NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Choice Locking Started; How to Fill Choices, Direct Link
NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Choice Filling: The Choice filling for the NEET UG 2026 stray vacancy round has started from today at 4 pm. Registration closes today October 14 at 3 pm. Read the article to know how to lock in choices in the final round and know further details.
NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Choice Locking: The Choice filling for the NEET UG 2026 stray vacancy round has started from today at 4 pm. This is the last chance for candidates who are still waiting for an MBBS or BDS seat. Registration for the NEET UG 2026 stray vacancy round closed today October 14, 2026 at 3 pm. Fee payment closes at 6 pm on the same day. The Medical Counselling Committee runs this round on mcc.nic.in. Only candidates who register in time can take part in choice filling and locking. The whole process is online so nobody needs to visit any office. Candidates should keep their roll number, password and registered mobile number ready before they login on the official website. Scroll the article to get complete details.
NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round Key Dates
The MCC stray vacancy round registration and fee payment window operates from October 12 to October 14, closing at 3 pm and 6 pm respectively. Choice filling remains open until October 15 at 10 am, with seat allotment results and reporting schedules to be announced subsequently.
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Event
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Date
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Registration Window
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October 12 – October 14, 2026 (until 3:00 PM)
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Fee Payment Deadline
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October 14, 2026 (until 6:00 PM)
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Choice Filling Window
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Ends October 15, 2026 (at 10:00 AM)
Steps to Fill NEET UG Choices in the Stray Vacancy Round?
Candidates must login with their registration details and then add the colleges and courses they want. The order of choices matters because the system allots a seat on the basis of merit and the saved preference list.
- Open the official website mcc.nic.in and click on the UG Medical Counselling tab.
- Click on the new registration link for the stray vacancy round.
- Enter your NEET UG roll number and other details.
- Create a password and note it down safely.
- Pay the registration fee online before the deadline.
- Login again with your roll number and password.
- Click on the choice filling option.
- Select your preferred colleges and courses state by state.
- Add as many choices as you wish.
- Arrange the choices in your order of priority.
- Save the list and take a printout or screenshot.
- Lock your choices. Choices are auto locked after the window closes.
NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round Seat Matrix 2026 Out: 4,068 Seats Vacant
The MCC has released the NEET UG stray round seat matrix 2026 and it lists a total of 4,068 vacant seats. These seats are open for MBBS BDS and BSc Nursing courses across participating colleges. The official PDF runs 64 pages and it carries institute wise details along with quotas and reservation categories. Seats are listed for government medical colleges dental colleges AIIMS and ESIC institutions. Candidates can download the PDF from the UG Medical Counselling section of mcc.nic.in. Check the colleges that still have seats and then build your choice list around them. A close look at the matrix helps you avoid wasting choices on seats that are already full.
What Happens After Choice Locking
Once the choices are locked the MCC processes the allotment. The allotment result will be published on the official website. Selected candidates must report to the allotted college with their documents and pay the admission fee within the given time. A seat that is not claimed is treated as cancelled. Candidates are advised to check mcc.nic.in daily for updates. The helpline number 7824848020 is available for any query and candidates can also write to mcc2026@gov.in.
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