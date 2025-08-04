Most wickets in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, 2025

The England vs India Test series, Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, which is held in 2025, has witnessed some outstanding bowling performances. This test series showed that both teams battled fiercely across challenging conditions. In this test series, there were ups and down moments came for both teams, and in pitches, both teams were offering variable bounce and assistance to seamers. It was a series dominated by pace bowlers who consistently tested batters with swing, accuracy, and aggression.

From India, Mohammed Siraj has shown his marvellous performance in which he has emerged as India’s leading wicket-taker with 23 wickets, showcasing his growth as a strike bowler. From England, JC Tongue and Ben Stokes also made their mark with impactful spells in bowling.

Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna have also performed well in the bowling, and they also added depth to India’s pace attack, delivering crucial breakthroughs in the middle of the overs.