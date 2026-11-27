Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held the first-ever dedicated pre-Budget consultation with Gen Z representatives on November 26, 2026 as part of preparations for the Union Budget 2027-28. The consultation was the 13th and final meeting in the Finance Ministry’s pre-Budget consultation series. More than 200 stakeholders representing 13 sectors and groups participated in the overall consultation process between November 16 and 26. Keep reading to know in detail.

The young participants called for greater investment in technology, better employment opportunities and skill-based education. They also suggested improvements to internship programmes and sports infrastructure.

The dedicated youth consultation was a new initiative in the Finance Ministry’s annual pre-Budget exercise. Usually, these meetings involve economists, industry representatives, farmers, financial institutions, trade unions, academics and experts from different sectors. By including young people, the government provided students and professionals with an opportunity to share their views on issues like:

Participants also suggested making the Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme more attractive and effective. The scheme aims to provide young people with practical work experience and exposure to different industries. The suggestions focused on improving its role in building employability and helping students gain skills required by employers.

How Does the Pre-Budget Consultation Process Work?

The Finance Ministry holds consultations with different stakeholders before the Union Budget is prepared. These meetings allow representatives from various sectors to share recommendations on economic priorities and policy requirements.