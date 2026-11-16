December Parliament Session 2026: When Will the Winter Session Begin? Check Expected Dates, Key Bills and Important Points to Know

Parliament Winter Session 2026: Indian politics has always been a subject of interest for all kinds of analysts. One decision made in Parliament can affect the entire economy of the country. This is the main reason why Parliament sessions are watched with immense care, and policies are viewed and reviewed to understand their effects on the general public.

As winter arrives, the Winter Session of Parliament comes into the limelight. So, when will the Indian Parliament's Winter Session begin?

According to reports, the government is likely to convene the session in the first week of December 2026, although the official dates are yet to be announced.

According to the opposition parties, they have not yet received an official date or formal communication regarding the schedule for the Winter Session of Parliament.