IBPS Clerk Notification 2025 Releases at ibps.in for 10277 Vacancies, Check Online Registration Date, Eligibility and More Details Here

IBPS Clerk Notification 2025 Notification: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the official notification for IBPS Clerk 2025 (CRP Clerks XIV) on its official website. Under the selection process, a total of 10,277 vacancies for clerical posts are to be filled in 11 public sector banks across the country. The online application process starts from today i.e. 01st of August, 2025. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online for these posts on or before August 21, 2025. Under the selection process, candidates will have to undergo two stages of exams including Prelims and Mains round. However, there is no interview for the IBPS Clerk exam, candidates will have to qualify in the local language proficiency test. You will find all crucial details regarding the IBPS Clerk recruitment drive including official notification PDF, important dates, eligibility criteria, vacancies details, application process, exam pattern, salary, and others.

IBPS Clerk 2025 Notification IBPS has released the detailed notification for 10,277 vacancies for clerical posts on its official website. Candidates having requisite educational qualification can check the vacancy break-up, participating banks, detailed eligibility and other details in the notification given below- IBPS Clerk Notification 2025 Download PDF IBPS Clerk 2025 Overview A total of 10,277 vacancies for clerical posts are to be filled in 11 public sector banks across the country. You can ehck the details overview of the recruitment drive given below Name of the Exam Body IBPS/Institute of Banking Personnel Post Name Clerk Cadre Posts Advertisement Number IBPS Clerk CRP CSA -XV Number of Vacancies 10,277 Application Mode Online Online registration including Edit/Modification of Application 01.08.2025 to 21.08.2025 Payment of Application Fees/Intimation Charges 01.08.2025 to 21.08.2025 IBPS Clerk Education Qualification Graduation Age Limit 20 years to 28 years Registration Mode Online Official website ibps.in

IBPS Clerk 2025 Important Dates IBPS has uploaded the details application process and other update on its official website. You can apply online for these posts after visiting the official website following the schedule given below- IBPS Clerk Application Starting Date August 1, 2025 IBPS Clerk Application End Date August 21, 2025 Last date to pay application fees online August 21, 2025 IBPS Clerk Preliminary exam October, 2025 IBPS Clerk Prelims Admit Card September, 2025 IBPS Clerk Prelims Result Date November, 2025 IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card Date November, 2025 IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Date November, 2025 Provisional Allotment March, 2026 IBPS Clerk 2025 Educational Qualification: Candidates should have Graduate from a University recognised by the Govt. Of India or any equivalent university are eligible to apply.

The candidate should have a valid Mark-sheet / Degree Certificate that he/ she is a graduate on the day he/she registers and indicate the percentage of marks obtained in Graduation while registering online.'

Applicants should have knowledge of how to operate and work on computer systems i.e. he/she should have a Certificate/Diploma/Degree in computer operations/Language/ should have studied Computer / Information Technology as one of the subjects in the High School/College/Institute.

You are advised to check the notification link for details of the educational qualification of the posts.