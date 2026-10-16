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NIOS Hall Ticket 2026 [OUT] LIVE: Download Class 10th, 12th October Theory Admit Card at sdmis.nios.ac.in, Direct link here

By Faham Ehraj
Oct 18, 2026, 20:42 IST

NIOS Hall Ticket 2026 for the October session theory exam has been announced.Class 10 and 12 students can now visit the official website and download their October 2026 exam admit card using their 12 digit enrollment number and by selecting Hall Ticket Type. Students are advised to enter their login credentials correctly in order to view and download their NIOS Hall Ticket 2026 PDF. 

NIOS Hall Ticket 2026 [OUT] LIVE: Download Class 10th, 12th October Theory Admit Card at sdmis.nios.ac.in, Direct link here
NIOS Hall Ticket 2026 [OUT] LIVE: Download Class 10th, 12th October Theory Admit Card at sdmis.nios.ac.in, Direct link here

HIGHLIGHTS

  • NIOS October Admit Card for Class 10 and 12 theory exams is now available on the official website
  • Students can visit the offcial website at sdmis.nios to download their hall ticket.
  • Students must verify all details and carry a printed copy of their hall ticket to the exam centre.

NIOS Hall Ticket 2026 for the October session theory exams have been announced for Class 10 and Class 12 students on the official website, sdmis.nios on October 17, 2026. The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has activated the link for Secondary and Senior Secondary theory exam admit card which are scheduled to begin from October 22, 2026. Students can now download the NIOS October Hall Ticket 2026 PDF using their 12 digit enrollment number and selecting the relevant hall ticket type on the official portal.

The NIOS admit card will contain important information including students name, enrollment number, exam center subject details and exam related instructions. Those students who have paid the examination fee for the October 2026 session and whose photographs are available in NIOS records will be able to access their hall tickets. Candidates should download and check NIOS Class 10 and 12th theory admit card carefully before the exam and contact the respective regional centre in case the NIOS Admit Card is not generated. Scroll for more details regarding the NIOS Class 10 and 12 Admit Card. 

NIOS Hall Ticket October 2026: Official Website 

Students appearing for the NIOS October 2026 theory exams can now visit the official website at sdmis.nios.ac.in to download their admit cards as it is made available. The NIOS Hall Ticket portal provides access to Class 10 (Secondary) and Class 12 (Senior Secondary) exam hall tickets. Students will need their Enrollment Number and select Hall Ticket Type to view and download their NIOS Hall Ticket PDF. 

NIOS Hall Ticket October 2026 Link (Active Now)

How to Download NIOS Hall Ticket 2026 for October Theory Exams?

Students can follow these simple steps to download the NIOS October 2026 Admit Card for Class 10 and Class 12 from the official website in PDF format. 

  1. Visit the official NIOS Hall Ticket website at sdmis.nios.ac.in/search/hall-ticket
  2. Enter your 12 digit enrolment number in the required field 
  3. Select the appropriate hall Ticket type for the October 2026 theory exams
  4. Click on the submit button to view your NIOS admit card 
  5. Check all the details mentioned on the hall ticket carefully 
  6. Download the NIOS Hall Ticket 2026 PDF and take a printout to be carried on the day of your exam

Note: Students can download their hall tickets if they have paid the examination fee and their photographs are available in the NIOS records. If the hall ticket is not generated, they should contact their respective NIOS regional centre. 

Details Mentioned on the NIOS Hall Ticket 2026 

The NIOS Hall Ticket 2026 contains essential information about students and their October session theory exams. Students are advised to check all the information carefully and carry a printed copy of their hall ticket to the exam centres as it is an important document for entry into the exam hall.

  • Students Name 
  • Enrolment Number 
  • Fathers Name 
  • Mothers Name 
  • Course (Secondary or Senior Secondary)
  • Exam dates and timings 
  • Exam Centre details 
  • Important exam instructions

Also Read:

All India Board Exam Date Sheet 2027 LIVE: CBSE, CISCE, Other State Time Table PDF Updates; How To Download

CBSE 2027 Board Exam Date Sheet LIVE: CBSE Class 10th, 12th Schedule Shortly at cbse.gov.in

LIVE UPDATES
Check Latest Updates Refresh
  • Oct 18, 2026, 20:42 IST

    Can a Class 10 Failed Student Apply for NIOS?

    Yes, students who have failed Class 10 can apply for the NIOS Secondary Course, subject to the prescribed eligibility conditions. NIOS provides an alternative route for students who want to complete their secondary education without following the regular school system. Applicants should meet the minimum age requirement and other admission criteria before registering. They should also check the current admission guidelines to understand the documents and fees required.

  • Oct 18, 2026, 19:30 IST

    Is NIOS Free or Paid?

    NIOS education is not entirely free, as students generally need to pay admission and examination fees. The amount depends on the course, the number of subjects selected and the applicable student category. Additional fees may apply for examinations and other services. Students should check the latest fee details on the official NIOS website before submitting their application.

  • Oct 18, 2026, 18:18 IST

    How to Check NIOS Hall Ticket?

    Students can check their NIOS hall ticket online through the official NIOS website. They need to visit the hall ticket download page, enter their enrolment number and submit the details to access the hall ticket. After downloading it, students should check their personal details, examination dates and exam centre information carefully. They must carry a printed copy of the hall ticket to the examination centre.

  • Oct 18, 2026, 15:09 IST

    NIOS Theory Hall Ticket 2026: Forgot your 12 Digit Enrollment Number

    Students who have forgotten their 12-digit NIOS enrolment number should check their admission confirmation documents, welcome letter, or previous NIOS records. They can also log in to the NIOS student portal using their available reference number and date of birth, if applicable. If the enrolment number cannot be recovered, students should contact their respective NIOS Regional Centre for assistance.

  • Oct 18, 2026, 13:56 IST

    NIOS October 2026 Hall Ticket Live: Timings for Exam

    Class

    Exam Time

    Reporting Time

    Class 10 (Secondary)

    2:30 PM onwards

    1:30 PM

    Class 12 (Senior Secondary)

    2:30 PM onwards

    1:30 PM
  • Oct 18, 2026, 13:30 IST

    NIOS Theory Hall Ticket 2026: Exam Centre

    Students appearing for the NIOS October 2026 theory exams can check their allotted exam centre on their admit card. The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) assigns exam centres to candidates, and students must appear at the centre mentioned on their hall ticket. After downloading the admit card, check the centre name, address, exam date and timing carefully to avoid any confusion on exam day.

  • Oct 18, 2026, 13:09 IST

    NIOS Hall Ticket October 2026: How many times can you appear for National Institute of Open Schooling exams?

    Students can appear for NIOS exams up to 9 times during their admission period. The NIOS October Admit Card 2026 for Class 10 and Class 12 theory exams has been released on October 17, 2026. Students should download their admit card and check the exam details before appearing for the papers.

  • Oct 18, 2026, 13:03 IST

    NIOS On Demand Result 2026

    The NIOS On Demand result 2026 has been released for both Class 10th and 12th students who appeared in the August 2026 exam cycle. According to the official NIOS result portal, the senior secondary for exams held from August 16 to 31 was declared on October 9, while the secondary result was announced on October 15, 2026. Students can check their results online at results.ac.in using the required details.

  • Oct 18, 2026, 12:08 IST

    Why is my NIOS Hall ticket not showing

    The NIOS Hall Ticket 2026 may not be showing due to incorrect enrollment details, pending exam fees or incomplete student records. Students should check their enrollment number and select the correct exam type on the official NIOS website. If the hall ticket is still unavailable, contact your NIOS regional Centre to find out the reason and get help before the exam.

  • Oct 18, 2026, 10:45 IST

    NIOS Hall Ticket 2026: Check Class 10th and 12th Exam Schedule

    Exam Date

    Class 10 (Secondary) Subjects

    Class 12 (Senior Secondary) Subjects

    October 22, 2026

    Folk Art, Veda Adhyayan, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Warehousing Principles and Inventory Management, Physical Education

    Sanskrit Vyakaran, Basics of Transportation, Bodh Darshan

    October 23, 2026

    Accountancy, Indian Sign Language

    Early Childhood Care and Education

    October 24, 2026

    Painting

    Geography

    October 28, 2026

    Bengali, Marathi, Telugu, Gujarati, Kannada, Punjabi, Assamese, Nepali, Malayalam, Odia, Bhoti Language, Arabic, Persian, Tamil, Sindhi

    English

    October 29, 2026

    Data Entry Operations (Theory)

    Painting

    October 31, 2026

    Home Science

    Mathematics, Transportation and Warehouse Management

    November 2, 2026

    Sanskrit, Bodh Darshan, Employability Skills, Military Studies

    Physics, History, Environmental Science, Library and Information Science

    November 4, 2026

    Psychology

    Hindi, Employability Skills and Entrepreneurship, Inventory Management

    November 5, 2026

    Mathematics

    Biology, Accountancy, Introduction to Law, Military History

    November 6, 2026

    Science

    Business Studies

    November 12, 2026

    English

    Computer Science, Sociology, Tourism, Physical Education

    November 17, 2026

    Business Studies

    Chemistry, Political Science, Mass Communication, Military Studies

    November 18, 2026

    Hindi

    Bengali, Tamil, Odia, Gujarati, Punjabi, Arabic, Persian, Malayalam, Sindhi, Bhoti Language

    November 20, 2026

    Economics, Natyakala

    Sanskrit

    November 21, 2026

    Social Science

    Economics

    November 25, 2026

    Indian Culture and Heritage

    Home Science

    November 26, 2026

    Urdu

    Data Entry Operations (Theory)

    November 28, 2026

    Hindustani Sangeet

    Psychology, Indian Sign Language

    December 1, 2026

    Sanskrit Vyakaran, Entrepreneurship

    House Keeping, Catering Management, Food Processing, Hotel Front Office Operations, Preservation of Fruits and Vegetables, Web Designing and Development, Computer and Office Applications, Data Entry Operations, Web Development, CRM Domestic Voice, Computer Hardware Assembly and Maintenance, Yog Assistant

    December 2, 2026

    Bakery and Confectionary, Cutting and Tailoring, Dress Making, Certificate in Basic Computing, Beauty Culture and Hair Care, Certificate in Desktop Publishing, Certificate in Yog, Certificate in Indian Embroidery, Beauty Therapy, Hair Care and Styling, Hand and Foot Care

    Urdu, Veda Adhyayan, Entrepreneurship

    December 4, 2026

    Carnatic Sangeet

    Bharatiya Darshan, Krishi: Production, Processing and Making, Natyakala

    December 5, 2026

    Bharatiya Darshan

    Gender Studies, Sanskrit Sahitya

    December 7, 2026

    Sanskrit Sahitya

  • Oct 18, 2026, 00:12 IST

    NIOS October Hall Ticket 2026 PDF: What to Carry to the Exam Center

    • Clear Print out of NIOS Hall Ticket 
    • NIOS Identity Card
    • Government Photo ID
    • Blue or black ballpoint pens
    • Drawing & Geometry Instruments
    • Water Bottle



  • Oct 17, 2026, 22:12 IST

    NIOS theory hall ticket 2026: Admit Card Not Generated?

    If the portal displays an error message stating your hall ticket has not been generated, check these common reason and follow the same in order to generate the hall ticket:

    • Unpaid Exam Fees: Hall tickets are only issued to learners who paid the exam fees before
    • Missing Photo in Records: If your admission record is missing an uploaded passport-size photo, NIOS places a hold on hall ticket generation.
    • Heavy Server Traffic: Massive traffic right after the release can cause timeouts or 404 pages. Wait 15 to 20 minutes, clear your browser cache, and try again.
    • Contacting Regional Centers: If your fees were paid and documents were verified, reach out to your respective NIOS Regional Centre or the national toll-free helpline (1800-180-9393) without delay.
  • Oct 17, 2026, 20:05 IST

    NIOS October Hall Ticket 2026 SDMIS: Details You Must Verify on Your Hall Ticket

    • Full spelling of your name, parent names, and date of birth.
    • Photograph & Signature should be clearly visible and not blurred 
    • The exact center name, center code, and full venue address.
    • Verify that all registered subjects and their respective scheduled dates match your study plan.
  • Oct 17, 2026, 19:00 IST

    NIOS Student Portal: How to Download Your Class 10 and 12 Admit Card

    Candidates can follow the simple steps given below.

    1. Visit the official website at sdmis.nios.ac.in.
    2. Click on the Exams & Results tab on the navigation bar, then select Hall Ticket.
    3. Type in your 12-digit Enrollment Number.
    4. Select the hall ticket type (Hall Ticket for Theory Examination or Practical Examination).
    5. Click Submit to view your admit card, then save it as a PDF and print at least two hard copies.
  • Oct 17, 2026, 17:56 IST

    NIOS October 2026 Hall Ticket Out: Direct Download Link Activated

    The National Institute of Open Schooling has officially published the hall tickets for the October 2026 theory examinations. Students registered for both Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) exams can now access their admit cards directly from the official student portal at sdmis.nios.ac.in. Keep your 12-digit enrollment number ready to log in and download the admit card and check all details mentioned on it. 

  • Oct 17, 2026, 16:59 IST

    NIOS Exam Center Login: Information Printed on the Hall Ticket

    Candidates appearing for the NIOS Class 10th and 12th exams can find the below details in their NIOS Hall Tickets. 

    • Candidate Name 
    • Father Name/ Guardian Name 
    • Date of Birth 
    • Enrollment Number
    • Photo 
    • Signature 
    • Exam Centre Details 
    • Subject Wise Exam Dates 
    • Exam Timings, Reporting and Gate Closing Time 
    • Exam Instructions for Candidates 
    • Subject Name and Code
  • Oct 17, 2026, 16:03 IST

    NIOS ID Card Download: Is it Hall Ticket Mandatory?

    Candidates appearing for class 10th and 12th exams which are scheduled to be commence from October 22, 2026 are advised to mandatorily carry their NIOS October 2026 Hall Ticket along with them as it serves an important document for getting entry inside the examination hall and contains important information regarding students which can be easily used for identification purposes.

  • Oct 17, 2026, 15:30 IST

    NIOS Theory Hall Ticket 2026: Overview

    The table below highlights the key details of the NIOS October 2026 theory examination hall ticket, including the release status, eligible classes and official download portal.

    Particulars

    Details

    Conducting Authority

    National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS)

    Examination Session

    October–November 2026

    Exam Type

    Theory Examinations

    Classes

    Class 10 (Secondary) and Class 12 (Senior Secondary)

    Hall Ticket Status

    Released

    Hall Ticket Release Date

    October 17, 2026

    Theory Exam Start Date

    October 22, 2026

    Mode of Availability

    Online

    Official Hall Ticket Portal

    sdmis.nios.ac.in/search/hall-ticket

    Details Required

    12-digit enrolment number and selection of hall ticket type

    Documents to Carry

    Printed hall ticket and any other required identification

    Official Website

    nios.ac.in
  • Oct 17, 2026, 15:01 IST

    NIOS Hall Ticket October 2026: Important Instructions for Class 10th and 12th Candidates

    • Carry a printed copy of the NIOS October 2026 theory exam hall ticket to the examination centre.
    • Check your name, enrolment number, subject codes, examination dates and centre address carefully.
    • Reach the examination centre according to the reporting time mentioned in the official instructions.
    • Carry valid identification documents if required by NIOS or the examination centre.
    • Verify the subject-wise dates and timings using the official examination date sheet.
    • Follow all instructions mentioned on the hall ticket and issued by the examination authorities.
    • Avoid carrying mobile phones, smartwatches or other prohibited electronic devices into the examination hall.
    • Carry the permitted stationery and other materials required for the examination.
    • Contact your study centre or the concerned NIOS regional centre if you notice any errors in your hall ticket.
    • Keep the hall ticket safe throughout the examination period, as it may be required for verification on each exam day.
  • Oct 17, 2026, 14:23 IST

    Theory Hall Ticket NIOS: Direct Download Link

    Students can download the NIOS October 2026 theory exam hall tickets directly from the official portal. They will need their 12 digit enrollment number and must select the appropriate type to access the document. For your convenience we have attached the direct link to download the nios theory hall ticket october 2026 in PDF format. 

    Direct link to Download NIOS theory hall ticket october 2026

  • Oct 17, 2026, 14:16 IST

    NIOS Theory Hall Ticket 2026: Latest Announcement

  • Oct 17, 2026, 14:14 IST

    NIOS Hall Ticket Theory: Official Website

    Candidates must visit sdmis.nios.ac.in and do nios login by entering their 12 digit Enrollment Number and then selecting the Hall Ticket Type and finally clicking on the submit button.

  • Oct 17, 2026, 14:11 IST

    NIOS Hall Ticket October 2026: Admit Card Released

    Candidates appearing for NIOS Class 10 and 12 theory exams from October 22, 2026 can now visit the NIOS official website and download their NIOS Hall Ticket October 2026 in PDF format to be carried on the day of exam.

  • Oct 17, 2026, 13:05 IST

    NIOS hall ticket 2026: Check Latest Announcement

  • Oct 17, 2026, 11:32 IST

    NIOS Hall Ticket 2026: Important Instructions for Exam Day

    The NIOS 2026 October-November session theory examinations are set to commence on Thursday, October 22, 2026. Candidates appearing for the board exams are required to report to the exam centre atleast an hour before the exam. Students are also required to carry their hall tickets with them to the centre. Entry into the exam hall will not be permitted without producing the hall ticket.

  • Oct 17, 2026, 10:52 IST

    sdmis nios: Exam Timings

    NIOS exam for class 10th and 12th will be held from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM. In this duration the first 15 minutes must be utilised for reading and undertanding the question paper. 

  • Oct 17, 2026, 10:48 IST

    NIOS Previous Year Question Paper Class 12

    Class 12 studnets who are appearing for the NIOS exam scheduled to start from October 22, 2026 must solve atleast 8-10 years of previous year question papers so as to understand the question pattern, exam level difficulty and be prepared for the exam in advance. 

  • Oct 17, 2026, 10:45 IST

    NIOS Exam Centre Login: Official Website

  • Oct 17, 2026, 10:36 IST

    NIOS Class 12 Exam 2026: October-November Session Timetable

    Check here the NIOS Class 12 exam 2026 timetable

    Date

    Major subjects

    Timing

    October 22

    Sanskrit Vyakaran, Basics of Transportation, Bodh Darshan

    2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

    October 23

    Early Childhood Care and Education

    2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

    October 24

    Geography

    2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

    October 28

    English

    2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

    October 29

    Painting

    2:30 PM to 4:30 PM

    October 31

    Mathematics, Transportation and Warehouse Management

    2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

    November 2

    Physics, History, Environmental Science, Library and Information Science

    2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

    November 4

    Hindi, Employability Skills and Entrepreneurship, Inventory Management

    2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

    November 5

    Biology, Accountancy, Introduction to Law, Military History

    2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

    November 6

    Business Studies

    2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

    November 12

    Computer Science, Sociology, Tourism, Physical Education

    2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

    November 17

    Chemistry, Political Science, Mass Communication, Military Studies

    2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

    November 18

    Regional language subjects

    2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

    November 20

    Sanskrit

    2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

    November 21

    Economics

    2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

    November 25

    Home Science

    2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

    November 26

    Data Entry Operations

    2:30 PM to 4:30 PM

    November 28

    Psychology, Indian Sign Language

    Subject-specific timings

    December 1

    Hospitality, web designing, computer applications and other vocational subjects

    Subject-specific timings

    December 2

    Urdu, Veda Adhyayan, Entrepreneurship

    2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

    December 4

    Bharatiya Darshan, Krishi, Natyakala

    Subject-specific timings

    December 5

    Gender Studies, Sanskrit Sahitya

    2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
  • Oct 17, 2026, 10:02 IST

    NIOS Board Exam 2026: October-November Dates

    Check the NIOS Class 10 October-November 2026 exam dates below

    Date

    Subject

    Timing

    October 22

    Folk Art, Veda Adhyayan, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Principles and Inventory Management, Physical Education

    2:30 PM onwards

    October 23

    Accountancy, Indian Sign Language, Painting

    2:30 PM onwards

    October 28

    Regional languages and other language subjects

    2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

    October 29

    Data Entry Operations

    2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

    October 31

    Home Science

    2:30 PM to 5 PM

    November 2

    Sanskrit, Bodh Darshan, Employability Skills, Military Studies

    2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

    November 4

    Psychology

    2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

    November 5

    Mathematics

    2:30 PM to 5 PM

    November 6

    Science

    2:30 PM to 5 PM

    November 12

    English

    2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

    November 17

    Business Studies

    2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

    November 18

    Hindi

    2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

    November 20

    Economics, Natyakala

    2:30 PM onwards

    November 21

    Social Science

    2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

    November 25

    Indian Culture and Heritage

    2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

    November 26

    Urdu

    2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

    November 28

    Hindustani Sangeet

    2:30 PM to 4:30 PM

    December 1

    Sanskrit Vyakaran, Entrepreneurship

    2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

    December 2

    Vocational and certificate courses

    Subject-specific timings

    December 4

    Carnatic Sangeet

    2:30 PM to 4:30 PM

    December 5

    Bharatiya Darshan

    2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

    December 7

    Sanskrit Sahitya

    2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
  • Oct 17, 2026, 09:12 IST

    NIOS Admit Card 2026: Login Credentials to Download Hall Ticket

    After the link for students to download the NIOS hall ticket 2026 is active, students can visit the official website to download the admit card. The following login credentials are required 

    Enrollment Number

    Hall Ticket Type

  • Oct 17, 2026, 08:14 IST

    NIOS Admit Card 2026: Mandatory Document for Admission

    The NIOS October 2026 admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. Those appearing for the October-November 2026 examinations must visit the official website to download the hall ticket through the link provided. Candidates need to make sure they have their hall ticket hard copies with them when reporting to the centres for the exam. 

  • Oct 17, 2026, 07:20 IST

    NIOS Hall Ticket October 2026: Details Mentioned

    The NIOS 2026 hall ticket will be available on the official website. When downloading the hall ticket candidates need to check the following details

    Candidate name

    Roll number

    Name of exam

    Exam Session

    Exam centre details

    Reporting time

    Instructions for candidates

  • Oct 17, 2026, 06:45 IST

    NIOS Hall Ticket 2026: Link to be Activated Soon

    The NIOS October 2026 hall ticket download link will be available on the official website soon. Those appearing for the October-November 2026 examinations need to download the admit cards through the link on the official website. To download the hall tickets students need to have with them their login id and password. 

  • Oct 17, 2026, 06:00 IST

    NIOS Login: What to Do After Downloading the NIOS Hall Ticket 2026?

    Once the NIOS hall ticket is downloaded, save a digital copy on your phone or computer and keep a printed copy in a safe place. Review the examination dates and plan your revision according to the subject-wise timetable. If any details are incorrect or unclear, seek clarification from NIOS before the examination. Keeping the admit card ready in advance can help students avoid last-minute stress.

  • Oct 17, 2026, 04:43 IST

    NIOS October Exam 2026: Important Instructions for Students

    Before leaving for the examination centre, students should check their hall ticket for the correct date, reporting time and centre address. Keep a printed copy of the hall ticket ready and carry any additional identification documents required under NIOS instructions. Reach the examination centre well before the reporting time and follow the rules printed on the admit card. Students should also check their subject-wise schedule in advance so they do not miss an examination or arrive at the wrong centre.

  • Oct 17, 2026, 03:33 IST

    NIOS Hall Ticket 2026: Facing Issues While Downloading Admit Card

    Students may sometimes face problems while accessing their NIOS hall ticket due to incorrect enrolment details, website traffic or the unavailability of the relevant download option. First, check your enrollment number and try again after some time. You can also open the official portal in another browser or refresh the page. If the problem continues, contact NIOS or your study centre for assistance. Do not wait until the examination day to resolve an admit card issue.

  • Oct 17, 2026, 01:40 IST

    NIOS Hall Ticket October 2026 Date: Class 10 and 12

    NIOS has published the October–November 2026 theory examination schedule for Class 10 and Class 12. The examinations are scheduled to begin on October 22. Students should check the official date sheet for their individual subject dates, timings and any changes to the schedule.

    Examination

    Theory exam schedule

    NIOS Class 10

    October 22 to December 7, 2026

    NIOS Class 12

    October 22 to December 5, 2026
  • Oct 17, 2026, 00:40 IST

    NIOS Hall Ticket October 2026 Release Date: Details Mentioned on Admit Card

    After downloading the NIOS admit card, students should verify all the details printed on it. The hall ticket helps students confirm their examination schedule and centre before the exams begin. Check the following information carefully:

    • Student's name and enrolment number
    • Class and examination session
    • Subject names and subject codes
    • Examination dates and timings
    • Examination centre details
    • Photograph and other available candidate information
    • Important instructions for the examination
  • Oct 16, 2026, 23:32 IST

    NIOS Login 2026: Details Required to Download the Hall Ticket

    Students should keep their 12-digit enrolment number handy while accessing the NIOS login or hall ticket portal. Enter the number carefully and select the correct examination category. If the hall ticket does not appear, check whether you have entered the correct details and whether the relevant download option is active. Students should use the official NIOS website rather than relying on unofficial download links.

  • Oct 16, 2026, 22:32 IST

    NIOS Hall Ticket 2026: Steps to Download NIOS Admit card at sdmis.nios.ac.in

    Students can follow these steps to check and download the NIOS Class 10 and Class 12 hall ticket for the October session:

    1. Visit the official NIOS student portal at sdmis.nios.ac.in.
    2. Open the Hall Ticket section.
    3. Enter your 12-digit enrolment number.
    4. Select the appropriate hall ticket type for the theory examination.
    5. Submit the details to view your hall ticket, if available.
    6. Check the information carefully and download the document.
    7. Take a printout for use on examination days.
  • Oct 16, 2026, 21:32 IST

    NIOS Hall Ticket 2026: Download Link for Class 10 and 12

    Students appearing for the NIOS October 2026 examinations can check the official student portal for their hall ticket. Keep your 12-digit enrolment number ready before opening the download page. Once the relevant theory hall ticket option is available, enter the required details and follow the instructions to access your admit card.

  • Oct 16, 2026, 20:31 IST

    NIOS Hall Ticket 2026 October Session: Latest Update

    The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) is conducting the October–November 2026 public examinations for Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class 12) students. The theory examinations are scheduled to begin on October 22, 2026. Students should check the official NIOS student portal for the latest hall ticket announcement and download availability.

  • Oct 16, 2026, 20:00 IST

    NIOS theory hall ticket 2026 Live: What Not to Carry to the Exam Centre?

    • Mobile phones, Calculators, Smartwatches and digital watches
    • Pagers, tape recorders, and audio recorders
    • Any other electronic gadgets, communication devices
    • Books, notes, or loose paper/slips
    • Correction fluid or whiteners
    • Digital copies or mobile-displayed hall tickets
    • Bags
    • Digital or smart timepieces
    • Non-permitted ink colors
  • Oct 16, 2026, 19:25 IST

    NIOS theory hall ticket 2026 Live: What to Carry to the Exam Centre?

    Students appearing for the NIOS October 2026 theory exams should carry their hall ticket and check the exam day instructions before leaving for the exam centre.

    • Printed copy of NIOS Hall ticket 2026 
    • Valid photo ID proof (Such as Aadhaar Card)
    • Blue or black ballpoint pens
    • Geometrical instruments, pencils, and erasers
  • Oct 16, 2026, 19:17 IST

    NIOS theory hall ticket 2026 Live: How to check NIOS exam dates?

    Students can visit the NIOS official website at sdmis.nios.ac.in so as to check the NIOS exam dates and download the complete date sheet for class 10th, 12th. Candidates can also access their admit card by entering their 12 digit enrolment number on the student portal.

  • Oct 16, 2026, 17:38 IST

    NIOS October Exam Live: Information Printed on NIOS Hall Ticket 2026

    Candidates must check and verify the following mentioned details on their NIOS October Admit Card 2026. In case of any discrepancy they must contact the exam conducting authorities to get it corrected soon so as to avoid issues on the day of exam. 

    • Students Name 
    • Enrolment Number 
    • Fathers Name 
    • Mothers Name 
    • Course (Secondary or Senior Secondary)
    • Exam dates and timings 
    • Exam Centre details 
    • Important exam instructions
  • Oct 16, 2026, 16:23 IST

    NIOS Class 10 Exam Time Table

    Date

    Day

    Subject(s) with Code

    Timing

    October 22, 2026

    Thursday

    Folk Art (244); Veda Adhyayan (245); Logistics and Supply Chain Management (258); Principles and Inventory Management (259); Physical Education (273)

    Folk Art and Physical Education: 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM; others: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

    October 23, 2026

    Friday

    Accountancy (224); Indian Sign Language (230); Painting (225)

    Accountancy: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM; Indian Sign Language and Painting: 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM

    October 28, 2026

    Wednesday

    Bengali (203); Marathi (204); Telugu (205); Gujarati (207); Kannada (208); Punjabi (210); Assamese (228); Nepali (231); Malayalam (232); Odia (233); Bhoti Language (234); Arabic (235); Persian (236); Tamil (237); Sindhi (238)

    2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

    October 29, 2026

    Thursday

    Data Entry Operations (Theory) (229)

    2:30 PM to 4:30 PM

    November 2, 2026

    Monday

    Sanskrit (209); Bodh Darshan (241)

    2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

    November 4, 2026

    Wednesday

    Employability Skills (250); Military Studies (274); Psychology (222)

    2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

    November 5, 2026

    Thursday

    Mathematics (211)

    2:30 PM to 5:00 PM

    November 6, 2026

    Friday

    Science (212)

    2:30 PM to 5:00 PM

    November 12, 2026

    Thursday

    English (202)

    2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

    November 17, 2026

    Tuesday

    Business Studies (215)

    2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

    November 18, 2026

    Wednesday

    Hindi (201)

    2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

    November 20, 2026

    Friday

    Economics (214); Natyakala (285)

    Economics: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM; Natyakala: 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM

    November 21, 2026

    Saturday

    Social Science (213)

    2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

    November 25, 2026

    Wednesday

    Indian Culture and Heritage (223)

    2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

    November 26, 2026

    Thursday

    Urdu (206)

    2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

    November 28, 2026

    Saturday

    Hindustani Sangeet (242)

    2:30 PM to 4:30 PM

    December 1, 2026

    Tuesday

    Sanskrit Vyakaran (246); Entrepreneurship (249)

    2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

    December 2, 2026

    Wednesday

    Bakery and Confectionery (256); Cutting and Tailoring (605); Dress Making (606); Certificate in Basic Computing (Theory) (608); Beauty Culture and Hair Care (612); Certificate in Desktop Publishing (613); Certificate in Yoga (614); Certificate in Indian Embroidery (628); Beauty Therapy (640); Hair Care and Styling (641); Hand and Foot Care (642)

    Subject-specific timings

    December 4, 2026

    Friday

    Carnatic Sangeet (243); Bharatiya Darshan (247)

    Carnatic Sangeet: 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM; Bharatiya Darshan: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

    December 5, 2026

    Saturday

    Bharatiya Darshan (247)

    2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

    December 7, 2026

    Monday

    Sanskrit Sahitya (248)

    2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
  • Oct 16, 2026, 16:06 IST

    NIOS Admit Card 2026: Check Expected Date for October Theory Exams

    Students appearing for the NIOS Class 10 and Class 12 October 2026 theory exam can check the latest updates on the NIOS Admit Card 2026 release date. The hall ticket is expected to be available online at sdmis.nios.ac.in. Students should keep the official website for updates and download their admit cards once the link is activated. 

    Also Read: NIOS Admit Card 2026: 10वीं-12वीं अक्टूबर थ्योरी एग्जाम का हॉल टिकट sdmis.nios.ac.in पर जल्द, जानें Expected Date

  • Oct 16, 2026, 15:34 IST

    NIOS October 2026 Exam Date: Class 12 Complete Schedule

    Date

    Day

    Subject(s) with Code

    Timing

    October 22, 2026

    Thursday

    Sanskrit Vyakaran (346); Basics of Transportation (379); Bodh Darshan (381)

    2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

    October 23, 2026

    Friday

    Early Childhood Care and Education (376)

    2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

    October 24, 2026

    Saturday

    Geography (316)

    2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

    October 28, 2026

    Wednesday

    English (302)

    2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

    October 29, 2026

    Thursday

    Painting (332)

    2:30 PM to 4:30 PM

    October 31, 2026

    Saturday

    Mathematics (311); Transportation and Warehouse Management (377)

    2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

    November 2, 2026

    Monday

    Physics (312); History (315); Environmental Science (333); Library and Information Science (339)

    2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

    November 4, 2026

    Wednesday

    Hindi (301); Employability Skills and Entrepreneurship (350); Inventory Management (378)

    2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

    November 5, 2026

    Thursday

    Biology (314); Accountancy (320); Introduction to Law (338); Military History (375)

    2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

    November 6, 2026

    Friday

    Business Studies (319)

    2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

    November 12, 2026

    Thursday

    Computer Science (330); Sociology (331); Tourism (337); Physical Education (373)

    2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

    November 17, 2026

    Tuesday

    Chemistry (313); Political Science (317); Mass Communication (336); Military Studies (374)

    2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

    November 18, 2026

    Wednesday

    Bengali (303); Tamil (304); Odia (305); Gujarati (307); Punjabi (310); Arabic (341); Persian (342); Malayalam (343); Sindhi (344); Bhoti Language (380)

    2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

    November 20, 2026

    Friday

    Sanskrit (309)

    2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

    November 21, 2026

    Saturday

    Economics (318)

    2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

    November 25, 2026

    Wednesday

    Home Science (321)

    2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

    November 26, 2026

    Thursday

    Data Entry Operations (336)

    2:30 PM to 4:30 PM

    November 28, 2026

    Saturday

    Psychology (328); Indian Sign Language (382)

    Psychology: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM; Indian Sign Language: 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM

    December 1, 2026

    Tuesday

    House Keeping (356); Catering Management (357); Food Processing (358); Hotel Front Office Operations (360); Preservation of Fruits and Vegetables (363); Web Designing and Development (622); Computer and Office Applications (631); Data Entry Operations (632); Web Development (660); CRM Domestic Voice (661); Computer Hardware Assembly and Maintenance (663); Yog Assistant (667)

    Subject-specific timings

    December 2, 2026

    Wednesday

    Urdu (306); Veda Adhyayan (345); Entrepreneurship (349)

    2:30 PM to 5:30 PM

    December 4, 2026

    Friday

    Bharatiya Darshan (347); Krishi: Production, Processing and Marketing (383); Natyakala (385)

    Bharatiya Darshan and Krishi: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM; Natyakala: 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM

    December 5, 2026

    Saturday

    Gender Studies (340); Sanskrit Sahitya (348)

    2:30 PM to 5:30 PM
  • Oct 16, 2026, 15:28 IST

    NIOS Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Overview

    Students can check the table below for more details about their upcoming NIOS October exam 2026.

    Particular 

    Details 

    Board Name

    National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS)

    Exam Session

    October–November Public Examinations

    Courses / Classes

    Secondary (Class 10) & Senior Secondary (Class 12)

    Practical Exam Status

    Completed (Held in September)

    Theory Exam Dates

    October 22 to December 7 (Class 10)October 22 to December 5 (Class 12)

    Exam Shift & Timing

    Afternoon session: 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM (varies by paper duration)

    Hall Ticket Availability

    Available online prior to commencement of theory papers

    Required Login Credentials

    12-digit Enrollment Number + Hall Ticket Type

    Official Portal

    sdmis.nios.ac.in
  • Oct 16, 2026, 15:09 IST

    NIOS October Exams 2026 LIVE: Steps to Download NIOS Hall Ticket 2026 PDF ?

    Students can follow these simple steps to download the NIOS October 2026 Admit Card for Class 10 and Class 12 from the official website in PDF format.

    1. Visit the official NIOS Hall Ticket website at sdmis.nios.ac.in
    2. Enter your 12 digit enrolment number in the required field
    3. Select the appropriate hall Ticket type for the October 2026 theory exams
    4. Click on the submit button to view your NIOS admit card
    5. Check all the details mentioned on the hall ticket carefully
    6. Download the NIOS Hall Ticket 2026 PDF and take a printout to be carried on the day of your exam
  • Oct 16, 2026, 15:00 IST

    NIOS Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: Check Latest Announcements

  • Oct 16, 2026, 14:40 IST

    NIOS Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: Exam Dates for Class 10 and 12

    Students who are appearing for the October session exam can check the dates for class 10, 12 dates in the table given below.

    Particular 

    Exam Dates 

    NIOS 10th October theory test dates

    October 22 to December 7, 2026

    NIOS 12th October theory exam dates

    October 22 to December 5, 2026

    NIOS October result 2026 date

    December 2026 (Tentative)
  • Oct 16, 2026, 14:15 IST

    NIOS Login 2026: How to Access the October Theory Exam Hall Ticket

    Students can use the NIOS login portal to check and download their October 2026 theory exam hall ticket. Visit the official website at sdmis.nios.ac.in and open the hall ticket section. Enter the enrollment number and select Hall Ticket Type to view the NIOS admit card.After accessing the admit card, verify your personal details, subject information, exam dates and examination centre. Students should download and print the hall ticket and carry it to the exam hall ticket and carry it to the test centre as instructed by NIOS.

  • Oct 16, 2026, 14:06 IST

    NIOS Hall Ticket 2026 Live: Official Website

  • Oct 16, 2026, 13:30 IST

    NIOS October Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: Important Advisory for Candidates

    Students are advised to download their hall ticket as soon as they become available and keep a printed copy ready for the examination. They should also check the official instructions mentioned on the document and confirm the reporting time and location of their exam centre before leaving for the exam.

  • Oct 16, 2026, 13:15 IST

    NIOS October Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: Check Exam Centre and Subject Details

    After downloading the NIOS hall ticket, students should carefully check the examination centre, subject names, examination dates, timings and personal details printed on the document. Any discrepancy should be brought to the attention of the concerned NIOS Regional Centre before the examination.

  • Oct 16, 2026, 13:00 IST

    NIOS October Exam Hall Ticket 2026 LIVE: What if I am unable to download the admit card

    Students who cannot download their NIOS October 2026 theory hall ticket should first verify their enrolment details and examination fee payment status. According to the official portal, the hall ticket is available only if the exam fee has been paid and the stunted photograph is available with NIOS. If the problem persists, students should contact their regional center. 

  • Oct 16, 2026, 12:46 IST

    NIOS October Exam Admit Card 2026 LIVE: Theory Exams begins from October 22