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MPHC Assistant Grade 3 Admit Card 2026 at mphc.gov.in: Download Hall Ticket Link Active Soon

By Manish Kumar
Last Updated: Nov 15, 2026, 16:22 IST

MPHC Assistant Grade 3 Admit Card 2026 is expected to be released soon by the Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) for the Assistant Grade-III posts. The online written exam is scheduled to be held on November 23 and November 25, 2026. Check all details here.

MPHC Assistant Grade 3 Admit Card 2026 at mphc.gov.in: Download Hall Ticket Link Active Soon
MPHC Assistant Grade 3 Admit Card 2026 at mphc.gov.in: Download Hall Ticket Link Active Soon

MPHC Assistant Grade 3 Admit Card 2026: Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) is expected to release the MPHC Assistant Grade 3 Admit Card 2026 for the Assistant Grade-III posts. The online written exam for the 1,174 Assistant Grade-III posts is scheduled to be held on November 23 and November 25, 2026 across the state. Once released, candidates will be able to download the hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website-mphc.gov.in.
Candidates are advised to download the hall ticket soon once the link is activated on the official website to avoid any technical glitches. You can check here all the crucial details, including the expected release date, exam schedule, download process, examination centres, and important instructions here.

MPHC Admit Card 2026 Release Date

As per the detailed notification released earlier by the conducting body Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC), the Admit cards will be made available to download approximately 7 days prior to the examination date. The online written exam is scheduled to be held on November 23 and November 25, 2026. Thus it is expected that the hall ticket download link will be activated anytime soon on the official website. Candidates can download their admit card from the Madhya Pradesh High Court official website using their application number and password.

MPHC Assistant Grade 3 Admit Card 2026 Download Link

The MP High Court Assistant Grade 3 Admit Card 2026 download link will be activated soon by the MHPC on its official website. Once released, you can download the hall ticket after using your login credentials. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-

MPHC Assistant Grade 3 Admit Card 2026  Link active soon

MPHC Assistant Grade 3 Admit Card 2026 Key Highlights 

MPHC Assistant Grade 3 Admit Card 2026 is expected to be released soon by the Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) for the Assistant Grade-III posts. A  total of 1,174 Assistant Grade-III posts are to be filled through the recruitment drive. Check the overview of the recruitment drive given below-

ParticularsDetails
Recruiting Organisation Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC)
Recruitment Name Assistant Grade-III Recruitment Examination 2026
Post Name Assistant Grade-III
Total Vacancies 1,174
Preliminary Exam Dates 23 and 25 November 2026
Exam Mode Online
Question Type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
Admit Card Status Soon
Exam Centres Jabalpur, Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Sagar, Satna and Ujjain
Official Website mphc.gov.in

MPHC Assistant Grade 2026 Exam Pattern

As per the selection process for the Assistant Grade-III posts, the online preliminary examination is a very crucial step in the entire selection process. Candidates appearing in the exam are assumed to obtain comfortable marks for shortlisting in their category and the prelims exam. Below are the crucial facts about the MPHC Assistant Grade 2026  which should be in your mind while appearing in the exam-

Particulars  Details 
Online Preliminary Examination Total Marks  100 
Exam type Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs)
Total Questions 100
Duration 120 minutes
Nature Screening test only (marks will not be added to the final merit list)

 


Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Manager - Editorial

Manish Kumar, an education Journalist and content professional with 15+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and others. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create high-quality, engaging educational content for Education and Career sections including News/Notifications/Current Affairs/Preparation etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

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First Published: Nov 15, 2026, 14:42 IST
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