Karnataka PGCET 2026 Round 2 Provisional Seat Matrix Released, Download MCA, MBA, MTech PDF at cetonline.karnataka.org
Karnataka PGCET 2026 round 2 provisional seat matrix is now available on the official website. Eligible candidates can check the MBA, MCA, MTech seat matrix and enter their choices for the second round seat allotment.
Karnataka PGCET 2026: Karnataka Examination Authority has released the seat matrix for PGCET counselling. Candidates participating in the Karnataka PGCET counselling for admissions to the MBA, MCA and MTech courses can visit the website to check the seat matrix for the second round of counselling.
The window for students to enter the choices for the second round of Karnataka PGCET counselling 2026 opened on October 13, 2026. Based on the seat matrix, candidates can enter their choices for the second round of counselling. As per the seat matrix released, a total of 9,574 MBA seats and 2,195 MCA seats are available for admission in the Round 2 Karnataka PGCET counselling.
Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2026: Round 2 Seat Matrix Direct Link
The course-wise seat matrix for MCA, MBA and MTech admissions is given below. Candidates can click on the PDF link to check the seat matrix
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Course
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Link
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MBA
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MCA
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M.Tech
Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2026 Round 2 Option Entry - Click Here
Karnataka PGCET 2026 Option Entry: Steps to Follow
The link for students to enter the choices for the Karnataka PGCET 2026 Round 2 counselling is available on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps given here to enter the choices
Step 1: Visit the official website of KEA
Step 2: Click on PGCET 2026 admission
Step 3: Click on the Option Entry Link
Step 4: Login with CET number
Step 5: Complete the verification
Step 6: Click on the Option Entry Link
Step 7: Enter the choices as preferred
Step 8: Save and click on submit
Based on the choices entered, the Karnataka PGCET Round 2 seat allotment result will be released online. Students allotted seats in the second round of counselling are required to complete the fee payment and download the confirmation slip before reporting to the allotted colleges for admissions. When reporting for admissions, students must carry all relevant documents with them as originals and photocopies. Before reporting, candidates are required to select their choices and then submit the fee and download the confirmation slip. The details of seat allotment for the second round of counselling will be intimated on the official KEA website soon.
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.