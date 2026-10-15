NEET PG 2026: Supreme Court Hearing for Transparency in Exam Evaluation Process Today, Check Latest Updates

The Supreme Court of India will hear the petition filed by the Democratic Medical Association seeking transparency in the NEET PG 2026 evaluation process. As per reports, the petitioners are also seeking the release of the NEET PG 2026 question paper, individual response sheets and the answer key used for the evaluation process.

The petition has been filed under Article 32 of the Constitution of India, seeking to ensure greater transparency and candidate-level verification in the NEET-PG examination process. The petition filed on October 1 and registered on October 10, 2026, is listed before a bench og Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe. This is the first hearing of the petition filed.

The NEET PG result was declared on September 24, 2026. While last year NBEMS had released the NEET PG answer key and response sheet, this year, NBEMS directly declared the results without releasing the answer key beforehand. Students who have appeared for the NEET PG exams have reported discrepancies in their results. Many pointed out errors in scores. A majority of students mentioned that they scored differently when they calculated, and the scores they received had a huge difference, demanding the release of the answer key and response sheet.