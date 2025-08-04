RRB NTPC UG Admit Card 2025
Munger University Result 2024 OUT at mungeruniversity.ac.in: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

Munger University Result 2024 OUT: Munger University declared the odd semester results of various UG and PG courses on its official website. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the result PDF.

BySunil Sharma
Aug 4, 2025, 16:05 IST
Get the Direct link to download Munger University Result 2024 PDF here.
Munger University Result 2024: Munger University has recently released the odd semester results of various courses like BCom, BA, BPharma, BCA, MA, and MSc. Munger University Result 2024 list has been released online on the official website- mungeruniversity.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and get their results through their colleges. 

Munger University Result 2025 [Latest Result]

Munger University Results 2024

As per the latest update, Munger University released the results of various UG and PG programs. The students can check the list of released Munger University results on the official exam portal of the University- mungeruniversity.ac.in. 

Munger University Result 2024

Click here

How to Check the List of Munger University Results 2024?

Candidates can check the notification of semester results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Munger University results 2024. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - mungeruniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Select the examination section and click on the examination notification option available there.

Step 3: Check your course from the list 

Step 4: All the students can check their result through their college.

Direct Links to Download Munger University Results 2024

Check here the direct link to check the details of Munger University results for various examinations.

Course

Result Date

Result Links

U.G (CBCS) Sem-II 2023-2027 Exam Result 2024

December 17, 2024

Click here

PG Sem II Result 2023-25

September 15, 2024

Click here

B.Pharma Sem V 

August 28, 2024

Click here

PG Sem II Commerce

August 20, 2024

Click here

LLB Sem I, III & V

July 24, 2024

Click here

 BSc Part-III (2021-2024)

June 01, 2024

Click here

Degree III Commerce

May 15, 2024

Click here

PG Sem- II (2022-24) Scrutiny Results

May 09, 2024

Click here

PG Sem III Arts Result

May 06, 2024

Click here

BCom 1st Semester

March 20, 2024

Click here

BA 1st Semester

March 20, 2024

Click here

BPharma 3rd Semester

March 17, 2024

Click here

BCA 2nd and 4th Semester

March 09, 2024

Click here

BCA 6th Semester

March 01, 2024

Click here

MA 2nd Semester

February 25, 2024

Click here

MSc 2nd Semester

February 25, 2024

Click here

Munger University: Highlights

Munger University is located in Munger, Bihar. It was established in the year 2018. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Munger University offers various UG and PG courses in departments like the faculty of commerce and management, faculty of science and technology, faculty of law and humanities, faculty of life sciences, faculty of social sciences and education.

Munger University: Highlights

University Name

Munger University

Established

2017

Location

Munger, Bihar

Munger University Result Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

FAQs

  • Is Munger University Result 2024 Declared for BA 1st Sem?
    +
    Yes, Munger University has released the results of BA 1st Sem on its official website. Munger University result 2024 has been released by the Controller of Examination.
  • How to check Munger University result 2024?
    +
    The Munger University result 2024 can be checked on the official website. Candidates can also find the link to check Munger University results on this page.
