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Which Is the Largest Country in Africa by Area? Know the Answer

By Jasreet Kaur
Last Updated: Nov 16, 2026, 15:52 IST

Which is the largest country in Africa by area? Know about Algeria, its total area, capital, neighbouring countries and its position among the world’s largest countries.

Which Is the Largest Country in Africa by Area? Know the Answer
Which Is the Largest Country in Africa by Area? Know the Answer

Algeria is the largest country in Africa by area, covering approximately 2.38 million square kilometres. Located in North Africa, it is part of the Maghreb region and has a long coastline along the Mediterranean Sea. Officially known as the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, it is also the largest country bordering the Mediterranean Sea. Keep reading to read in detail.

Which Is the Largest Country in Africa?

Algeria is the largest country in Africa with a total area of approximately 2,381,741 square kilometres. It is located in the northern part of the continent and shares land borders with Tunisia, Libya, Niger, Mali, Mauritania and Morocco as well as Western Sahara. The country became Africa’s largest by area in 2011, following the independence of South Sudan. Before that, Sudan held the position of the continent’s largest country.

Key Facts About Algeria

Category Details
Country Algeria
Official Name People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria
Capital Algiers
Continent Africa
Region North Africa
Total Area 2,381,741 sq km
Currency Algerian Dinar
Official Languages Arabic and Tamazight
Independence Day July 5
Major Geographical Feature Sahara Desert
Coastline Mediterranean Sea

List of the 10 Largest Countries in Africa by Area

Africa has 54 internationally recognised sovereign countries. Algeria ranks first among them by total area, followed by the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Sudan.

Rank Country Area (Square Kilometres)
1 Algeria 2,381,741
2 Democratic Republic of the Congo 2,344,858
3 Sudan 1,857,392
4 Libya 1,760,540
5 Chad 1,284,846
6 Niger 1,268,642
7 Angola 1,246,700
8 Mali 1,240,192
9 South Africa 1,221,037
10 Ethiopia 1,104,300

List of the 10 Largest Countries in the World by Area

Algeria is also among the world’s largest countries. It ranks approximately tenth globally by total area. Russia holds the first position, with a geographical area of more than 17 million square kilometres.

Rank Country Area (Square Kilometres)
1 Russia 17,098,242
2 Canada 9,984,670
3 China 9,596,960
4 United States 9,372,610
5 Brazil 8,515,770
6 Australia 7,741,220
7 India 3,287,263
8 Argentina 2,780,400
9 Kazakhstan 2,724,900
10 Algeria 2,381,741

Where Is Algeria Located?

Algeria is situated in North Africa and forms part of the Maghreb region. It is bordered by the Mediterranean Sea to the north and several African countries on its other sides. Its geographical location connects the Mediterranean region with the Sahara Desert and the wider African interior.

Which Countries Share Borders With Algeria?

Algeria shares land borders with six neighbouring countries and the disputed territory of Western Sahara.

Direction Neighbouring Country or Territory
Northeast Tunisia
East Libya
Southeast Niger
Southwest Mali and Mauritania
West Morocco
Southwest Western Sahara

Jasreet Kaur
Jasreet Kaur

Executive - Editorial

Jasreet Kaur is a journalist with over 3 years of experience in digital media and news content creation. She specializes in covering Trending News, including major National and International developments, with a focus on delivering accurate, engaging, and reader-friendly stories. Prior to this, she worked with Zee News as a Content Writer, where she gained extensive experience in news reporting and content strategy. Driven by curiosity, credibility, and a passion for impactful journalism, Jasreet aims to contribute to informed public discourse while supporting positive growth in organizations, society, and the world.

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First Published: Nov 16, 2026, 15:52 IST
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