UP Special TET Certificate 2026 (OUT): Download TET Certificate PDF at upessc.up.gov.in
UP Special TET Certificate 2026: UPESSC has released the UP Special TET certificate 2026 on 28 November 2026. The result was declared on 20 November 2026. Qualified candidates can download the certificate from upessc.up.gov.in using their registration/OTR number and date of birth. Check details carefully.
Key Points
- UP Special TET 2026 certificates released on 28 November 2026.
- Download from upessc.up.gov.in using registration/OTR number and DOB.
- Exam results for UP Special TET 2026 declared on 20 November 2026.
UP Special TET Certificate 2026 OUT: UPESSC has released the UP Special TET 2026 certificate on 28 November 2026 on its official website, upessc.up.gov.in. The result of the exam was declared earlier on 20 November 2026. Candidates who have qualified in the exam can now download their certificate from the official website. The certificate is an important document for those who want to apply for special education teacher posts in Uttar Pradesh. Candidates should log in with their registration/OTR number and date of birth and download the certificate. They should check all the details printed on it, such as name, roll number, and category. In case of any error, they should contact the officials immediately. Check this article for the direct link to download UP Special TET Cetificate 2026 and other details.
UP Special TET Certificate 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information about the UP Special TET 2026 certificate in the table given below:
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
Uttar Pradesh Special Teacher Eligibility Test (Special TET) 2026
|
Conducting Body
|
Uttar Pradesh Education Service Selection Commission (UPESSC)
|
Exam Date
|
3 November 2026
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline
|
Exam Duration
|
2 hours 30 minutes
|
Result Date
|
20 November 2026
|
Certificate Release Date
|
28 November 2026
|
Official Website
|
upessc.up.gov.in
|
Login Details Required
|
Registration/OTR number (or Roll Number) and date of birth
|
Qualified Candidates
|
Primary level: 15,159; Upper primary level: 23,743 (Total: 38,902 out of 93,681 appeared)
UP Special TET Certificate 2026 Download PDF Link
UPESSC has activated the UP Special TET certificate 2026 download link on its official website, upessc.up.gov.in. Qualified candidates can open the link, enter their registration/OTR number and date of birth, and download the certificate in PDF format. Candidates should take a printout and keep it safe for future teacher recruitment applications. Please check the name, roll number, and category carefully.
|
UP Special TET Certificate 2026 Link
Steps to Download UP Special TET Certificate 2026
Qualified candidates can follow the steps below to download their UP Special TET certificate 2026 online from the official website.
1. Go to the official website of UPESSC, upessc.up.gov.in.
2. On the homepage, open the latest notification section.
3. Click on the UP Special TET 2026 result/certificate link.
4. Enter your registration/OTR number and date of birth.
5. Click on the submit button.
6. Your certificate will appear on the screen.
7. Check your name, roll number, and category.
8. Download the certificate in PDF format and take a printout.
Executive - Editorial
Bebo Rani is a journalist and education-focused media professional specialising in recruitment examinations, government jobs, career guidance, and current affairs. With a talent for transforming complex information into clear, engaging, and impactful stories, she creates insightful, research-driven content that empowers students and job aspirants. She has experience in digital journalism, news writing, multimedia storytelling, and social media content creation across English and Hindi platforms. Currently, she contributes to the Government Jobs section at Jagran Josh, covering recruitment notifications, exam updates, eligibility criteria, and career opportunities for aspirants across India. Bebo holds a Master's degree in Journalism from the Delhi School of Journalism, University of Delhi, and is committed to delivering accurate, accessible, and audience-focused content that helps readers stay informed and achieve their goals. Previously, she worked with Dainik Jagran and Doordarshan, where she gained valuable experience in journalism, content development, and media production. She can be reached at bebo.rani@jagrannewmedia.com