MPHC Assistant Grade 3 Admit Card 2026 at mphc.gov.in: Download Hall Ticket Link Active Soon

MPHC Assistant Grade 3 Admit Card 2026: Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) is expected to release the MPHC Assistant Grade 3 Admit Card 2026 for the Assistant Grade-III posts. The online written exam for the 1,174 Assistant Grade-III posts is scheduled to be held on November 23 and November 25, 2026 across the state. Once released, candidates will be able to download the hall ticket after using their login credentials to the link at the official website-mphc.gov.in. Candidates are advised to download the hall ticket soon once the link is activated on the official website to avoid any technical glitches. You can check here all the crucial details, including the expected release date, exam schedule, download process, examination centres, and important instructions here.

As per the detailed notification released earlier by the conducting body Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC), the Admit cards will be made available to download approximately 7 days prior to the examination date. The online written exam is scheduled to be held on November 23 and November 25, 2026. Thus it is expected that the hall ticket download link will be activated anytime soon on the official website. Candidates can download their admit card from the Madhya Pradesh High Court official website using their application number and password.

MPHC Assistant Grade 3 Admit Card 2026 Download Link

The MP High Court Assistant Grade 3 Admit Card 2026 download link will be activated soon by the MHPC on its official website. Once released, you can download the hall ticket after using your login credentials. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below-