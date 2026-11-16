OPSC APP Admit Card 2026 Out at opsc.gov.in: Download Assistant Public Prosecutor Hall Ticket PDF Direct Link Here
OPSC APP Admit Card 2026 has been released by the Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) for the Assistant Public Prosecutor posts on November 16, 2026. The written exam is scheduled to be held on November 22, 2026. Check the hall ticket download link and more details here.
OPSC APP Admit Card 2026: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the OPSC APP Admit Card 2026 download link for the Assistant Public Prosecutor on November 16, 2026. The written exam for the Assistant Public Prosecutor against Advt. No. 09 of 2026-27 is scheduled to be held on November 22, 2026. The Paper-I exam for the Subject Code-01 will consist of objective multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and will be conducted in the 1st Session from 10:00 A.M. to 12:00 Noon. Candidates who applied successfully for the Assistant Public Prosecutor posts can download their hall ticket from the official website of OPSC-https://www.opsc.gov.in.
Candidates are advised to download the hall ticket and carry the same at the exam venue with a valid identity card.
OPSC APP Admit Card 2026 Download Link
The OPSC APP Admit Card 2026 has been released by the OPSC on November 16, 2026, at opsc.gov.in. Candidates who applied successfully for the exam can download their hall ticket by logging into their account with their registration number and password. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-
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OPSC APP Admit Card 2026
How to Download OPSC APP Hall Ticket 2026?
The OPSC APP Hall Ticket 2026 is a crucial documents which will provide you with all the crucial details such as the candidate’s name and Photograph, Roll Number and Registration ID, Exam Date, and Shift Timing. You can download the hall ticket after following the steps given below-
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Visit the official website, opsc.gov.in.
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On the homepage, click on the link-Assistant Public Prosecutor (Advt. No. 09 of 2026-27) - Download Admission Certificate & Instructions for Written Examination.
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Enter your registration number, date of birth, and PP SAN (Public Service Account Number).
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After submitting the details, your admit card will appear on the screen.
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Verify the details, download the OPSC app admit card pdf and take a printout.
The test will be conducted for a 2-hour objective screening test containing 100 MCQs covering major criminal acts, with a negative marking of 25% for wrong answers.
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