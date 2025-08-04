RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 Released at rrbcdg.gov.in, Download NTPC 12th Level Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Link Here

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has released the RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 for the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate (UG) Level Exam (CEN 06/2024). Candidates who have applied for 3,445 vacancies of the RRB NTPC Undergraduate Exam 2025 can now download their admit cards from the official RRB regional websites. The RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 has been released for the Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) exam, which is scheduled to be conducted between August 7 and September 9, 2025. Candidates who applied under CEN 06/2024 for undergraduate (12th pass) level posts can now download their e-call letters from the respective RRB regional websites by providing their registration number and password. RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 OUT The RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 has officially been released by the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) for candidates appearing in the Computer-Based Test (CBT 1) under CEN 06/2024. This is the important document that is now available for download on the respective regional RRB websites. Candidates who applied for undergraduate (12th pass) level posts such as Junior Clerk cum Typist, Train Clerk, and Commercial cum Ticket Clerk can access their admit cards by logging in with their Registration Number and Date of Birth.

RRB NTPC Undergraduate Admit Card 2025 Released The RRB NTPC Undergraduate Admit Card 2025 has been released, containing essential details such as the candidate’s name, roll number, exam city, shift timing, reporting time, and exam centre address. It is mandatory to carry a printed copy of the admit card along with a valid photo ID and passport-sized photographs on the exam day. Admit cards are released four days prior to the scheduled exam date, which is already mentioned in the RRB NTPC UG City Intimation Slip. The RRB NTPC undergraduate exam is scheduled to be conducted between August 7 and September 9, 2025. RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 Link Active The RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 download link is now active, allowing candidates to access their hall tickets for the upcoming CBT 1 examination scheduled from August 7 to September 9, 2025. RRG has activated the region-wise links on their official portals, including rrbcdg.gov.in and rrb.digialm.com; candidates can log in using their registration number and date of birth. Click on the direct link below to download the RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025.

RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 Active Link RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 Overview The RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025 Undergraduate has started being released on official websites. Candidates will be able to download the admit card 4 days before the examination. Check the table below for RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 Key Highlights. Feature Details Exam Name RRB NTPC UG CBT 1 Conducting Body Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) Admit Card Release Date From 4th August 2025 onwards Exam Dates 7th August to 9th September 2025 Vacancies 3445 posts (UG level) Mode of Exam Online (Computer-Based Test) Duration 90 minutes Shifts 3 shifts per day Official Websites rrbcdg.gov.in, rrb.digialm.com Login Credentials Required Registration Number & Date of Birth

How to Download RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 Candidates can download the RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 by clicking on the above link or they can follow the simple steps below to download the RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 Visit the official RRB portal for your region or go to rrbapply.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on the link titled “CEN 06/2024 (NTPC-UG)

Now provide your registration number and date of birth (DD-MM-YYYY format).

Click Login to access your admit card.

Verify the details

Download and print the PDF for exam day. Also, check: SBI PO Exam Analysis 2025 Where to Download the RRB NTPC Undergraudate Admit Card 2025 The RRB NTPC Undergraduate admit card 2025 can be downloaded from the direct link provided above or candidates can download it from the official regional websites of RRB. In the table below we have provided the direct link to all regional websites.

Name of RRB Link Ahmedabad www.rrbahmedabad.gov.in Ajmer www.rrbajmer.gov.in Allahabad www.rrbald.gov.in Bhopal https://rrbbhopal.gov.in Bhubaneswar https://rrbbbs.gov.in/ Bilaspur www.rrbbilaspur.gov.in Chandigarh https://www.rrbcdg.gov.in Gorakhpur www.rrbgkp.gov.in Guwahati www.rrbguwahati.gov.in Jammu & Srinagar www.rrbjammu.nic.in Kolkata www.rrbkolkata.gov.in Malda www.rrbmalda.gov.in Mumbai www.rrbmumbai.gov.in muzaffarpur www.rrbmuzaffarpur.gov.in Patna www.rrbpatna.gov.in Ranchi www.rrbranchi.gov.in Secunderabad https://rrbsecunderabad.gov.in Siliguri www.rrbsiliguri.gov.in Details Mentioned on RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025 Before downloading the RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025, candidates are required to verify all the details mentioned in the RRB NTPC Undergraduate Admit Card 2025. Check the table below for RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025