The Rajya Sabha, also known as the Council of States, is the upper house of the Parliament of India. It plays a crucial role in the country’s legislative process, representing the interests of the states and union territories at the national level. Unlike the Lok Sabha, which is directly elected by the public, the members of the Rajya Sabha are elected by the legislative assemblies of the states and union territories, or nominated by the President of India for their expertise in specific fields such as literature, science, art, and social service.

The Rajya Sabha is a permanent body and is never dissolved. However, one-third of its members retire every two years, and elections are held to fill those vacancies. Understanding the list of current members of the Rajya Sabha offers insight into the present political landscape of the country. It reflects the strength of different political parties across various regions, the role of regional parties, and the representation of different states and union territories in national decision-making. This list also helps track the leaders who are actively involved in shaping laws, debating national issues, and contributing to parliamentary discussions.