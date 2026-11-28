CAT 2026 Previous Year Analysis: Check Section-Wise Weightage, and Topic Distribution
CAT 2026 Previous Year Analysis: CAT 2026 exam will be conducted tomorrow November 29, 2026. Before appearing for the exam, candidates can analyse paper pattern by studying section-wise weightage and question distribution. By dissecting and reviewing the CAT (Common Aptitude Test) 2025 and CAT 2024 papers will provide candidates an insight as to what to expect during the exam.
From past two years, CAT exam paper contains 68 questions and is conducted in 120 minutes. The paper is divided into three sections including question from VARC (Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension) having 24 questions, DILR (Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning) having 22 questions and QA (Quantiative Ability) having 22 questions. The paper is mix of Multiple Choice Questions and non-negative Type-In-The-Answer (TITA).
The analysis of the past two CAT examinations is provided below. This will offer a clarity on which section should be targeted and have more weightage as per the previous year exam papers.
Candidates aiming for top IIMs through CAT scores can check out the IIM Call Predictor tool shared below: IIM Call Predictor 2026-27
CAT 2026: Overview
Check the CAT 2026 exam details provided in the table below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Common Admission Test (CAT 2026)
|
Conducting Body
|
Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore
|
Exam Level
|
National
|
Mode of Exam
|
Computer-Based Test (CBT)
|
CAT 2026 Exam Date
|
Sunday, November 29, 2026 (Tomorrow)
|
Admit Card
|
November 6 to November 29, 2026
|
Exam Duration
|
120 Minutes (40 minutes per section, and 160 minutes for PwD)
|
Exam Slots & Timings
|
Slot 1: 8:30 AM – 10:30 AM
Slot 2: 12:30 PM – 2:30 PM
Slot 3: 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM
|
Total Questions
|
68 Questions
|
Total Marks
|
204 Marks
|
Marking Scheme
|
+3 for correct answer and -1 for incorrect MCQ while 0 for TITA
|
Expected Result Date
|
Expected in the first week of January 2027
|
Official Website
|
iimcat.ac.in
CAT 2025 Section-Wise Marks Distribution
The 68 questions paper of CAT 2025 contained a total of 204 marks, which were distributed among 45 multiple choice questions and 23 questions.
VARC carried the maximum weightage, which was 35.30 percent (72 marks from 24 questions – 20 MCQs and 4 TITAs). DILR and QA had the same weightage of 32.40 percent each (66 marks from 22 questions).
|
Section
|
MCQs
|
TITAs
|
Total Qs
|
Marks
|
Share (%)
|
VARC
|
20
|
4
|
24
|
72
|
35.30%
|
DILR
|
11
|
11
|
22
|
66
|
32.40%
|
QA
|
14
|
8
|
22
|
66
|
32.40%
|
Total
|
45
|
23
|
68
|
204
|
100%
CAT 2025: VARC Weightage & Percentage
CAT 2025 saw the VARC section include 24 questions in each slot, out of which 66.70% were based on Reading Comprehension, consisting of 16 questions in 4 passages.
The other 33.30% of the section weightage was divided equally between Para Summary, Para Completion, Odd One Out, and Para Jumbles, with 2 questions in each of the four categories constituting 8.30% of the total questions in the section.
|
Section
|
Topic / Area
|
Questions per Slot
|
Share in Section (%)
|
VARC
|
Reading Comprehension (4 Passages)
|
16
|
66.70%
|
VARC
|
Para Summary
|
2
|
8.30%
|
VARC
|
Para Completion
|
2
|
8.30%
|
VARC
|
Odd One Out
|
2
|
8.30%
|
VARC
|
Para Jumbles
|
2
|
8.30%
Check|CAT 2026 by IIM Indore: Why Aspirants Should Prepare for Changes in the Exam Pattern
CAT 2025: DILR Weightage & Percentage
CAT 2025 had DILR comprising 22 questions in a slot with 5 sets of different question sizes. Three of the sets had four questions each amounting to 12 questions altogether, which made up 54.50% of the section. Two other sets had five questions each amounting to 10 questions in total, which comprised 45.50% of the section.
|
Section
|
Area
|
Questions per Slot
|
Share in Section (%)
|
DILR
|
2 Sets × 5 Qs
|
10
|
45.50%
|
DILR
|
3 Sets × 4 Qs
|
12
|
54.50%
CAT 2025: QA Weightage & Percentage
The Quantitative Aptitude (QA) in CAT 2025 included 22 questions topics like Arithmetic having the highest number of questions (7-8) accounting for 34.80% weightage. This is followed by Algebra (4-5) that made up 19.70% weightage. Topics like Modern Math had 4 questions (18.20%) weightage. The other topics in the list included Geometry and Number System (2-4).
|
Section
|
Area
|
Questions per Slot
|
Share in Section (%)
|
QA
|
Arithmetic
|
7-8
|
34.80%
|
QA
|
Algebra
|
4-5
|
19.70%
|
QA
|
Modern Math
|
4
|
18.20%
|
QA
|
Geometry
|
3
|
13.60%
|
QA
|
Number System
|
2-4
|
13.60%
Also Read| Previous Year CAT exam analysis
CAT 2024 - Exam Overview & Section Structure
The exam in CAT 2024 consisted of 68 questions carrying 204 marks and was divided into 48 MCQ questions and 20 TITA questions.
VARC had the highest weightage of 35.30%, comprising 24 questions (22 MCQ and 2 TITA), which were carrying 72 marks. On the other hand, DILR and QA comprised 32.40% of marks each with 22 questions each carrying 66 marks.
|
Section
|
MCQs
|
TITAs
|
Total Qs
|
Marks
|
Share (%)
|
VARC
|
22
|
2
|
24
|
72
|
35.30%
|
DILR
|
12
|
10
|
22
|
66
|
32.40%
|
QA
|
14
|
8
|
22
|
66
|
32.40%
|
Total
|
48
|
20
|
68
|
204
|
100%
CAT 2024 - DILR Weightage & Percentage
CAT 2024 exam paper contained 45.50% percent in one slot, while the other includes questions from this sections with a wieghtage of 54.50%.
|
Section
|
Area
|
Questions per Slot
|
Share in Section (%)
|
DILR
|
2 Sets × 5 Qs
|
10
|
45.50%
|
DILR
|
3 Sets × 4 Qs
|
12
|
54.50%
CAT 2024 - QA Weightage & Percentage
For CAT 2024, the Quantitative Aptitude (QA) section includes most questions from Arithmetic and Algebra, contributing to 8 items each with an even split of 36.40%.
Together, both the areas comprised 72.80% (16 items) of the total number of items in the QA segment per slot. The rest 27.30% share was distributed evenly among Geometry & Mensuration (0-3), Number System (2) and Modern Math & P&C (1-4).
|
Section
|
Area
|
Questions per Slot
|
Share in Section (%)
|
QA (22 Qs)
|
Arithmetic
|
8
|
36.40%
|
QA
|
Algebra
|
8
|
36.40%
|
QA
|
Geometry & Mensuration
|
0-3
|
9.10%
|
QA
|
Number System
|
2
|
9.10%
|
QA
|
Modern Math & P&C
|
1-4
|
9.10%
Also Read| CAT 2026 FAQs (Frequently Asked Questions): Admit Card, Pattern, Result, Admission Process
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