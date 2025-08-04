Munger University Result 2024 OUT at mungeruniversity.ac.in: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

Munger University Result 2024: Munger University has recently released the odd semester results of various courses like BCom, BA, BPharma, BCA, MA, and MSc. Munger University Result 2024 list has been released online on the official website- mungeruniversity.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and get their results through their colleges.
Munger University Result 2025 [Latest Result]
As per the latest update, Munger University released the results of various UG and PG programs. The students can check the list of released Munger University results on the official exam portal of the University- mungeruniversity.ac.in.
How to Check the List of Munger University Results 2024?
Candidates can check the notification of semester results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Munger University results 2024.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - mungeruniversity.ac.in
Step 2: Select the examination section and click on the examination notification option available there.
Step 3: Check your course from the list
Step 4: All the students can check their result through their college.
Direct Links to Download Munger University Results 2024
Check here the direct link to check the details of Munger University results for various examinations.
Course
Result Date
Result Links
U.G (CBCS) Sem-II 2023-2027 Exam Result 2024
December 17, 2024
PG Sem II Result 2023-25
September 15, 2024
B.Pharma Sem V
August 28, 2024
PG Sem II Commerce
August 20, 2024
LLB Sem I, III & V
July 24, 2024
BSc Part-III (2021-2024)
June 01, 2024
Degree III Commerce
May 15, 2024
PG Sem- II (2022-24) Scrutiny Results
May 09, 2024
PG Sem III Arts Result
May 06, 2024
BCom 1st Semester
March 20, 2024
BA 1st Semester
March 20, 2024
BPharma 3rd Semester
March 17, 2024
BCA 2nd and 4th Semester
March 09, 2024
BCA 6th Semester
March 01, 2024
MA 2nd Semester
February 25, 2024
MSc 2nd Semester
February 25, 2024
Munger University: Highlights
Munger University is located in Munger, Bihar. It was established in the year 2018. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
Munger University offers various UG and PG courses in departments like the faculty of commerce and management, faculty of science and technology, faculty of law and humanities, faculty of life sciences, faculty of social sciences and education.
University Name
Munger University
Established
2017
Location
Munger, Bihar
Munger University Result Link - Latest
Accreditations
NAAC
Approvals
UGC
Gender
Co-ed
