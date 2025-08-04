RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

Most Runs in Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy 2025: Check the Complete List Here!

Most Runs in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy: Shubhman Gill, the captain of India, is the highest run scorer in the recently concluded India-England test series; he scored 754 runs in the series. Check the list of most run scorers in the series here.

ByMrigank Chakraborty
Aug 4, 2025, 18:09 IST
Most Runs in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025
Most Runs in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025

Most Runs in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy: India levelled the series by winning the Oval test by 6 runs on 4th August 2025. The 5-test series Anderson-Tendulkar trophy ended in a stalemate as both teams ended up with 2 wins each. Numerous records were broken during the series. In this article, we will look at the list of most run scorers in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Most wickets in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025

Top 5 Most Run Scorers in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy

The following is a list of the top five cricketers with the most runs in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

Player

Country

Matches

Innings

Runs

Highest Score

Average

Shubman Gill

India

5

10

754

269

75.40

Joe Root

England

5

9

537

150

67.12

KL Rahul

India

5

10

532

137

53.20

Ravindra Jadeja

India

5

10

516

107*

86.00

Harry Brook

England

5

9

481

158

53.44

Source: ESPNcricinfo

Fastest Fifty in Test Cricket – Check the Complete List Here!

Who scored the most runs in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy 2025?

Shubman Gill scored the most runs in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy in 2025. He scored 754 runs in 10 innings at an average of 75.40, with 4 centuries and a double century.

ICC Champions Trophy Winners List (1998-2025)

Fastest Century in T20: List of Fastest Centuries in T20 International Cricket

Mrigank Chakraborty
Mrigank Chakraborty

Assistant Manager

Mriganka Chakraborty is a content writer with 7 years of rich experience in creative, academic, and research-based writing. Mriganka's expertise lies in crafting innovative, engaging and compelling articles that effectively communicate the desired message to the target audience. At Jagranjosh, he is involved in English content creation for the General Knowledge category. In his spare time, he loves reading fiction, watching action movies and web series.

... Read More

Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

Trending

Latest Stories

Popular Searches

Latest Education News