NEET PG 2026: Supreme Court Hearing for Transparency in Exam Evaluation Process Today, Check Latest Updates
The Supreme Court will hear the petition filed by the Democratic Medical Association seeking transparency in the NEET PG 2026 evaluation process today. The petition seeks the release of response sheets, the answer key and the time window for submitting objections and rectification of scores after errors are found
The Supreme Court of India will hear the petition filed by the Democratic Medical Association seeking transparency in the NEET PG 2026 evaluation process. As per reports, the petitioners are also seeking the release of the NEET PG 2026 question paper, individual response sheets and the answer key used for the evaluation process.
The petition has been filed under Article 32 of the Constitution of India, seeking to ensure greater transparency and candidate-level verification in the NEET-PG examination process. The petition filed on October 1 and registered on October 10, 2026, is listed before a bench og Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha and Justice Alok Aradhe. This is the first hearing of the petition filed.
The NEET PG result was declared on September 24, 2026. While last year NBEMS had released the NEET PG answer key and response sheet, this year, NBEMS directly declared the results without releasing the answer key beforehand. Students who have appeared for the NEET PG exams have reported discrepancies in their results. Many pointed out errors in scores. A majority of students mentioned that they scored differently when they calculated, and the scores they received had a huge difference, demanding the release of the answer key and response sheet.
As per reports, the NEET PG matter is likely to come up for hearing in the morning session, as the matter has been listed as Item Number 8. It is also likely to be delayed if the hearing of matters from Item Number 1 to 7 takes time.
According to reports, the association has urged the Supreme Court to quash the October 1 notice to the extent that it confines disclosure to Question IDs, numerical answer and response IDs and question-wise marks. The petition also seeks for the NBEMS to make the full candidate-wise examination record available through individual logins. The petition stated that the record should show each question in the order presented, the complete options in the candidate’s own sequence, the recorded response, the correct answer under the final key and the marks awarded, which can be downloaded as a permanent copy.
The petition also seeks a window for candidates to object to specific questions and a subject-expert committee to decide those objections and correct scores and ranks once the errors are found.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.