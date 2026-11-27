Budget 2027: AI, Jobs and Skilling in Focus as FM Nirmala Sitharaman Holds First-Ever Gen Z Consultation
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman holds the first-ever dedicated pre-Budget consultation with Gen Z representatives. Check their suggestions on AI, jobs, internships and education.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman held the first-ever dedicated pre-Budget consultation with Gen Z representatives on November 26, 2026 as part of preparations for the Union Budget 2027-28. The consultation was the 13th and final meeting in the Finance Ministry’s pre-Budget consultation series. More than 200 stakeholders representing 13 sectors and groups participated in the overall consultation process between November 16 and 26. Keep reading to know in detail.
Budget 2027 Gen Z Consultation
|Particulars
|Details
|Meeting date
|November 26, 2026
|Finance Minister
|Nirmala Sitharaman
|Purpose
|Pre-Budget consultation for Union Budget 2027-28
|Special feature
|First-ever dedicated consultation with Gen Z
|Number of youth participants
|22
|Women’s participation
|Around 50%
|Overall consultation series
|13 meetings
|Overall stakeholders
|More than 200
|Groups represented
|13
What Did Gen Z Demand Ahead of Budget 2027?
The young participants called for greater investment in technology, better employment opportunities and skill-based education. They also suggested improvements to internship programmes and sports infrastructure.
|No.
|Key area
|Suggestions by Gen Z
|1
|Artificial Intelligence
|Greater investment in AI infrastructure and emerging technologies
|2
|Employment
|More job opportunities for young people
|3
|Skill development
|Stronger training infrastructure and industry-relevant skills
|4
|Education
|Better alignment between academic courses and industry requirements
|5
|Internships
|Making the PM Internship Scheme more attractive and effective
|6
|Research
|More support for research and innovation
|7
|Sports
|Better sports infrastructure and domestic manufacturing of sports equipment
Why Did FM Nirmala Sitharaman Meet Gen Z?
The dedicated youth consultation was a new initiative in the Finance Ministry’s annual pre-Budget exercise. Usually, these meetings involve economists, industry representatives, farmers, financial institutions, trade unions, academics and experts from different sectors. By including young people, the government provided students and professionals with an opportunity to share their views on issues like:
|Aspect
|Details
|Main objective
|Collect suggestions from young people
|Key focus
|Jobs, education, technology and skills
|Participants
|22 young representatives
|Representation
|Participants from different regions and sectors
|Special inclusion
|Representation from the Northeast
|Women’s participation
|Around 50% of participants
What Changes Did Gen Z Suggest for the PM Internship Scheme?
Participants also suggested making the Prime Minister’s Internship Scheme more attractive and effective. The scheme aims to provide young people with practical work experience and exposure to different industries. The suggestions focused on improving its role in building employability and helping students gain skills required by employers.
How Does the Pre-Budget Consultation Process Work?
The Finance Ministry holds consultations with different stakeholders before the Union Budget is prepared. These meetings allow representatives from various sectors to share recommendations on economic priorities and policy requirements.
|Stakeholder group
|Areas of discussion
|Economists
|Economic growth and fiscal priorities
|Industry representatives
|Investment, business and manufacturing
|Farmers and agricultural groups
|Agriculture and rural development
|Financial institutions
|Banking and financial services
|Trade unions
|Workers and employment-related issues
|Academics and experts
|Education, research and policy
|Youth representatives
|Jobs, AI, skills and future opportunities
Union Budget 2027-28: What to Know
|Particulars
|Details
|Upcoming Budget
|Union Budget 2027-28
|Finance Minister
|Nirmala Sitharaman
|Budget year
|2027-28
|Pre-Budget consultation series
|13 meetings
|Consultation period
|November 16 to 26, 2026
|Final consultation
|Dedicated Gen Z meeting on November 26, 2026
|Budget presentation
|February 2027
When Will Union Budget 2027-28 Be Presented?
The Union Budget 2027-28 is expected to be presented in February 2027. The pre-Budget consultation process helps the Finance Ministry gather suggestions from different stakeholders before finalising the government’s financial priorities and proposals.
Executive - Editorial
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