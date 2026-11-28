UP Special TET Certificate 2026 OUT: UPESSC has released the UP Special TET 2026 certificate on 28 November 2026 on its official website, upessc.up.gov.in. The result of the exam was declared earlier on 20 November 2026 . Candidates who have qualified in the exam can now download their certificate from the official website. The certificate is an important document for those who want to apply for special education teacher posts in Uttar Pradesh. Candidates should log in with their registration/OTR number and date of birth and download the certificate. They should check all the details printed on it, such as name, roll number, and category. In case of any error, they should contact the officials immediately. Check this article for the direct link to download UP Special TET Cetificate 2026 and other details.

Registration/OTR number (or Roll Number) and date of birth

Candidates can find all the information about the UP Special TET 2026 certificate in the table given below:

UPESSC has activated the UP Special TET certificate 2026 download link on its official website, upessc.up.gov.in. Qualified candidates can open the link, enter their registration/OTR number and date of birth, and download the certificate in PDF format. Candidates should take a printout and keep it safe for future teacher recruitment applications. Please check the name, roll number, and category carefully.

UP Special TET Certificate 2026 Link Click Here

Steps to Download UP Special TET Certificate 2026

Qualified candidates can follow the steps below to download their UP Special TET certificate 2026 online from the official website.

1. Go to the official website of UPESSC, upessc.up.gov.in.

2. On the homepage, open the latest notification section.

3. Click on the UP Special TET 2026 result/certificate link.