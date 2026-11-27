It was a heartbreaking end to India's campaign in the ACC Men's Asia Cup Rising Stars 2026 after an 8 wicket defeat against Sri Lanka A. In the semi-final 1 clash, despite India posting a handsome total on the board, their bowlers couldn't defend it as the Lankan batters produced a brilliant batting performance. Centuries from Lasith Croospulle and Sineth Jayawardena powered Sri Lanka A to the final, where they will face the winner of semi-final 2 on Sunday. Check out all the highlights of the match, including the player of the match and complete scorecard. Sri Lanka A win by 8 wickets in the semi-final. A spirited #RisingStarsAsiaCup campaign comes to an end for India A. Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/RbuCirmUmQ #TeamIndia | #SLAvINDA https://t.co/6x88aIyf11 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 26, 2026 India A vs Sri Lanka A: Match Highlights

First Innings: India A Batting India A won the toss and decided to bat first in a surprising move, given that the second innings had favoured batters more in this tournament. They got a brilliant start, with the opening partnership between Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and Abhishek Sharma putting up 80 runs in just 8 overs. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who scored a record-breaking double hundred in the last game, made 40 runs off 27 deliveries before getting dismissed off a short ball. Abhishek Sharma too played a handy knock of 78 runs off 63 deliveries, including 11 fours and a six. Then skipper Tilak Varma and Shahbaz Ahmed scored half-centuries respectively, and India posted a good total of 317 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in 50 overs. For Sri Lanka, Ravindu Fernando and Janith Liyanage picked up 2 wickets each. India once looked like heading towards the 350-run mark but fell short as the middle order couldn't sustain the momentum.

India A Batting Scorecard Batter Runs Balls Vaibhav Sooryavanshi 40 27 Abhishek Sharma 78 63 Tilak Varma (c) 53 66 Shahbaz Ahmed 54* 48 Total 317/8 50 Overs Sri Lanka A Bowling Scorecard Bowler Overs Runs Wickets Ravindu Fernando 10 60 2 Janith Liyanage 5 37 2 Second Innings: Sri Lanka A Batting Coming out to chase, it was a brilliant batting performance from Sri Lanka A, who made a cakewalk of the chase. The opening batters put up a 174-run partnership in just 129 deliveries, completely breaking the confidence of the Indian side. Lasith Croospulle scored 116 runs off 107 deliveries. Meanwhile, Sineth Jayawardena scored 105 runs in just 70 deliveries, laying the foundation for an easy run chase. Later, wicketkeeper Nishan Madushka and Pavan Rathnayake finished the proceedings with ease as Sri Lanka A clinched the match with 57 balls to spare and 8 wickets in hand.

For India, it was a disappointing bowling performance as the side tried 8 bowlers but couldn't restrict the Sri Lankan batting brilliance. Harshit Rana and Shahbaz Ahmed were the only bowlers who picked up a wicket each. It was a disappointing end to the campaign for the Indian side, which once looked like a very strong team on paper. Sri Lanka A Batting Scorecard Batter Runs Balls Lasith Croospulle 116 107 Sineth Jayawardena 105 70 Nishan Madushka 58* 56 Pavan Rathnayake (c) 31* 16 Total 318/2 41.3 Overs India A Bowling Scorecard Bowler Overs Runs Wickets Harshit Rana 7 61 1 Shahbaz Ahmed 10 60 1 Who Won Player of the Match in India A vs Sri Lanka A Semi-Final? Adjudged Player of the Match, Sineth Jayawardena was named Player of the Match for his outstanding century of 105 runs off just 70 deliveries. He will be high on confidence going into the final.