Step 1: Visit the official counselling website
Step 2: Click on New Registration
Step 3: Enter all required details
Step 4: Fill out the applications
Step 5: Upload a scanned copy of the required documents
Step 6: Submit the registration fee
Step 7: Click on the choice-filling window
Step 8: Enter the choice of course and college in order of preference
Step 9: Lock the choices
Step 10: Click on submit
Also Read: NEET UG Counselling 2026: MCC Extends Stray Vacancy Round Schedule; Check Revised Registration & Allotment Dates
Assistant Manager - Editorial
Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.