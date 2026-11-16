A series of key diplomatic meetings and conferences in November 2026 is uniting major global powers as geopolitical rivalries, trade tensions and security hurdles reshape global ties. The ASEAN, QUAD and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meetings, alongside India's upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Civilisational Dialogue Forum, underscore the soaring reliance of regional partnerships in an evolving multipolar world. These meetings come at a time when the United States, China and Russia are attempting to prioritise their strategic interests while maintaining economic and diplomatic engagement with one another. ASEAN and QUAD: Focus on Indo-Pacific Security Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Manila, Philippines, from November 16 to 18 to participate in the 23rd ASEAN-India Summit and the 21st East Asia Summit. A QUAD leaders' meeting is also scheduled to be held on November 17, which will unite India, the US, Japan and Australia.

ASEAN, consisting of 11 Southeast Asian countries, is an integral regional grouping for trade, connectivity and security cooperation. India's trade with ASEAN stands at approximately $122 billion, thus making the partnership economically significant. Meanwhile, the QUAD is based on a free, open and stable Indo-Pacific. Discussions are likely to cover maritime security, critical minerals, upgraded technologies, energy security and resilient supply chains. These diplomatic forums possess significance amid conflicts in the South China Sea and intensifying rivalry between the US and China. APEC: China Hosts Global Economic Leaders China is hosting the 33rd APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting in Shenzhen on November 18–19. The deliberations will cover global trade, artificial intelligence, digital transformation, energy security and resilient supply chains.

The summit is especially crucial because US President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin are also likely to hold an unprecedented trilateral meeting on November 19 on its sidelines. Nuclear arms control and global security are among the issues likely to be showcased in discussions. The meeting could offer a scope for the three massive powers to explore areas of cooperation despite their geopolitical issues. However, it does not necessarily hint at a latest global alliance or a key agreement. India is not an APEC member, but developments at the summit could still massively impact regional trade, technology partnerships and the balance of order in Asia. SCO Civilisational Dialogue: India's Diplomatic Initiative Adding another dynamics to the escalating diplomatic activity is that India will host the first SCO Civilisational Dialogue Forum in New Delhi from November 20 to 22.

Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said 15 countries, including China, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Iran, Belarus, Nepal, Armenia, Saudi Arabia, Cambodia and Tajikistan, have confirmed participation. The dailogue will focus on cultural expression, art and architecture, language and literature, and religious and philosophical traditions. Exhibitions and cultural performances will also be held. What Does these Big Summits Mean for India? The four diplomatic platforms offer India scope to bolster its global stance without relying on any single power bloc. Through ASEAN and QUAD, India can boost its Indo-Pacific partnerships, elevate maritime security and expand trade and technology cooperation. Its SCO engagement offers another medium to sustain dialogue with China, Russia and Central Asian countries.