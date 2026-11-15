Southeast Asian countries that consist the ASEAN economic bloc are meeting in the Philippines this week as the region continues to grapple with the issues of oil shortages triggered by the US-Israel war on Iran, and by US-China rivalry, which has struck economies hard.

The Manila summit being held from November 15 to 17, includes US President Donald Trump and numerous other global leaders.

What is the ASEAN?

The 11-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) aims to forge a single market, although it cannot enforce decisions on members. It consists of Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, Cambodia and East Timor, with a total population of nearly 694 million, or 8.4 percent of the world’s population.

The ASEAN is a regional grouping that supports economic growth, cooperation and stability across Southeast Asia. Developed on August 8, 1967, through the Bangkok Declaration, it initially united Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand. Brunei, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia joined later. Timor-Leste became its 11th member in October 2025.