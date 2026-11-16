OPSC APP Admit Card 2026 Out at opsc.gov.in: Download Assistant Public Prosecutor Hall Ticket PDF Direct Link Here

OPSC APP Admit Card 2026: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the OPSC APP Admit Card 2026 download link for the Assistant Public Prosecutor on November 16, 2026. The written exam for the Assistant Public Prosecutor against Advt. No. 09 of 2026-27 is scheduled to be held on November 22, 2026. The Paper-I exam for the Subject Code-01 will consist of objective multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and will be conducted in the 1st Session from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon. Candidates who applied successfully for the Assistant Public Prosecutor posts can download their hall ticket from the official website of OPSC-https://www.opsc.gov.in.

Candidates are advised to download the hall ticket and carry the same at the exam venue with a valid identity card.

OPSC APP Admit Card 2026 Download Link