School Assembly Headlines (Dec 20): Environment Minister Orders Air Quality Improvement in Delhi-NCR, US President Signs NDAA 2026, Schools Closed in Delhi-NCR and UP and Other News

School Assembly News Headlines Today: Here are today's headlines for our school assembly. Stay informed and connected with national and international news, sports, business, science, and technology. This morning's news segment is dedicated to keeping you informed about what’s happening in India and around the world, across key areas. Reading these headlines is vital because it helps you connect your classroom learning to real-world issues—understanding national progress, global events, and future job trends. By staying updated, you sharpen your thinking skills and grow into responsible, knowledgeable citizens. Now, let’s begin with the top news that shapes our world today.
National News Headlines for School Assembly
ICG Ship Amulya commissioned at Goa
Jyotiraditya Scindia participates in high-level task force meeting to strengthen handloom, handicrafts in North Eastern region
Union Environment Minister directs authorities to ensure visible improvement in air quality across Delhi-NCR within one week
PM Modi to visit West Bengal and Assam starting tomorrow
Looking into impeachment motion against Madras HC judge: LS Speaker Om Birla
Union Govt releases over Rs 94 Cr under 15th Finance Commission Grants to Uttarakhand
Lok Sabha Speaker meets MPs in Parliament House
India, Malaysia conclude fifth edition of Harimau Shakti military exercise in Rajasthan
India, Quad partners enhance regional humanitarian response through logistics exercise
India values strong bilateral and EU-level relations with Netherlands, says EAM Dr S Jaishankar
International News Headlinesfor School Assembly
Australian govt announces gun buyback scheme after Bondi Beach attack
EU leaders agree on 90 billion euro loan for Ukraine
US President signs NDAA 2026, stresses deeper US engagement with India and Quad
HRCB raises alarm over increasing enforced disappearances of women in Balochistan
US President signs executive order to assert US space dominance and expand national capabilities
Indian satellite internet concept wins top honour at NASA Space Apps Challenge 2025
Satellite images suggest repair activity at Pakistan’s Murid airbase after Operation Sindoor
Sports News Headlinesfor School Assembly
Indian men’s doubles pair Satwik-Chirag set for key group clash at BWF World Tour Finals
India takes on Sri-Lanka in Under 19 Asia Cup Semi-Final in Dubai
Fifth and final T20 International between India and South Africa to take place today
Badminton players Satwiksairaj & Chirag defeated Indonesian duo of Fajar Alfian & Muhammad Shohibul Fikri
J&K Government Sets Up High-Level Committee to Probe Football Team Selection for Santosh Trophy 2025
Satwiksairaj-Chirag Take On Indonesia’s Fajar-Muhammad in BWF World Tour Finals
IND vs SA 4th T20I Abandoned Due to Fog in Lucknow
Men’s Cricket: fog delays toss in fourth T20 between India and South Africa in Lucknow
Business News Headlinesfor School Assembly
Sensex, Nifty Trade Over 0.5% Lower in Forenoon Session
India’s WPI Inflation remains negative at 0.32% in november
SAIL Reports 27% Growth in Monthly Sales
Most Asian Markets Close Lower, Giving Up Early Gains
Sensex and Nifty Snap Three-Day Losing Streak
Sensex Falls 436 Points, Nifty Slips 121; Mid and Small Caps Outperform
Sensex Falls 610 Points, Nifty Down 226 Points
Education News Headlines for School Assembly
Schools Closed: State-wise list of school closures in UP, Delhi NCR, J&K, Goa & more
AP TET 2025: Preliminary answer Keys out at aptet.apcfss.in
NEET PG 2025: NMC releases counselling schedule, state-quota seats and PG seat matrix for 2025-26
UGC Fake Universities List: UGC flags this Delhi institute, adds to list of fake universities
Bihar Jeevika Answer Key 2025 Released: Steps to download PDF and raise objections
Thought of the Day
Thought: "You don't have to be great to start, but you have to start to be great."
Meaning: This idea is about overcoming procrastination. Often, we wait until we feel perfectly ready or qualified before beginning a difficult task (like studying a new topic or starting a healthy habit). The quote reminds us that greatness isn't a requirement to begin; the act of beginning is the only way to achieve greatness. Take that first step today, no matter how small or imperfect it feels.
As board examinations draw nearer, efficient and focused preparation is essential for success. To support your study efforts, we have compiled a list of crucial educational resources, including updated syllabi and sample papers for CBSE Class 10 and 12 and more. We strongly encourage all students to utilise these materials diligently to structure their revision, practice effectively, and maximise their academic performance. Please refer to the links provided below.
