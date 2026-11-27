JKSSB SI Admit Card 2026: The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) is all set to activate the JKSSB SI Admit Card 2026 download link for the posts of Sub Inspector (Home Department) on its official website. The board will be conducting the OMR-based written examination on November 29, 2026, at various exam centers across the state. Candidates who applied successfully for the Sub Inspector posts under Notification No 02 of 2024 will be able to download their admit cards through the official website at jkssb.nic.in, once it is uploaded. A total of 669 vacancies will be filled under the Home Department J&K Police.

JKSSB SI Admit Card 2026 Key Highlights

A total of 669 vacancies under the Home Department J&K Police are to be filled through the recruitment drive. The selection process for the JKSSB SI Exam includes an OMR-based written examination, Physical Standard Test (PST), Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Document Verification. Check the important details in the table below-