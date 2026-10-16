NEET UG Counselling 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Registration Extended Window Closes Today at mcc.nic.in

NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee earlier extended the window for students to register and enter their choices for the NEET UG stray vacancy round. As per the extended schedule, the registration link for the online stray vacancy round will remain open until 4 PM today, October 16, 2026. Candidates can also avail the Reser Registration, Fee Payment, Choice filling and choice locking facilities until today.

The window for students to enter choices for the NEET UG Counselling 2026 online stray vacancy round will be available until 11:55 PM today. The choice-locking window will open at 7 PM and close at 11:55 PM. Students entering their choices must lock them before the deadline. After the said deadline, the choices will be auto-locked, and candidates will not get any further chance to rearrange the choices.