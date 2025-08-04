Munger University Result 2025 OUT at mungeruniversity.ac.in: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

As per the latest update, Munger University released the results of various UG and PG programs. The students can check the list of released Munger University results on the official exam portal of the University- mungeruniversity.ac.in.

Munger University Result 2025: Munger University has recently released the odd semester results of various courses like BCom, BA, BPharma, BCA, MA, and MSc. Munger University Result 2025 list has been released online on the official website- mungeruniversity.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their Munger University results using the direct link provided below. To access the mungeruniversity.ac.in results 2025, students must enter their roll number.

How to Check the List of Munger University Results 2025?

Candidates can check the notification of semester results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Munger University results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - mungeruniversity.ac.in

Step 2: Select the examination section and click on the examination notification option available there.

Step 3: Check your course from the list

Step 4: All the students can check their result through their college.

Direct Links to Download Munger University Results 2025

Check here the direct link to check the details of Munger University results for various examinations.