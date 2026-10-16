NIOS Hall Ticket 2026 [OUT] LIVE: Download Class 10th, 12th October Theory Admit Card at sdmis.nios.ac.in, Direct link here

NIOS Hall Ticket 2026 for the October session theory exams have been announced for Class 10 and Class 12 students on the official website, sdmis.nios on October 17, 2026. The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has activated the link for Secondary and Senior Secondary theory exam admit card which are scheduled to begin from October 22, 2026. Students can now download the NIOS October Hall Ticket 2026 PDF using their 12 digit enrollment number and selecting the relevant hall ticket type on the official portal.

The NIOS admit card will contain important information including students name, enrollment number, exam center subject details and exam related instructions. Those students who have paid the examination fee for the October 2026 session and whose photographs are available in NIOS records will be able to access their hall tickets. Candidates should download and check NIOS Class 10 and 12th theory admit card carefully before the exam and contact the respective regional centre in case the NIOS Admit Card is not generated. Scroll for more details regarding the NIOS Class 10 and 12 Admit Card.

NIOS Hall Ticket October 2026: Official Website

Students appearing for the NIOS October 2026 theory exams can now visit the official website at sdmis.nios.ac.in to download their admit cards as it is made available. The NIOS Hall Ticket portal provides access to Class 10 (Secondary) and Class 12 (Senior Secondary) exam hall tickets. Students will need their Enrollment Number and select Hall Ticket Type to view and download their NIOS Hall Ticket PDF.

NIOS Hall Ticket October 2026 Link (Active Now)

How to Download NIOS Hall Ticket 2026 for October Theory Exams?

Students can follow these simple steps to download the NIOS October 2026 Admit Card for Class 10 and Class 12 from the official website in PDF format.

Visit the official NIOS Hall Ticket website at sdmis.nios.ac.in/search/hall-ticket Enter your 12 digit enrolment number in the required field Select the appropriate hall Ticket type for the October 2026 theory exams Click on the submit button to view your NIOS admit card Check all the details mentioned on the hall ticket carefully Download the NIOS Hall Ticket 2026 PDF and take a printout to be carried on the day of your exam

Note: Students can download their hall tickets if they have paid the examination fee and their photographs are available in the NIOS records. If the hall ticket is not generated, they should contact their respective NIOS regional centre.

Details Mentioned on the NIOS Hall Ticket 2026

The NIOS Hall Ticket 2026 contains essential information about students and their October session theory exams. Students are advised to check all the information carefully and carry a printed copy of their hall ticket to the exam centres as it is an important document for entry into the exam hall.

Students Name

Enrolment Number

Fathers Name

Mothers Name

Course (Secondary or Senior Secondary)

Exam dates and timings

Exam Centre details

Important exam instructions

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