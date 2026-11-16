Which Is the Largest Country in Africa by Area? Know the Answer

Algeria is the largest country in Africa by area, covering approximately 2.38 million square kilometres. Located in North Africa, it is part of the Maghreb region and has a long coastline along the Mediterranean Sea. Officially known as the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, it is also the largest country bordering the Mediterranean Sea. Keep reading to read in detail.

Which Is the Largest Country in Africa?

Algeria is the largest country in Africa with a total area of approximately 2,381,741 square kilometres. It is located in the northern part of the continent and shares land borders with Tunisia, Libya, Niger, Mali, Mauritania and Morocco as well as Western Sahara. The country became Africa’s largest by area in 2011, following the independence of South Sudan. Before that, Sudan held the position of the continent’s largest country.