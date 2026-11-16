Which Is the Largest Country in Africa by Area? Know the Answer
Which is the largest country in Africa by area? Know about Algeria, its total area, capital, neighbouring countries and its position among the world’s largest countries.
Algeria is the largest country in Africa by area, covering approximately 2.38 million square kilometres. Located in North Africa, it is part of the Maghreb region and has a long coastline along the Mediterranean Sea. Officially known as the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, it is also the largest country bordering the Mediterranean Sea. Keep reading to read in detail.
Which Is the Largest Country in Africa?
Algeria is the largest country in Africa with a total area of approximately 2,381,741 square kilometres. It is located in the northern part of the continent and shares land borders with Tunisia, Libya, Niger, Mali, Mauritania and Morocco as well as Western Sahara. The country became Africa’s largest by area in 2011, following the independence of South Sudan. Before that, Sudan held the position of the continent’s largest country.
Key Facts About Algeria
|Category
|Details
|Country
|Algeria
|Official Name
|People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria
|Capital
|Algiers
|Continent
|Africa
|Region
|North Africa
|Total Area
|2,381,741 sq km
|Currency
|Algerian Dinar
|Official Languages
|Arabic and Tamazight
|Independence Day
|July 5
|Major Geographical Feature
|Sahara Desert
|Coastline
|Mediterranean Sea
List of the 10 Largest Countries in Africa by Area
Africa has 54 internationally recognised sovereign countries. Algeria ranks first among them by total area, followed by the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Sudan.
|Rank
|Country
|Area (Square Kilometres)
|1
|Algeria
|2,381,741
|2
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|2,344,858
|3
|Sudan
|1,857,392
|4
|Libya
|1,760,540
|5
|Chad
|1,284,846
|6
|Niger
|1,268,642
|7
|Angola
|1,246,700
|8
|Mali
|1,240,192
|9
|South Africa
|1,221,037
|10
|Ethiopia
|1,104,300
List of the 10 Largest Countries in the World by Area
Algeria is also among the world’s largest countries. It ranks approximately tenth globally by total area. Russia holds the first position, with a geographical area of more than 17 million square kilometres.
|Rank
|Country
|Area (Square Kilometres)
|1
|Russia
|17,098,242
|2
|Canada
|9,984,670
|3
|China
|9,596,960
|4
|United States
|9,372,610
|5
|Brazil
|8,515,770
|6
|Australia
|7,741,220
|7
|India
|3,287,263
|8
|Argentina
|2,780,400
|9
|Kazakhstan
|2,724,900
|10
|Algeria
|2,381,741
Where Is Algeria Located?
Algeria is situated in North Africa and forms part of the Maghreb region. It is bordered by the Mediterranean Sea to the north and several African countries on its other sides. Its geographical location connects the Mediterranean region with the Sahara Desert and the wider African interior.
Which Countries Share Borders With Algeria?
Algeria shares land borders with six neighbouring countries and the disputed territory of Western Sahara.
|Direction
|Neighbouring Country or Territory
|Northeast
|Tunisia
|East
|Libya
|Southeast
|Niger
|Southwest
|Mali and Mauritania
|West
|Morocco
|Southwest
|Western Sahara
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