Indian Railways May Change RAC Ticket Rules: Will Passengers Get Refunds or Full Berths? Check Details

Indian Railways may introduce changes to its decades-old Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC) ticket system, potentially providing relief to passengers who pay the full fare but have to share a berth during their journey. According to recent media reports, railway authorities are examining the existing RAC arrangement. One of the proposals under consideration is to provide partial fare refunds to passengers who continue to hold RAC status even after the preparation of the reservation chart. However, Indian Railways has not announced any final decision or implementation date. Here is what passengers should know about the possible changes.

What Is the RAC Ticket System in Indian Railways?

RAC stands for Reservation Against Cancellation. It is a railway reservation facility that allows passengers to travel even when a full berth is not available at the time of booking. Under the existing arrangement, two RAC passengers are generally allotted one side-lower berth. During the day, it is used as seating accommodation, while passengers share the available sleeping space at night.