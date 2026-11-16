Indian Railways May Change RAC Ticket Rules: Will Passengers Get Refunds or Full Berths? Check Details
Indian Railways is reportedly reviewing RAC ticket rules. Passengers may get partial fare refunds or changes in berth allocation. Check what could change and whether new rules have been announced.
Indian Railways may introduce changes to its decades-old Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC) ticket system, potentially providing relief to passengers who pay the full fare but have to share a berth during their journey. According to recent media reports, railway authorities are examining the existing RAC arrangement. One of the proposals under consideration is to provide partial fare refunds to passengers who continue to hold RAC status even after the preparation of the reservation chart. However, Indian Railways has not announced any final decision or implementation date. Here is what passengers should know about the possible changes.
What Is the RAC Ticket System in Indian Railways?
RAC stands for Reservation Against Cancellation. It is a railway reservation facility that allows passengers to travel even when a full berth is not available at the time of booking. Under the existing arrangement, two RAC passengers are generally allotted one side-lower berth. During the day, it is used as seating accommodation, while passengers share the available sleeping space at night.
Why Is Indian Railways Reviewing RAC Ticket Rules?
The existing RAC system has raised questions about passenger comfort and ticket pricing. Passengers holding RAC tickets pay the applicable full fare even though they may not receive an individual sleeping berth. This can become inconvenient, particularly during long-distance and overnight journeys. According to media reports railway authorities are examining whether the existing arrangement should continue in its current form or be redesigned.
Will RAC Passengers Get a Partial Ticket Refund?
One of the proposals reportedly under consideration is to provide a partial fare refund to passengers whose tickets remain in the RAC category after chart preparation and who travel without receiving a full berth.
What Did the Parliamentary Committee Recommend?
The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament also raised concerns about RAC ticket fares in its report on punctuality and travel time in Indian Railways. The committee’s 36th Report, tabled on February 4, 2026 questioned the practice of collecting the full fare from passengers who continued to hold RAC status after chart preparation without receiving a full berth.
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