Munger University Result 2025 OUT at mungeruniversity.ac.in: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Marksheet

Munger University Result 2025: Munger University has recently released the odd semester results of various courses like BCom, BA, BPharma, BCA, MA, and MSc. Munger University Result 2025 list has been released online on the official website- mungeruniversity.ac.in. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their Munger University results using the direct link provided below. To access the mungeruniversity.ac.in results 2025, students must enter their roll number.
Munger University Odd Semester Results 2025
As per the latest update, Munger University released the results of various UG and PG programs. The students can check the list of released Munger University results on the official exam portal of the University- mungeruniversity.ac.in.
Munger University Odd Semester Result 2025
How to Check the List of Munger University Results 2025?
Candidates can check the notification of semester results for various UG and PG courses online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Munger University results 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - mungeruniversity.ac.in
Step 2: Select the examination section and click on the examination notification option available there.
Step 3: Check your course from the list
Step 4: All the students can check their result through their college.
Direct Links to Download Munger University Results 2025
Check here the direct link to check the details of Munger University results for various examinations.
Course
Result Date
Result Links
UG (CBCS) Sem-I Session 2024-28 Result Exam-2024
August 04, 2025
LLB Part - I Sem-I (2024-27), Part-II Sem-III (2023-26), Part-III Sem-V (2022-25)
June 30, 2025
B.Pharma 1st Sem, 3rd Sem, 5th Sem & 7th Semester
June 24, 2025
Munger University: Highlights
Munger University is located in Munger, Bihar. It was established in the year 2018. The University is recognized by the University Grants Commission (UGC). Munger University offers various UG and PG courses in departments like the faculty of commerce and management, faculty of science and technology, faculty of law and humanities, faculty of life sciences, faculty of social sciences and education.
Munger University: Highlights
University Name
Munger University
Established
2017
Location
Munger, Bihar
Munger University Result Link - Latest
Accreditations
NAAC
Approvals
UGC
Gender
Co-ed
