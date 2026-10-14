NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Choice Locking Started; How to Fill Choices, Direct Link

NEET UG 2026 Stray Vacancy Round Choice Locking: The Choice filling for the NEET UG 2026 stray vacancy round has started from today at 4 pm. This is the last chance for candidates who are still waiting for an MBBS or BDS seat. Registration for the NEET UG 2026 stray vacancy round closed today October 14, 2026 at 3 pm. Fee payment closes at 6 pm on the same day. The Medical Counselling Committee runs this round on mcc.nic.in. Only candidates who register in time can take part in choice filling and locking. The whole process is online so nobody needs to visit any office. Candidates should keep their roll number, password and registered mobile number ready before they login on the official website. Scroll the article to get complete details. NEET UG Stray Vacancy Round Key Dates The MCC stray vacancy round registration and fee payment window operates from October 12 to October 14, closing at 3 pm and 6 pm respectively. Choice filling remains open until October 15 at 10 am, with seat allotment results and reporting schedules to be announced subsequently.

Event Date Registration Window October 12 – October 14, 2026 (until 3:00 PM) Fee Payment Deadline October 14, 2026 (until 6:00 PM) Choice Filling Window Ends October 15, 2026 (at 10:00 AM) Steps to Fill NEET UG Choices in the Stray Vacancy Round? Candidates must login with their registration details and then add the colleges and courses they want. The order of choices matters because the system allots a seat on the basis of merit and the saved preference list. Open the official website mcc.nic.in and click on the UG Medical Counselling tab.

Click on the new registration link for the stray vacancy round.

Enter your NEET UG roll number and other details.

Create a password and note it down safely.

Pay the registration fee online before the deadline.

Login again with your roll number and password.

Click on the choice filling option.

Select your preferred colleges and courses state by state.

Add as many choices as you wish.

Arrange the choices in your order of priority.

Save the list and take a printout or screenshot.

Lock your choices. Choices are auto locked after the window closes.