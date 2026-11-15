ICSI CSEET October 2026 Toppers List Announced; Check Rank Holders’ Names, Merit List PDF

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the toppers list for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) October 2026 session. Candidates who appeared for the examination can check the names of the top rank holders, their ranks and other details through the merit list released by the institute.

The CSEET October 2026 examination was conducted on October 1, 3, 5 and 6, 2026. ICSI has also made the examination results available along with the individual candidates’ subject-wise marks. The result-cum-marks statement can be downloaded from the official website, icsi.edu.

Candidates can check the ICSI CSEET October 2026 toppers list below to know the names of the candidates who secured the top ranks in the examination.

ICSI CSEET October 2026 Scorecard Download Link