Karnataka PGCET 2026 Round 2 Provisional Seat Matrix Released, Download MCA, MBA, MTech PDF at cetonline.karnataka.org

Karnataka PGCET 2026: Karnataka Examination Authority has released the seat matrix for PGCET counselling. Candidates participating in the Karnataka PGCET counselling for admissions to the MBA, MCA and MTech courses can visit the website to check the seat matrix for the second round of counselling.

The window for students to enter the choices for the second round of Karnataka PGCET counselling 2026 opened on October 13, 2026. Based on the seat matrix, candidates can enter their choices for the second round of counselling. As per the seat matrix released, a total of 9,574 MBA seats and 2,195 MCA seats are available for admission in the Round 2 Karnataka PGCET counselling.

Karnataka PGCET Counselling 2026: Round 2 Seat Matrix Direct Link

The course-wise seat matrix for MCA, MBA and MTech admissions is given below. Candidates can click on the PDF link to check the seat matrix