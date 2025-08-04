Most Runs in Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy 2025: Check the Complete List Here!

Most Runs in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy: India levelled the series by winning the Oval test by 6 runs on 4th August 2025. The 5-test series Anderson-Tendulkar trophy ended in a stalemate as both teams ended up with 2 wins each. Numerous records were broken during the series. In this article, we will look at the list of most run scorers in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.
Top 5 Most Run Scorers in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy
The following is a list of the top five cricketers with the most runs in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.
|
Player
|
Country
|
Matches
|
Innings
|
Runs
|
Highest Score
|
Average
|
Shubman Gill
|
India
|
5
|
10
|
754
|
269
|
75.40
|
Joe Root
|
England
|
5
|
9
|
537
|
150
|
67.12
|
KL Rahul
|
India
|
5
|
10
|
532
|
137
|
53.20
|
Ravindra Jadeja
|
India
|
5
|
10
|
516
|
107*
|
86.00
|
Harry Brook
|
England
|
5
|
9
|
481
|
158
|
53.44
Source: ESPNcricinfo
Who scored the most runs in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025?
Shubman Gill scored the most runs in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in 2025. He scored 754 runs in 10 innings at an average of 75.40, with 4 centuries and a double century.
