NEET UG 2026 Counselling: Online Stray Vacancy Round Choice Filling Locking Closes Today
MCC will close the window for students to enter and lock their choices for the online stray vacancy round today, October 15, 2026. Candidates participating in the stray vacancy round must follow the schedule as required.
NEET UG Counselling 2026: The Medical Counselling Committee will close the choice-filling and choice-locking link for the online stray vacancy round today, October 15, 2026. As per the schedule released, the last date for candidates to enter the choices for the NEET UG stray vacancy round is today. Students who are participating in the online stray vacancy round can enter the choices for allotment through the link available on the official website.
According to the schedule released, the NEET UG Counselling 2026 online stray vacancy round choice filling will be available until 10 AM today, October 15, 2026. The choice locking window commenced at 4 PM on October 14, 2026 and will close at 10 AM today. Students participating in the NEET UG round must make sure they lock their choices before the deadline. Once the choices are locked, candidates cannot log in to rearrange the choices for allotment.
NEET UG Counselling 2026 online stray vacancy round allotment result will be released on October 17, 2026. After the final allotment result is released, students can report to the colleges for admissions from October 19 to 26, 2026.
NEET UG Counselling 2026: Online Stray Vacancy Choice Filling - Click Here
Steps to Enter Choices for NEET UG Online Stray Vacancy Round 2026
Candidates participating in the NEET UG online stray vacancy round can visit the official website and enter the choices through the link provided. Follow the steps provided below
Step 1: Visit the official website of NEET UG counselling
Step 2: Click on the login window
Step 3: Click on the choice-filling link
Step 4: Enter the choices in order of preference
Step 5: Review the choices entered
Step 6: Lock choices before autolock
Step 7: Save and click on submit
After the choice locking window closes, candidates will not be able to make changes to the preferences entered. The choices will then be processed for allotment, and the seat allotment result for the NEET UG online stray vacancy round 2026 will be released on October 17, 2026. Students allotted seats in the stray vacancy round are required to complete the admission and document verification process at the allotted colleges. Students must carry the fee receipt, allotment letter and other major documents as originals and photocopies.
Also Read: NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Choice Locking Started; How to Fill Choices, Direct Link
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Sherin is an education journalist with over 7 years of experience. Over her tenure of working with top media houses like Careers 360 and then Jagran Josh, Sherin has covered various entrance examinations liek JEE Main, NEET, CUET, GATE, etc. as well as various state board and CBSE results. Her understanding of the education ecosystem coupled with her own experience of teaching as an Assistant Professor of nearly 2 years helps her provide a comprehensive perspective to students. She has a Masters Degree in Communication from Madras Christian College. Apart from covering education news, Sherin also enjoys reading and cooking.