Today’s School Assembly Headlines (4th August 2025): Delhi's Yamuna River swells to 204.14 metres, Stay Updated With Important News Headlines of National, International, Sports and Important Education News

4th August, School Assembly News Headlines Today: Every update adds to the world story, whether it is about politics, foreign affairs, sports, the key points, or financial regulations. Here are the top stories of the day for 4th August, 2025. It's critical to stay current on events in India and throughout the world. Every piece of news, whether it be about politics, sports, international affairs, or financial regulations, adds to the global story.
International News for School Assembly
Man hijacks transport cart at New York’s Buffalo airport for ‘joyride’
Six more die of hunger in Gaza as rare fuel trucks reach border
Four of Indian-origin family go missing on US road trip, helicopters join search
Anti-Khalistan activist dies in US days before key referendum, friends suspect foul play
National News for School Assembly
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan slams National Award for 'The Kerala Story', calls it a blow to secularism
173 dead in Himachal's monsoon mayhem; 383 roads blocked, schools shut, power outages continue
Delhi's Yamuna River swells to 204.14 metres, likely to hit danger mark if rain persists
Fake SBI emails & 'disappearing' Telegram chats: ED arrests shell firm MD in Ambani-linked case
Man held for issuing bomb threat to Union Minister Gadkari's Nagpur residence
India to maintain Russian oil imports despite Trump threats
Sports News for School Assembly
Pakistan's cricket board issued a blanket prohibition after several stars joined the rebel tournament.
The Argentine star exited early during a frustrating friendly match in Mexico.
Lakshya Sen and Mannepalli's defeats ended India's campaign at the Super 300 event.
PCB announces ‘blanket ban’ on future participation in WCL, slams organisers’ ‘hypocrisy’
AB de Villiers scores a ton despite an injury and helps South African Champions win silverware
McLaren’s Lando Norris gets podium finish in F1’s Hungarian Grand Prix
Thought of the day:
“A kind word can brighten someone's day.”
Word of the day:
Effervescent
Meaning: Vivacious, enthusiastic, and full of energy; also describes liquids that bubble or fizz.
Example: Her effervescent personality made her the life of every party.
Headlines from school assemblies are significant because they inform everyone about world happenings. Reputable sources guarantee correct information, which keeps students informed and gives them a better grasp of current affairs.
