NYT Wordle hint today: It is Friday, and the start of a new month, meaning the pressure is on to keep that Wordle streak intact. The daily NYT Wordle puzzle for #1504 can be tricky, and even the most experienced players can find themselves staring at a handful of yellow and grey squares. If you have already burned through a few guesses and feel like you're running out of steam, don't worry. This article is crafted for you, providing just the right amount of help you need to conquer today's word puzzle and get back to your weekend. Wordle Hint Today for August 1, 2025 Sometimes all you need is a gentle nudge in the right direction. The best Wordle hint provides just enough information to get your brain working without giving the game away entirely. Today's puzzle is game #1504, and the clues below should get you closer to the answer without ruining the fun. We'll start with general clues and get more specific as we go.

What is the Wordle Clue for August 1, 2025? Here are some clues for today's Wordle puzzle, which you can use one by one to help you solve it. Total Number of Letters: The word is a five-letter noun. Number of Vowels in Wordle today: The word contains two vowels. First Letter: The word starts with the letter 'B'. Last Letter: The word ends with the letter 'O'. Repetitive Letters: The word has no repeated letters. Final Clue: It's a stringed musical instrument, often associated with folk or country music. Wordle Answer for August 1, 2025 If the clues above did not quite get you there, and you are ready to see the final answer, scroll down below. Spoiler Warning! The answer to today's Wordle puzzle is revealed below. If you want to try guessing one more time, now is your chance to stop scrolling!

The Wordle answer today for August 1, 2025, is… BANJO Why is BANJO the Wordle #1504 Answer? The word "BANJO" perfectly fits all the clues. It's a five-letter musical instrument, starts with B, ends with O, and contains two vowels, A and O, without any repeated letters. It is a word you might encounter in a variety of contexts, which can make it a challenging but satisfying guess. Tips to Play the Daily Wordle Puzzle Whether you are a new player or just need a quick refresher on the rules, the premise of Wordle is simple. You have six attempts to guess a secret five-letter word. After each guess, the tiles change color to give you clues: A green tile means the letter is correct and in the right spot. A yellow tile means the letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. A grey tile means the letter is not in the word at all.