ICSI CSEET October 2026 Toppers List Announced; Check Rank Holders’ Names, Merit List PDF
ICSI has announced the CSEET October 2026 toppers list along with the examination results. Check the names of the top rank holders, merit list PDF, qualifying marks and other important result details here.
The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the toppers list for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) October 2026 session. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the names of the top rank holders, their ranks and other details through the merit list released by the institute.
The CSEET October 2026 examination was conducted on October 1, 3, 5 and 6, 2026. ICSI has also made the examination results available along with the individual candidates’ subject-wise marks. The result-cum-marks statement can be downloaded from the official website, icsi.edu.
Candidates can check the ICSI CSEET October 2026 toppers list below to know the names of the candidates who secured the top ranks in the examination.
ICSI CSEET October 2026 Toppers List
ICSI has released the list of top rank holders for the October 2026 session. Check the names and ranks of the candidates below.
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All India Rank (AIR)
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Topper’s Name
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Rank 1
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Bhakti Sanjay Shah
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Rank 2
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Abhimanyu Singh Rajput
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Rank 3
|
Manjiree Joshi
ICSI CSEET October 2026 Topper List Download Link
ICSI CSEET October 2026 Merit List PDF
Along with the examination results, ICSI has made provisions for candidates to access the provisional merit list through its official examination portal. The merit list provides rank-related details of candidates who secured positions in the examination.
Candidates can refer to the merit list to check their position and other available details, including their names and roll numbers. The list of rank holders and toppers can also be accessed through the examination section of the ICSI website.
ICSI CSEET October 2026 Merit List PDF Download Link
ICSI CSEET October 2026 Qualifying Marks
Candidates appearing for the CSEET examination must meet the minimum qualifying criteria prescribed by ICSI. To qualify for the examination, candidates are required to secure:
- At least 40% marks in each subject.
- A minimum of 50% aggregate marks in the examination.
Candidates must meet both conditions to qualify for the CSEET examination.
Details Mentioned on ICSI CSEET October 2026 Scorecard
The institute provides an individual result-cum-marks statement to candidates after the declaration of results. The document includes important examination and performance details, such as:
- Candidate’s name
- Roll number
- Registration number
- Examination session
- Subject-wise marks obtained
- Overall result status
ALSO CHECK| CSEET Result 2026 (OUT) LIVE: ICSI October 2026 Session Scorecard, Merit List PDF Released at icsi.edu, Direct Link Here
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Sahil Behl is an education journalist at Jagran with over a year of experience in journalism. Prior to joining Jagran, he worked as a Sub-Editor in NDTV’s Education department, where he was responsible for writing and editing education-related content as well as managing the department’s social media presence. At Jagran, he covers a wide range of education topics, including board examinations, school updates, admissions, and job notifications, while leveraging his editorial expertise and strong understanding of digital content strategy. Sahil holds a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration and has also completed an eight-month certification program in Data Science. Passionate about emerging technologies, particularly artificial intelligence, he closely tracks their growing role in journalism and explores how they are transforming shaping the future of the media industry.