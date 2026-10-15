NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Online Stray Vacancy Round Choice Filling Locking Closes Today

NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee will close the choice-filling and choice-locking link for the online stray vacancy round today, October 15, 2026. As per the schedule released, the last date for candidates to enter the choices for the NEET UG stray vacancy round is today. Students who are participating in the online stray vacancy round can enter the choices for allotment through the link available on the official website.

According to the schedule released, the NEET UG Counselling 2026 online stray vacancy round choice filling will be available until 10 AM today, October 15, 2026. The choice locking window commenced at 4 PM on October 14, 2026 and will close at 10 AM today. Students participating in the NEET UG round must make sure they lock their choices before the deadline. Once the choices are locked, candidates cannot log in to rearrange the choices for allotment.