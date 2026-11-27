JKSSB SI Admit Card 2026 at jkssb.nic.in: Download Sub Inspector Hall Ticket PDF Link active soon
JKSSB SI Admit Card 2026 is likely to be released today i.e., on November 26, 2026, by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) for the posts of Sub Inspector (Home Department). The written examination will be held on November 29, 2026. On November 25, 2026, the JKSSB has released detailed notice regarding introducing the many additional preventive measures for the upcoming exams. Check the hall ticket download link and more details here.
JKSSB SI Admit Card 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) is all set to activate the JKSSB SI Admit Card 2026 download link for the posts of Sub Inspector (Home Department) on its official website. The board will be conducting the OMR-based written examination on November 29, 2026, at various exam centers across the state. Candidates who applied successfully for the Sub Inspector posts under Notification No 02 of 2024 will be able to download their admit cards through the official website at jkssb.nic.in, once it is uploaded. A total of 669 vacancies will be filled under the Home Department J&K Police.
JKSSB SI Admit Card 2026 Key Highlights
A total of 669 vacancies under the Home Department J&K Police are to be filled through the recruitment drive. The selection process for the JKSSB SI Exam includes an OMR-based written examination, Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Document Verification. Check the important details in the table below-
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB)
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Post Name
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Sub Inspector (Home Department)
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Notification Number
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02 of 2024
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Item Number
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07
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Total Vacancies
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669
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Exam Date
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November 29, 2026
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Admit Card Release Date
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November 26, 2026
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Exam Mode
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OMR-Based
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Official Website
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jkssb.nic.in
JKSSB SI Admit Card 2026: Board Introduced Preventive Measures
On November 25, 2026, the JKSSB has released a detailed notice regarding introducing the many additional preventive measures for the upcoming exams. Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notice for the Sub Inspector exams. The JKSSB has decided to introduce the following additional preventive measures for the upcoming exams in addition to existing regulations regarding the conduct of examinations.
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