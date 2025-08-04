The England vs India Test series, Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, which is held in 2025, has witnessed some outstanding bowling performances. This test series showed that both teams battled fiercely across challenging conditions. In this test series, there were ups and down moments came for both teams, and in pitches, both teams were offering variable bounce and assistance to seamers. It was a series dominated by pace bowlers who consistently tested batters with swing, accuracy, and aggression.
From India, Mohammed Siraj has shown his marvellous performance in which he has emerged as India’s leading wicket-taker with 23 wickets, showcasing his growth as a strike bowler. From England, JC Tongue and Ben Stokes also made their mark with impactful spells in bowling.
Jasprit Bumrah and Prasidh Krishna have also performed well in the bowling, and they also added depth to India’s pace attack, delivering crucial breakthroughs in the middle of the overs.
This series highlighted the rise of new talents and the continued dominance of seasoned bowlers, making it one of the most thrilling bowling contests in recent Test history.
In the most thrilling test series of Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, 2025, between India vs England of 5 test matches, none of the results came out as India at 5th test match of Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, 2025 test series won by 6 runs in the last match made the series draw by 2-2.
In this article, let’s explore the most wickets taker in the England vs India Test Series 2025
Most wickets in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, 2025
|
Player
|
Matcehs
|
Overs
|
Runs
|
Total Wkts
|
4W
|
5W
|
Mohammed Siraj (IND)
|
5*
|
185.3
|
746
|
23
|
2
|
1
|
JC Tongue (ENG)
|
3*
|
127.0
|
552
|
19
|
1
|
1
|
BA Stokes (ENG)
|
4
|
140.0
|
429
|
17
|
1
|
1
|
JJ Bumrah (IND)
|
3
|
119.4
|
364
|
14
|
–
|
2
|
M Prasidh Krishna (IND)
|
3*
|
104.0
|
516
|
14
|
2
|
–
Conclusion
In conclusion, the 2025 England vs India Test series in in Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, 2025, proved to be a thrilling contest dominated by fast bowlers. With Mohammed Siraj leading the wicket tally, and strong performances from JC Tongue, Ben Stokes, and others, the series ended evenly at 2-2, showcasing world-class pace and fierce competition throughout.
