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NEET UG Counselling 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Registration Extended Window Closes Today at mcc.nic.in

By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Last Updated: Oct 16, 2026, 06:24 IST

NEET UG Counselling 2026 stray vacancy round registration, choice filling, and choice locking extended window closes today, October 16, 2026. Candidates participating in the online stray vacancy round can enter all the choices and submit the applications before deadline.

NEET UG Counselling 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Registration Extended Window Closes Today at mcc.nic.in
NEET UG Counselling 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Registration Extended Window Closes Today at mcc.nic.in
Register for Result Updates

NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee earlier extended the window for students to register and enter their choices for the NEET UG stray vacancy round. As per the extended schedule, the registration link for the online stray vacancy round will remain open until 4 PM today, October 16, 2026. Candidates can also avail the Reser Registration, Fee Payment, Choice filling and choice locking facilities until today. 

The window for students to enter choices for the NEET UG Counselling 2026 online stray vacancy round will be available until 11:55 PM today. The choice-locking window will open at 7 PM and close at 11:55 PM. Students entering their choices must lock them before the deadline. After the said deadline, the choices will be auto-locked, and candidates will not get any further chance to rearrange the choices. 

As per the extended schedule, the NEET UG stray vacancy round allotment result will be released on October 19, 2026. Based on the allotment, students need to report to the colleges for admissions from October 19 to 26, 2026

NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Extended Schedule

Candidates participating in the NEET UG Counselling 2026 online stray vacancy round can check the extended schedule here

Event / Process

Revised Schedule (Server Time)

Registration Window

Available up to 4:00 PM on October 16, 2026

RESET Registration Option

Available up to 3:00 P.M on October 16, 2026

Payment Facility

Available up to 6:00 P.M on October 16, 2026

Choice Filling Window

Available up to 11:55 P.M on October 16, 2026

Choice Locking Window

7:00 P.M to 11:55 P.M on October 16, 2026

Seat Processing

October 17, 2026 – October 18, 2026

Declaration of Allotment Result

October 19, 2026

Physical Reporting at Allotted Institutes

October 19, 2026 – October 26, 2026

NEET UG 2026 Counselling Online Stray Vacancy Registration, Choice Filling and Choice Locking

The link for students to register and enter the choices for the online stray vacancy round is available on the official website. Eligible candidates can follow the steps provided below to apply

Step 1: Visit the official counselling website

Step 2: Click on New Registration

Step 3: Enter all required details

Step 4: Fill out the applications

Step 5: Upload a scanned copy of the required documents

Step 6: Submit the registration fee

Step 7: Click on the choice-filling window

Step 8: Enter the choice of course and college in order of preference

Step 9: Lock the choices

Step 10: Click on submit

Also Read: NEET UG Counselling 2026: MCC Extends Stray Vacancy Round Schedule; Check Revised Registration & Allotment Dates

 NBEMS NEET PG 2026 Notice Challenged in Supreme Court; Plea Seeks Actual Questions and Answer Key

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking. 

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First Published: Oct 16, 2026, 06:24 IST
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