NBEMS NEET PG 2026 Notice Challenged in Supreme Court; Plea Seeks Actual Questions and Answer Key

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The Supreme Court has sought responses from the authorities on a petition challenging the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) notice on the NEET PG 2026 answer key and candidates’ responses. The petition seeks access to the actual questions and answer options shown to each candidate so that they can check whether their marks have been calculated correctly. On October 15, 2026, a bench of Justices P. S. Narasimha and Alok Aradhe issued notices on the petition filed by the Democratic Medical Association. The court also linked the matter with other pending petitions raising issues related to examination processes. The court has not yet delivered a final decision on the matter. Also read: CBSE 2027 Board Exam Date Sheet LIVE: CBSE Class 10th, 12th Schedule Shortly at cbse.gov.in

All India Board Exam Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: CBSE, CISCE, Other State Time Table PDF Updates; How To Download NEET PG 2026 was conducted on August 30, and the results were declared on September 24. On October 1, NBEMS issued a notice allowing candidates to check question-wise evaluation details through their individual logins. The information included question IDs, numerical codes for correct answers, candidates’ recorded responses and marks awarded for each question. However, according to the petition, candidates were not provided with the actual questions and complete answer options in the order in which they appeared during their examination. The petition argues that this makes it difficult for candidates to independently verify their scores. Why Are Candidates Seeking Actual Questions and Answers?

In NEET PG, the order of questions and answer options can differ from one candidate to another. The petitioners argue that numerical codes alone do not show what a particular question or answer option actually contained. For example, a candidate may be able to see that a particular option was marked as the correct answer. However, without seeing the question and the full options, the candidate may not be able to check whether the correct answer was matched to the right question. The petitioners say that access to the actual questions and answers would help candidates identify possible errors, unclear questions or problems in the way their responses were recorded. What Has the Petition Asked For? The petition seeks directions to NBEMS to provide every candidate with a complete record of their examination. This should include the actual questions, all answer options in the order shown during the test, the candidate’s recorded responses, the official correct answers and the marks awarded for each question.