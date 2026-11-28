The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 will be conducted on November 29, 2026 (Sunday), in three shifts across examination centres in India. The Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) will conduct the computer-based entrance examination for admission to postgraduate management programmes. With the examination just a day away, candidates should focus on revising important concepts, understanding the exam-day instructions and avoiding unnecessary stress. The test will have three sections, with a total duration of 120 minutes. Candidates will get 40 minutes to attempt each section and will not be allowed to switch between sections. Here is a look at the CAT 2026 exam highlights, paper pattern, slot-wise timings, last-minute preparation tips and important exam-day guidelines. CAT 2026 Exam: Important Highlights

Candidates appearing for CAT 2026 can check the important examination details in the table below. Particulars Details Exam name Common Admission Test (CAT) 2026 Conducting institute IIM Indore Exam date November 29, 2026 Exam day Sunday Exam mode Computer-based test Number of slots Three Total exam duration 120 minutes Number of sections Three Sectional time limit 40 minutes Exam website iimcat.ac.in The CAT 2026 admit card contains the candidate’s examination slot, reporting time, gate-closing time and test centre address. Candidates should check these details carefully before leaving for the examination. CAT 2026 Exam Pattern and Marking Scheme The CAT 2026 question paper will have three sections: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR), and Quantitative Ability (QA).

Candidates will receive 40 minutes for each section, making the total examination duration two hours. The sections will appear in a fixed sequence, and candidates cannot move to another section before completing the allotted time. Section Section-wise time Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension (VARC) 40 minutes Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DILR) 40 minutes Quantitative Ability (QA) 40 minutes Total 120 minutes CAT 2026 Marking Scheme Candidates will receive three marks for every correct answer. One mark will be deducted for every incorrect multiple-choice question (MCQ).

There will be no negative marking for incorrect non-MCQ answers.

No marks will be awarded or deducted for unanswered questions.

Both MCQs and non-MCQs will be included in the examination.

Candidates must use the on-screen virtual calculator wherever required. Physical calculators are not permitted.

Candidates should also remember that the examination interface must be operated using the computer mouse. Using the physical keyboard to answer questions can lock the computer system. CAT 2026 Exam Timings: Slot-Wise Schedule CAT 2026 will be conducted in three sessions: morning, afternoon and evening. Candidates must report to their respective examination centres according to the schedule mentioned on their admit cards. The slot-wise examination schedule is given below: CAT 2026 Slot Reporting Time Gate Closing Time Exam Timing Slot 1 (Morning) 7:00 AM 8:00 AM 8:30 AM – 10:30 AM Slot 2 (Afternoon) 11:00 AM 12:00 PM 12:30 PM – 2:30 PM Slot 3 (Evening) 3:00 PM 4:00 PM 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM CAT 2026 Last-Minute Preparation Tips With CAT 2026 scheduled for November 29, candidates should avoid starting new topics or making major changes to their preparation strategy. Instead, they should concentrate on revision and maintaining a calm mindset.

Here are some important last-minute preparation tips: 1. Revise important formulas: Go through important mathematical formulas, shortcuts and concepts from the Quantitative Ability section. 2. Practise reading comprehension: Read short passages and revise the approaches used to identify the main idea, arguments and supporting information. 3. Revise DILR concepts: Review familiar question types involving arrangements, tables, graphs and logical reasoning. Focus on selecting manageable sets. 4. Avoid taking too many mock tests: Candidates should avoid exhausting themselves with multiple full-length mock tests a day before the examination. 5. Analyse previous mistakes: Review mistakes from earlier mock tests and identify areas where unnecessary time was spent. 6. Get adequate sleep: Candidates should maintain their regular sleep schedule and avoid studying late into the night.

7. Check the examination centre: Verify the centre’s location, travel time and reporting schedule in advance to avoid confusion on exam day. CAT 2026 Exam Day Do’s and Don’ts Candidates must follow the examination authority’s instructions to ensure a smooth entry and examination process. Do’s: Carry a printed copy of the CAT 2026 admit card. Carry an original and valid government-issued photo identity proof. Affix the required photograph in the space provided on the admit card. Reach the examination centre before the reporting and gate-closing time. Read the instructions displayed on the computer screen carefully. Use the on-screen calculator whenever necessary. Follow the instructions given by the examination staff. Don’ts: Do not carry mobile phones, smartwatches or other prohibited electronic devices. Do not carry a physical calculator. Do not use the physical keyboard to enter answers. Do not attempt to switch between sections during the examination. Do not carry unnecessary personal belongings, as there is no facility for safekeeping them outside the test lab. Do not arrive after the gate-closing time. Do not leave the examination lab before completing the test.